COVID curve still climbing with 239 new cases

(CNS): With another 239 positive results added to the tally of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, just three of which were in travellers, the eleven week long community outbreak of the coronavirus in Cayman is showing no sign of slowing down, with daily average cases still increasing. As of 8am Wednesday, there were 3,543 active cases of the virus after another batch of 1,167 PCR results.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee’s daily report, Cayman has now recorded 5,156 cases since the pandemic arrived here in March last year. The toll on the business community also continued, with 4,710 people now in isolation or quarantine, despite the widespread use of lateral flow testing, which allows people who test negative but live in positive households to still go to work and school.

People are making use of the rapid test kits and 1,415 SARS-CoV-2 infections have been identified in the first instance with these do-it-yourself tests.

According to the latest official figures released to the press, there are now 19 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

Click to enlarge

Few details are being made public about those patients, but an internal document leaked to the Cayman Marl Road social media pages, which CNS checked was a legitimate Health Service Authority data count, revealed that one of the patients is a baby admitted to the paediatric unit. Four of the patients are currently in intensive care and the other 14 are on the general ward. Six of these patients are receiving additional oxygen and just one is on a ventilator.

That data also reveals that 13 of the patients are unvaccinated, and that over the last 24 hours four patients had been discharged from hospital and two had been admitted.

Meanwhile, in the Sister Islands Wednesday morning there were 54 active cases on Cayman Brac, as Little Cayman is said to be virus free, and no new cases were identified in the previous 24 hours. To date, there had been 105 total cases recorded in the Sister Islands, with 51 having recovered. Out of the total number of cases in the Sister Islands, 55 were fully vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and 44 were unvaccinated.

The vaccine clinic on Grand Cayman reopened on Tuesday, but despite the gap in service and the ongoing spread of the virus, just 93 new people sought their first vaccine dose, while 106 got their second. The largest group of people seeking vaccinations on Tuesday were those getting a booster, as 742 people got their third shot.

Just three days away from the opening date, 78% of the estimated total population has had a two-dose course of the vaccine, protecting them from the worst effects of the virus.

According to officials, government is expected to host a COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday at 3pm, the first in more than a month, which is expected to deal with plans for the border to reopen Saturday.

During the last 48 hours CNS has received multiple emails, messages and comments regarding the inability of travellers expecting to arrive on Saturday to get any response to their queries about the new protocols that will be implemented at the weekend. These new rules will lift the quarantine requirement for vaccinated travellers and shift to rapid testing as a way of managing more virus outbreaks.