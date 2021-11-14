Clarity is needed in reporting COVID deaths

In his video message about the death of a COVID-positive patient at the Cayman Islands Hospital on Saturday evening, Premier Wayne Panton muddied the waters of what is and is not a COVID death, which should be clarified as soon as possible by the health ministry. All deaths are devastating to loved ones and CNS extends our condolences to this man’s friends and family. We have no wish to impose on their grief or in any way suggest that the death itself is not a personal tragedy. In a small community, all deaths are felt keenly.

However, in these extreme times all COVID deaths, including the two previous ones, have serious implications for everyone living here, not only for local health reasons but also for the Cayman Islands’ international reputation.

In his message, the premier said, “While the cause of death was unrelated to COVID-19, his passing must be counted among our pandemic-related statistics due to his positive status.”

Unfortunately, he did not explain which statistics this relates to or why it must be reported as such, and this will undoubtedly tap into a popular conspiracy theory that COVID isn’t really a dangerous disease and that everyone who dies ‘with COVID’ would have died anyway.

The internet is replete with claims that if someone dies in a road accident and happened to be positive, this will become a ‘COVID death’. As Health Minister Sabrina Turner has already expressed a desire to counter misinformation, she should make sure that clarifications and definitions are forthcoming.

First, let’s look at the World Health Organization’s International Guidelines for Certification and Classification of COVID-19 as Cause of Death. See the whole document here.

It states: “A death due to COVID-19 is defined for surveillance purposes as a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness, in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID disease (e.g. trauma). There should be no period of complete recovery from COVID-19 between illness and death.

“A death due to COVID-19 may not be attributed to another disease (e.g. cancer) and should be counted independently of preexisting conditions that are suspected of triggering a severe course of COVID-19.”

Under these definitions, if the premier was correct that “the cause of death was unrelated to COVID-19”, then this death appears not to be a COVID death as far as the WHO is concerned.

In the UK, there are two agencies that compile death statistics: the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which was previously Public Health England (PHE).

The ONS definition of COVID deaths (see full explanation here): “When we say that a death ‘involved’ COVID-19, we mean that COVID-19 was mentioned anywhere on the death certificate, possibly along with other health conditions, not necessarily as the underlying cause of death. When we say that a death was ‘due to’ COVID-19, we mean that COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death, because it was either the only health condition mentioned on the death certificate, or it was the one that started the train of events leading to death.”

The ONS provides two figures, one for deaths involving COVID and one for deaths due to COVID. See the latest update here.

Conversely, UKHSA daily death figures include (quoted from here):

the number of deaths in people with COVID-19 that occur within 28 days of a first positive laboratory-confirmed test. This is intended to provide a headline indicator of the immediate impact of recent epidemic activity. Deaths that occur more than 28 days after a positive test will not be included in this count.

This is intended to provide a headline indicator of the immediate impact of recent epidemic activity. Deaths that occur more than 28 days after a positive test will not be included in this count. the number of deaths that occur within 60 days of a first positive test. Deaths that occur after 60 days will also be added to this figure if COVID-19 appears on the death certificate. This will provide a more complete measure of the burden of the disease over time.

The differences in the two sets of data are explained by UKHSA: “PHE has been counting all deaths in people who have laboratory-confirmed infection – this is technically robust because it does not require a judgement to be made about cause of death. ONS reports deaths where a doctor suspects COVID-19 as a cause – these data include a clinical assessment as recommended by WHO but are subject to variation in clinical judgement as to the cause of death… The PHE data series is also available daily, making it more useful for real-time surveillance, whereas the ONS survey only appears once a week and is delayed.”

In other words, the data sets are compiled for different reasons. The UKHSA data is needed to catch any rapid upward swings in COVID cases so that public health authorities can react quickly. The ONS data is more complete and accurate for long-term planning of health resources.

Because of the nature of SARS-CoV-2 and the vulnerabilities of the elderly and people with co-morbidities to serious illness and death, reporting the mortality rate in every country has been both difficult and controversial since the beginning of the pandemic, especially in a time of deep mistrust of authorities and the proliferation of Facebook ‘experts’.

Here in Cayman, where the reporting of the coronavirus generally over the last few weeks has been poor, the health ministry must get to grips with letting people know if patients in hospital are ill ‘with’ COVID or ‘from’ COVID. In other words, if they are ill with something unrelated and by-the-by have the disease with no actual symptoms of COVID, or if COVID is making them ill or actively contributing to making them more ill.

Everyone fervently hopes that there will be no more deaths related to the coronavirus, but there is real public concern and a need to know how COVID-19 is affecting the community, and particularly how the vaccines against it are performing. While there are data privacy issues, there is also the possibility of real harm done by gossip and panic if misinformation goes unchecked.

In this most recent death, the premier gave the impression that COVID was not a factor, and this has also been speculated about the two previous deaths. What the community needs is clarity over whether COVID was a contributing factor in all three deaths according to the WHO definitions.

Cayman also needs to make it clear to potential visitors the status of ‘COVID deaths’. If no one has yet died ‘due to COVID’, this should be reflected in our statistics.

The government must also explain who it is reporting to and why and how these figures are being used. In the UKHSA statistics, among thousands of deaths, a ‘COVID death’ that was not caused by COVID is not significant. Here in Cayman, the significance is enormous.