Cops renew call for witnesses to barroom killing
(CNS): The senior police officer investigating the mass shooting on 9 July that killed Wayne McLean and injured five others at Vic’s Bar, George Town, this summer has renewed the appeal for witnesses. The only suspect charged in the case walked free yesterday after the prosecutor abandoned the prosecution because, he said, new evidence made a successful conviction very unlikely.
Superintendent Pete Lansdown said there were many people in and around the bar when the shooting took place who could have seen what happened and he urged them to come forward.
“This incident is still an active police investigation and we continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward and provide information to the police that may assist in this investigation and bring justice for the victims who were badly injured and the family of the young man who was killed,” Lansdown said in response to CNS inquiries about the status of the murder investigation.
“We know that on the night in question there were two shooters, and that a large number of persons were present at the time the incident took place. Any information, no matter how small or how insignificant it may seem to you, may be valuable to the investigation. We appeal for any information about this or any other shooting incident to be provided to the police.”
Ezekiel Nelson Carter (36) was arrested and charged around two weeks after the killing, based largely on CCTV footage. In court yesterday, prosecutor Greg Walcom explained that the crown was dismissing the charges after a report by an orthopedic specialist had pointed out that a condition know as hitchhiker’s thumb, which it appears had led the police to link Carter to the shooter in the video, was by no means a unique feature and is shared by many people.
While Carter has been released and the charges against him have been withdrawn, Lansdown said the investigation and the evidence already gathered allows for a prosecution to be resurrected if and when new evidence comes to light.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
OK. I’m just reading the hitchhiker’s thumb thingy so it will take another five minutes before I become another resident CNS expert on the subject. However, can I ask a question about this CNS article from July? Specifically https://caymannewsservice.com/2021/07/suspect-charged-in-vics-bar-mass-shooting/
Possession of an unlicensed firearm carries from 7 to 10 years in prison, which is more than some people get for murder.
When police are unable to recover a firearm, they charge the person with possession of an IMITATION firearm, so we know that police have recovered at least one AK47 or whatever type of machine gun that was used in the murder. Why isn’t that charge being pursued?
CNS: This is a very reasonable question, however, I may not be able to post the responses if they are specific to this case. Technical answers will be OK, I think.
with this kind of backdrop, grabbing at straws, recognition of failure, delay to prosecute, and then withdrawing the case, this is the kind of thing to make movies with, – oh they already have, Official Secrets maybe. Respectfully at this point Mr Lansdown, you’ve lost momentum but more importantly (yet regrettably an understatement) the confidence to assist. I sincerely hope however you succeed.
“New”, sorry-just-getting-around-to-looking-at-this, 6 months old evidence. Cheers.
Perhaps the RCIP could address the elephant in the room? We, the law abiding public, do not trust them.
We used to, and want to, but the intellect, levels of professionalism, and dedication to duty and integrity have been too lacking, for too long. We perceive too many in the “”Service” be inept or corrupt. The standards are far too low. The rates of successful prosecution, are far too low. How much are we paying them to achieve so little?
There are many excellent officers, but the Department appears incapable of spotting illegal tint in its own carpark. Photographs of lawbreaking are apparently “insufficient” evidence to warrant action. Drugs get taken from the evidence locker. Robust enforcement of even traffic laws appears beyond capabilities. There is a perception of an overt refusal to act on even simple things happening under their nose. I should not be able to observes law breaking every time I drive.
Against that background, I am supposed to trust the RCIP to protect me and my family against murderous lunatics with guns? Not this Donkey!
You have some salient points but in all fairness they don’t actually protect anyone, they show up after.
They might as well be insurance adjusters.