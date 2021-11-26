Cops renew call for witnesses to barroom killing

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown issues appeal in September

(CNS): The senior police officer investigating the mass shooting on 9 July that killed Wayne McLean and injured five others at Vic’s Bar, George Town, this summer has renewed the appeal for witnesses. The only suspect charged in the case walked free yesterday after the prosecutor abandoned the prosecution because, he said, new evidence made a successful conviction very unlikely.

Superintendent Pete Lansdown said there were many people in and around the bar when the shooting took place who could have seen what happened and he urged them to come forward.

“This incident is still an active police investigation and we continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward and provide information to the police that may assist in this investigation and bring justice for the victims who were badly injured and the family of the young man who was killed,” Lansdown said in response to CNS inquiries about the status of the murder investigation.

“We know that on the night in question there were two shooters, and that a large number of persons were present at the time the incident took place. Any information, no matter how small or how insignificant it may seem to you, may be valuable to the investigation. We appeal for any information about this or any other shooting incident to be provided to the police.”

Ezekiel Nelson Carter (36) was arrested and charged around two weeks after the killing, based largely on CCTV footage. In court yesterday, prosecutor Greg Walcom explained that the crown was dismissing the charges after a report by an orthopedic specialist had pointed out that a condition know as hitchhiker’s thumb, which it appears had led the police to link Carter to the shooter in the video, was by no means a unique feature and is shared by many people.

While Carter has been released and the charges against him have been withdrawn, Lansdown said the investigation and the evidence already gathered allows for a prosecution to be resurrected if and when new evidence comes to light.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.