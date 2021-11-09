COVID figures missing as CDC puts CI at Level 4
(CNS): The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has increased its COVID travel warning for the Cayman Islands to Level 4 (very high) as a result of the number of community transmissions here, regardless of the vaccination rate. Public Health is still struggling to report the latest PCR test results, the number of active cases of SAR-CoV-2 and the number of hospitalisations since the last report at the end of last week, which covered the numbers up until 8am Friday.
On Tuesday morning Government Information Service (GIS) was unable to say when they would have the figures to release. However, speaking from isolation, Premier Wayne Panton said there were 14 people in hospital.
Plans to tidy up the reporting of COVID cases from Monday failed to materialize and there has been no confirmation from Public Health of the current number of infections or how many people are now in hospital. At the last count, 12 people were in hospital and there were more than 1,600 people who were positive with the virus.
Panton, who is currently in quarantine following his trip to COP26 in Glasgow, has said that we “must control the level of community spread”, as he warned of the likelihood of someone dying as the numbers grow.
Speaking on Cayman Marl Road’s morning show, Panton begged those who are moving around when they should be in quarantine to stop breaching the rules, but said the spread was largely as a result of Public Health not being able to cope with the levels of infection.
He said the department is trying to improve the situation and has recruited more people but the increasing transmission rate is hampering their ability to stay on top of the situation.
Approximately 1200 people in the USA are dying daily from Covid. Not front page news, as society has been acclimatized to accept mass deaths from this pandemic as the new normal-the cost of doing business-learning to live with it. Why have we accepted deaths as an acceptable risk to keep the global economy going? What have we become?
I just have this mental image of them all sitting around a boardroom table in silence, scratching their heads, before deciding to order Bento.
Ive met sime of these newly elected so called ministers, trying to be popular and hugging up all their caymanian old school friends at their new areas of responsibility. Whoopin and wailin. Absolutely embarrassed for them to be honest.
Not a care of how they look as ministers. No clue on policies or procedures.
Work turnover rate is zero to be honest,
I felt safer with Alden and his crew at least
Mr. Panton, as the Premier you have an obligation to try and stop the spread of this virus in the community. There has been no policy, no action or no change to try and reduce the spread. Why don’t you re-instate the curfew? Close the bars for a while? reinstate the shopping days by alphabet? something. Don’t just throw your hands in the air and blame.
Please leak! Please Act!
That’s all I heard today on his appearance on that other talk show …blame… one minute he said he’s the type to get on the phone and make calls… next he said it’s out of the ministries hands and it left up to the statutory authority. Typical politician.
He is not wrong! The laws are there now the other arms of the Government must do their part.
Jamaica – 15% Vaccination rate. Honduras – 35%. Best reroute some of them planes KX
So what are you implying?Jamaicans and Hondurans brought covid into Cayman? So are you saying that only Jamaicans and Hondurans travel to Cayman? Only Jamaicans and Hondurans are carriers of covid? People like you disgust me. That’s why I’m so happy CDC has placed Cayman on level 4. All this time unna sit and watch other countries and couldn’t even get your ducks in a row to manage a spread. Look at HSA struggling. Messy and incompetence all around.
What is happening in these islands right now should not be happening and this PACT should be ashamed. This COVID situation has been grossly mismanaged by them and a huge price will be paid.
Too busy being popular to be leaders.
They’re not a cohesive government, just a bunch of highly paid members of the pact club.
Do NOT open our Borders unless you have plans in place for Mass Graves. Seriously! Our kids need to be home schooled. Wearing a mask for a mere 30mins stiffleds me as an adult & I can’t wait to breathe easier by rippen it off my face. So imagine our children wearing them all day long in those class-rooms! Especially persons who’re asthematic.
My kids go to school where they have had mask mandates for 14 months. It’s is widely praised to have been accepted and a success. GROW UP! (and, your comment about being ‘home schooled’ is not supported with using terms like ‘stiffleds’ and ‘rippen’.” Lastly, I am asthmatic (note spelling again), wearing a mask is no more of a hinderance than wearing my glasses.
The kids are wearing masks so that you do not have to wear a ventilator. Wake up!
What exactly are they doing to “control the level of community spread”? The only thing is testing and quarantine which they can’t even keep up with. And LFTs which a lot of people aren’t even bothering with.
Maybe try putting in some restrictions like other countries have had to do. Or just admit that whether intentional or not, they are just letting covid burn through the country.
I think at this stage, numbers of infected are irrelevant. Every fourth or fifth person positive maybe?
No deaths and few hospitalizations so it ain’t all bad.
Easy to say when it’s not one of your loved ones who fall ill and could die
Sorry, the cabal never mentioned that.
For goodness sake premier, take some responsibility for your lack of action. Have you not considered that once you surrendered to the lobbyists, people just gave up? How were we able to maintain the bubble so long before it burst? Not hard to figure out, change of government change of policy. First you say we wait to years end, then you backtrack and it seems open at any cost.
“All 1.4 million NHS staff in England will have to be vaccinated against Covid by next spring if they want to keep their jobs, Sajid Javid will confirm to MPs on Tuesday.” Guardian
Wishful thinking. They scared of the woters.
Look we just had to burst the bubble and learn to live with it and be like the rest of the world and not be this small frightened place where people were inconvenienced by having to quarantine for 14 days and that was destroying tourism. Let’s open up more and reduce quarantine to zero even if we have 20,000 cases instead of 2000. The rest of the world lives with it.
Same old drivel about the ‘rest of the world’ which is just not true. Some have stricter quarantine from us. Many Australians were not even allowed to return to their home. Try to read more diverse news. Contrary to popular belief it is quite a big world out there.
That’s it. I just made the decision to cancel my December holiday with all my family to Cayman.
Simply no choice.
Have fun in Bermuda, or will it be Singapore?
Thank you. It is not safe for anyone here, the system is breaking with just the resident population and the government has no idea what to do to make it better. Please book to come back in the future.
Clown show – just showing how incompetent our government is.
Can’t control $hit, cant report $hit and goes on CMR to do a talkshow with frog lady.
Lol..
$hit show ran by clowns.
12:35 truer words were never spoken
The CMR lady has been VERY quiet in calling out this government, compared to almost daily critiques of PPM.
Related to any of them I wonder, or just good friends.?
Yup always see her with the youngster…
Speaking on Cayman Marl Road’s morning show, Panton begged…
Is this what we have finally come to? We now have to tune in to the inane ramblings of a loon to find out what the government is doing? I can’t find any GIS press release anywhere, so were they also communicating to the public via the same medium?
Enabling and encouraging lunacy for the sake of a few votes. He should be ashamed.
So sad that he refuses to hold a briefing and face the legitimate media but is willing to go on a gossip site.
Say what you want about some of the other members of the PACT government, but most people I’ve spoken to had to give some credit to Panton for having some experience and being a relatively smart guy. I suppose that’s because he was a partner at Walkers and actually has been in government before. But maybe his constituents had it right when they didn’t re-elect him the last time.
As soon as he put his own ambitions ahead of the welfare of the country by partnering with the sketchiest of the politicians and making them ministers, it was clear that this guy doesn’t care about competency.
I’m sure in his mind he thinks he’s acting in the best interests of Caymanians but so far his track record is absolutely pitiful.
It literally speaks for itself. I am struggling to find one good move these guys have made so far:
1. Management of Covid – fail
2. Appointment of old cronies to boards – fail
3. Reforming the CPA – fail
4. Fixing immigration- fail
5. Paying “stipends” to people without requiring them to show need – fail
6. Allowing airport management to make stupid decisions – fail
7. Going on boondoggle trips which can’t possibly add value for the country at an extremely critical time for the country – fail.
8. Claiming to be transparent but not communicating critical covid numbers for long stretches and instead of addressing the people (who are keen to understand plans, hear data, or at least to get some reassurance that you’re working on things) through normal channels, doing an interview with Cayman Marl Road – fail.
Good start, PACT!
I’m not saying the PPM are any better – I have no dog in this fight. But these guys have been an utter disappointment.
World Class. Top Of The Charts. Merry Christmas!
There are people all over the island living and acting as if there is no Covid in the community. So many still out socializing and partying as if it was still August. No wonder there is widespread transmission.
I get that not everyone feels that Covid is a big issue, but it’s not okay for those people to act as though everyone should feel the same way.
Have some respect for the many people in our community who are at high risk from this disease, and that is not just the elderly. There are many young people with underlying conditions who are at risk too.
Have some respect too for the fact that as people test positive and are put into quarantine, incomes are lost, small businesses are being shut down, and many services are being suspended, which affects us all.
All of the adults out there need to start behaving properly and set a better example for our children.
I understand where you are coming from but really why shouldn’t people be doing these things? PACT hasn’t given them any guidance otherwise or put any limits at all on social interaction. Other than wearing masks and requiring people going to the gym to be vaccinated, everything is running as normal. Sure people should take responsibility but they need leadership as well. And that is clearly missing.
thanks wayne…you just confirmed cig can’t cope due to increasing numbers??
what happened your plan?
What happened to ‘ready’???
We ready fi de road bobo! #freebatabano
Yet all of the latest PACT press briefings, all the “blah blah blah” was:
* “We are ready, blah blah blah”
* “We are prepared, blah blah blah”
* “We have invested in enough resources, blah blah blah”
* “We can do this Cayman, blah blah blah”
* “We the PACT Govt has got this, blah blah blah”
* “We will have WEEKLY PRESS BRIEFINGS, blah blah blah”
Yay. Uncontrolled spread. A healthcare system that cannot meet the demands on it even before large numbers start to get sick. No vaccine passports. Offices and restaurants all open and operating. Don’t stop the carnival!
It is past time to apply some brakes! Is there anyone even at the wheel?
I think it was all a fantasy and now you in reality.
“Panton …. but said the spread was largely as a result of Public Health not being able to cope with the levels of infection.”
So much for ‘ready’. The tools for bringing Covid under control have been used over the past 18 months by governments with even a modicum of competence. Having the highest Covid rate on the planet is not down to any failure by Public Health. It is the result of PACT putting the profits of a few ahead of the health of the rest of us and doing nothing as a result of that policy.
A huge congratulations to the PACT administration and their masters in the tourism sector on this momentous accomplishment. Only the members of the PACT administration could have brought the country to this point. I can’t wait for what you have in store for the country after November 20, 2021 and beyond.
#Caymanexpertise.
Anybody who thinks that things are bad now should realise that the full effect of PACT’s voluntary (ie not done) LFT testing program will not be seen for a few more weeks.
So this is what ‘ready’ looks like when translated from PACT-speak.
If public health cannot cope, why did they tell us they could? (I assume they said they could as part of the “we’re ready to open safely fiasco”).
Just to connect the dots, this failure to report is not just irritating. It is dangerous. It could cost lives.
I assume everyone concerned is working around the clock and through their weekends in this time of national emergency?
Or do they clock off at 5pm on Friday? I notice despite the importance, we cannot get vaccinated on Sundays or Mondays.
When someone dies, if it can be attributed to any negligence, can we expect prosecutions? Is there ever any accountability?
Well done PACT. Your (in)action will not be forgotten.
If you quarantine on a boat, are you allowed to go fishing? Asking for people with large boats.
And small dingies…
…and shrubberies.
No. Covid can infect the fish which would be bad for the fish.
I dont remeber seeing any hospitals for fish when i was out diving or fishing, so please #stayathomecayman and #protectthevunerablefish
We should have had mandatory vaccinations for all health care workers and CIG civil servants last month.
Now we are going to pay a huge price for our shortsightedness and a lack of leadership at the highest levels.
Sometimes leaders have to make tough decisions.
‘Panton, who is currently in quarantine following his trip to COP26 in Glasgow, has said that we “must control the level of community spread”, as he warned of the likelihood of someone dying as the numbers grow.’
You’re kidding Mr Premier Sir, surely, – was this never a consideration when rolling out ‘the plan’ ?
Was anyone actually updating him while he was in Glasgow? No-one told him Covid was tearing through the island while he was on the bottles of Irn-Bru?
Or was it Buckfast?
that ‘COVid free bubble’ we were living in, I think it’s burst 💥
What happened to the “regular ” update on numbers we had been promised.Last time I checked, Monday was yesterday? Any numbers yet?
Once a year is regular in some constipated circles. Wasn’t that what the ‘C’ in PACT stands for?
Do u just come onto CNS for the comments or what bobo
“On Tuesday morning Government Information Service (GIS) was unable to say when they would have the figures to release.”
Yup. But only up until 8am on Monday. Official number (as at then) is a stunning 678 new confirmed infections (comprising Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). In addition some 832 LFT’s have been reported as positive in that period. It is unclear as to whether there is any overlap between those numbers.
What is clear is that our rate of infection is now higher than Bermuda’s ever was in its September wave. They have already lost about 70 people to that wave. I fail to understand how anyone assumes our experience will be materially different to theirs.
This rate of infection needs to be controlled. Please, can someone take the wheel!
Slight correction: 832 is the total number of LFTs with positive results since Lateral Flow testing began, not just between Friday and Monday.
Thank you. Missed that fact.
Level 3 is “AVOID NONESSENTIAL TRAVEL”, Level 4 advisory is “DO NOT TRAVEL”. It’s the same level of caution for Afghanistan and Burma (and the USA itself).
“Avoid travel to Cayman Islands.
If you must travel to Cayman Islands, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.
Because of the current situation in Cayman Islands, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.
Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Cayman Islands, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.”
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html
We are not better off than we were, economically or health-wise, and I don’t see that improving one iota after 20 Nov.
We had it all.
I don’t want to but can’t believe otherwise BeauZode that you’re absolutely right 😔
Didn’t we almost though?
no one likes living in a bubble anyway…
Without that bubble
during which we achieved the high rate of vaccination, including kids down to age 12 years
2 deaths to date
a booming domestic economy
to be followed up shortly with available and effective COVID treatment drugs
No matter what the £&@% you all may try to say
Cayman got this right
Right, right upon until the ReOpen Cabal and PACT took control
Fully supported by Public Health England
It’s now a free Covid bubble.
We need two figures. How many in hospital out an abundance of caution and How many in hospital because they need to be there! Funny how there’s no talk (much less action) to set up a field hospital now. Is this a sign that our medical system can cope?