Couple badly hurt as car crashes into wall

(CNS): A 19-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning when the car they were in crashed into a wall on Shamrock Road in Savannah. The single-vehicle collision happened at about 1:15am near Tuckerman Lane when the driver lost control of the car. Police said the vehicle, which was heading east, drifted into the right side of the road and collided into the Savannah Estates retaining wall, spinning around before coming to a stop. The couple were extricated from the car by the fire service and taken to hospital.

The male occupant, who is an employee of the port authority, was in a critical condition and went through a long surgery, while the woman was said to be stable.

The matter is being investigated by the police, and anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the Bodden Town Police Station 947-2220.