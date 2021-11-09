COVID figures missing as CDC puts CI at Level 4

Registration at the Lions Centre Vaccine Clinic

(CNS): The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has increased its COVID travel warning for the Cayman Islands to Level 4 (very high) as a result of the number of community transmissions here, regardless of the vaccination rate. Public Health is still struggling to report the latest PCR test results, the number of active cases of SAR-CoV-2 and the number of hospitalisations since the last report at the end of last week, which covered the numbers up until 8am Friday.

On Tuesday morning Government Information Service (GIS) was unable to say when they would have the figures to release. However, speaking from isolation, Premier Wayne Panton said there were 14 people in hospital.

Plans to tidy up the reporting of COVID cases from Monday failed to materialize and there has been no confirmation from Public Health of the current number of infections or how many people are now in hospital. At the last count, 12 people were in hospital and there were more than 1,600 people who were positive with the virus.

Panton, who is currently in quarantine following his trip to COP26 in Glasgow, has said that we “must control the level of community spread”, as he warned of the likelihood of someone dying as the numbers grow.

Speaking on Cayman Marl Road’s morning show, Panton begged those who are moving around when they should be in quarantine to stop breaching the rules, but said the spread was largely as a result of Public Health not being able to cope with the levels of infection.

He said the department is trying to improve the situation and has recruited more people but the increasing transmission rate is hampering their ability to stay on top of the situation.