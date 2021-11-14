Clarity is needed in reporting COVID deaths
In his video message about the death of a COVID-positive patient at the Cayman Islands Hospital on Saturday evening, Premier Wayne Panton muddied the waters of what is and is not a COVID death, which should be clarified as soon as possible by the health ministry. All deaths are devastating to loved ones and CNS extends our condolences to this man’s friends and family. We have no wish to impose on their grief or in any way suggest that the death itself is not a personal tragedy. In a small community, all deaths are felt keenly.
However, in these extreme times all COVID deaths, including the two previous ones, have serious implications for everyone living here, not only for local health reasons but also for the Cayman Islands’ international reputation.
In his message, the premier said, “While the cause of death was unrelated to COVID-19, his passing must be counted among our pandemic-related statistics due to his positive status.”
Unfortunately, he did not explain which statistics this relates to or why it must be reported as such, and this will undoubtedly tap into a popular conspiracy theory that COVID isn’t really a dangerous disease and that everyone who dies ‘with COVID’ would have died anyway.
The internet is replete with claims that if someone dies in a road accident and happened to be positive, this will become a ‘COVID death’. As Health Minister Sabrina Turner has already expressed a desire to counter misinformation, she should make sure that clarifications and definitions are forthcoming.
First, let’s look at the World Health Organization’s International Guidelines for Certification and Classification of COVID-19 as Cause of Death. See the whole document here.
It states: “A death due to COVID-19 is defined for surveillance purposes as a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness, in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID disease (e.g. trauma). There should be no period of complete recovery from COVID-19 between illness and death.
“A death due to COVID-19 may not be attributed to another disease (e.g. cancer) and should be counted independently of preexisting conditions that are suspected of triggering a severe course of COVID-19.”
Under these definitions, if the premier was correct that “the cause of death was unrelated to COVID-19”, then this death appears not to be a COVID death as far as the WHO is concerned.
In the UK, there are two agencies that compile death statistics: the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which was previously Public Health England (PHE).
The ONS definition of COVID deaths (see full explanation here): “When we say that a death ‘involved’ COVID-19, we mean that COVID-19 was mentioned anywhere on the death certificate, possibly along with other health conditions, not necessarily as the underlying cause of death. When we say that a death was ‘due to’ COVID-19, we mean that COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death, because it was either the only health condition mentioned on the death certificate, or it was the one that started the train of events leading to death.”
The ONS provides two figures, one for deaths involving COVID and one for deaths due to COVID. See the latest update here.
Conversely, UKHSA daily death figures include (quoted from here):
- the number of deaths in people with COVID-19 that occur within 28 days of a first positive laboratory-confirmed test. This is intended to provide a headline indicator of the immediate impact of recent epidemic activity. Deaths that occur more than 28 days after a positive test will not be included in this count.
- the number of deaths that occur within 60 days of a first positive test. Deaths that occur after 60 days will also be added to this figure if COVID-19 appears on the death certificate. This will provide a more complete measure of the burden of the disease over time.
The differences in the two sets of data are explained by UKHSA: “PHE has been counting all deaths in people who have laboratory-confirmed infection – this is technically robust because it does not require a judgement to be made about cause of death. ONS reports deaths where a doctor suspects COVID-19 as a cause – these data include a clinical assessment as recommended by WHO but are subject to variation in clinical judgement as to the cause of death… The PHE data series is also available daily, making it more useful for real-time surveillance, whereas the ONS survey only appears once a week and is delayed.”
In other words, the data sets are compiled for different reasons. The UKHSA data is needed to catch any rapid upward swings in COVID cases so that public health authorities can react quickly. The ONS data is more complete and accurate for long-term planning of health resources.
Because of the nature of SARS-CoV-2 and the vulnerabilities of the elderly and people with co-morbidities to serious illness and death, reporting the mortality rate in every country has been both difficult and controversial since the beginning of the pandemic, especially in a time of deep mistrust of authorities and the proliferation of Facebook ‘experts’.
Here in Cayman, where the reporting of the coronavirus generally over the last few weeks has been poor, the health ministry must get to grips with letting people know if patients in hospital are ill ‘with’ COVID or ‘from’ COVID. In other words, if they are ill with something unrelated and by-the-by have the disease with no actual symptoms of COVID, or if COVID is making them ill or actively contributing to making them more ill.
Everyone fervently hopes that there will be no more deaths related to the coronavirus, but there is real public concern and a need to know how COVID-19 is affecting the community, and particularly how the vaccines against it are performing. While there are data privacy issues, there is also the possibility of real harm done by gossip and panic if misinformation goes unchecked.
In this most recent death, the premier gave the impression that COVID was not a factor, and this has also been speculated about the two previous deaths. What the community needs is clarity over whether COVID was a contributing factor in all three deaths according to the WHO definitions.
Cayman also needs to make it clear to potential visitors the status of ‘COVID deaths’. If no one has yet died ‘due to COVID’, this should be reflected in our statistics.
The government must also explain who it is reporting to and why and how these figures are being used. In the UKHSA statistics, among thousands of deaths, a ‘COVID death’ that was not caused by COVID is not significant. Here in Cayman, the significance is enormous.
There are international standard on reporting. We just adhere to those. Keep in mind that having Covid can weaken you considerably making it harder to fight other illnesses. If every jurisdiction in the world used different standards in reporting it would make understanding the pandemic near to impossible.
Excellent article CNS
One thing to add, if you listen carefully to the video you can hear Shaggy’s ‘It Wasn’t Me’ playing in the background.
Whether death is “of” or “with” Covid, it remains a fact that the unfortunate person recorded as our first death related to this highly infectious disease in the Cayman Islands was the wake-up call. We narrowly avoided community spread blossoming from Health City at that time. Don’t assume our health services can withstand the assault of the unwitting, uncaring and ill-informed.
Trying to portray the Covid deaths of people who are elderly or have comorbidities as not Covid deaths is one of the many facades of Covid deniers and the profit before people advocates.
There is actually no confusion at all. It is not a Covid death if it detracts from the ‘open at any cost’ narrative.
Premier Panton, I believe, said this elderly man had recurring hospizations , pre existing health conditions, so one can only assume that having covid on top of those conditions would make this man’s health very vulnerable.
Bless this man and condolence to family/ friends.
This is getting ridiculous. Do you all want to know how many times the patient pissed too? I think the Premier should just have said a patient with Covid died. End of story. The anti-vaxxers and deniers just use this as an excuse and say oh it’s nothing but a common cold and the person had underlying conditions so they would have died anyway. I am sick and tired of the trivializing of this and find the attitude of they had underlying conditions as if to say their death is meaningless. Mr. Premier.. remember one thing the less said the better.
You want fear don’t ya?
The patient died of underlying health conditions which saw him hospitalised multiple times this year. He was admitted to hospital on Thursday where he tested positive simply because he was tested like everyone else when they are admitted,the results came in on Friday and he passed away on Saturday. If he had died at home we would have never known of his Covid-19 positive status.
I am not an antivaxxer. Have had all 3 jabs. But I do think it’s relevant to somehow be able to distinguish between whether the person who died just happened to be Covid positive but died from a different ailment, or if Covid was a major factor in their demise. We now have 3 deaths “from Covid “ on our world record, and from the little that I know,
it seems that none of the 3 actually died due to their Covid positive statuses. It’s a fine line I know, but I believe it’s worthy of further investigation, not only for the reputation of our country, but our own peace of mind.
The man apparently died of Cancer not Covid end of. This is the ridiculous recording around the world
My sympathies to his family an friends
Apparently?
Don’t speak unless it is confirmed as there-in lies the problem. 🤦♀️
Cases doesn’t matter, why is this information really need? What are we tallying up?
Focus on hospitalizations.
Also Sabrina is right, spend time with the family and less on COVID. Hopefully we will have good weather tomorrow.
All over the world people who are elderly or with other diseases have caught covid and died. Their deaths are listed as covid deaths. Why can’t Cayman stop worrying about the covid free status and just mourn the loss of this gentleman. Yes, he had other illnesses, but he also tested positive for covid which by now, we all know can be deadly to these vulnerable people.
I lost my dad in March 2020 right before covid was known to the general world. He was very ill, but while in the hospital caught a mysterious illness that no one could identify which affected his breathing, put him In ICU and he passed a day later. We are sure it was covid as we were all locked down a week later. He is not listed as dying from covid, but does it matter? We think we know what caused his passing.
RIP sir and my sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Good point. That’s fair. In an earlier post I talked about the fact that anyone who died while they were positive for Covid was automatically listed as a Covid related death, and I questioned that, but in your case, clearly the opposite was true. I need to keep these cases in mind. My condolences to you and your family.
One of the rare moments I agree with CNS’s editorializing.
The video message was absurd on several levels to put it kindly.
Come on people wise up, Wayne is a good man. He is for the people, he needs your support.
Well said!
I have known Wayne the person for many years and that Wayne is a good person. Wayne the politician is a different being entirely. Politics corrupts.
Maybe Wayne cannot tell the truth but is trying to get the truth out.
I absolutely agree 100% with this article and was hoping someone would have written it. My first thoughts upon hearing about this third COVID death was that it really was not a COVID death. The premier’s report is so muddled, and it is alarming the community. Three COVID deaths now and all three with patients with serious underlying conditions. Do we really have any COVID deaths in Cayman? The people want answers.
Thank you CNS. This item is absolutely on point.
Yes. Thank you CNS.
A lot of words CNS for smoke & mirrors, deflection and convenient narrative illuminating poor leadership. PACT must be trembling in their pants as the first visitors get set to arrive at the end of this week.
PACT speaks from every orifice on every subject. That way they can say they told the people everything they needed to know.
Very informative. Good questions that need clarity.
Too many questions remain unanswered with these types of video press releases. The Premier at a minimum should have indicated if the COVID-19 virus complicated the treatment of his existing medical conditions or made the medical conditions more severe. He should also have indicated if it was at all possible that COVID-19 contributed to an earlier than anticipated death.