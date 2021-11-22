Civil service drags feet on vax mandate for expats
(CNS): Although many public servants are on the front line of efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19, dozens are still unvaccinated. However, there is no sign of a vaccine mandate for expatriate government employees working in healthcare, border control, education and other support services. Government has said it will not implement a mandate for Caymanians in the private or public sectors.
But after changing the law to require all work permit holders to be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 before new or renewed permits are approved, the government had hoped that the same mandate would be rolled out for contract and non-Caymanians across the public sector.
Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon said at last week’s press briefing that the proposal for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate was under review but the civil service was also trying to persuade its employees to get their shots.
“We are actively reviewing policies that would be necessary to give effect to a vaccine mandate for non-Caymanian civil servants that would be aligned to the national policy that has already been adopted for work permit holders,” she said. “Otherwise, the emphasis continues to be… public education for our civil servants, including our front-line employees, as well as continued priority access to vaccines and bespoke vaccine clinics.”
McField-Nixon said that the vaccine levels across the public sector were high, though she did not reveal the actual percentage of public sector workers who have not yet been vaccinated against this coronavirus. She also implied that the idea of forcing contract workers to get their shots might not happen.
“Our vaccine levels within the civil servants are high and continue to climb… including on the front lines,” she said. “The policy consideration right now is looking at whether we would be matching the mandate that already exists for work permit holders in the private sector.”
Premier Wayne Panton recently said he hoped that the civil service would adopt the policy to help increase Cayman’s vaccination levels, given the increasing spread of the virus.
Public concerns remain over the decision not to roll out a vaccine mandate for everyone in front-line jobs, especially healthcare and education. The vaccination rate among healthcare workers is said to be well over 80%, the rate is thought to be lower for other very public facing staff. Reports suggest that at Customs and Border Control, less than 70% of the staff have had their shots.
While there are understandable calls for vaccine mandates for front-line workers, a considerable number of people still oppose vaccination mandates for a variety of reasons, including anti-vaccination conspiracy theories and religious objections.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
What the hell is wrong with Cayman. Either mandate everyone or mandate no one. Discriminating by nationality is xenophobic and wrong. Covid does not discriminate and mandating half of a workforce will not stop it. It is becoming intolerable the persistent calls to discriminate. If you won’t take it do not force others.
UK Government have instructed NHS and other civil servants: get vaccinated or prepare to be sacked. Thought we were following guidelines from the UK? Oh, sorry, that would cost votes at the next election — of course.
civil service drags it feet everywhere – just look at the CSPR Board!!!!
Do as I say, not as I do. No wonder Cayman is in a downward spiral.
Covid doesn’t kill government employees
Pathetic. Do as we say, not as we do, has been an unacceptable method of governance since the French Revolution.
The government (or anyone else) should not be mandating the vax for covid19 for anybody WITHOUT at the very least suggesting that instead of vaccination, those deemed ‘worthy’ of mandating take antibody tests.
regardless of the extreme push for these vaccines, the facts cannot be hidden and the facts are that natural immunity exists and is now being shown to be far, far greater than these very poor vaccines.
dont just take my word for it – read these, and go find many more in support of the position that AT THE VERY LEAST, natural immunity should be considered BEFORE you assume that vaccination is the ONLY or even the BEST thing to do.
For crying out loud, even the CDC acknowledged just last week that they have no record of anyone unvaccinated passing on covid AFTER a 2nd infection.
https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n2101
https://www.clarkcountytoday.com/news/israeli-study-shows-natural-immunity-delivers-13-times-more-protection-than-covid-vaccines/
Rules for thee but not for me!
Civil so call servants no need to work when they can get bonuses, never mind what they do.
Discrimination on the basis of national origin. That is going to end well.
Its very simple: If you aren’t exempt from being vaccinated, & still refuse to be vaccinated , you obviously aren’t on-board to be a contributor towards assisting where-ever it is you live in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. Whether that be here in Cayman, or elsewhere.
classic cig caymankind discrimination…..
all frontline civil servants should be vaxxed. end of story.
this should not even be a debate.
criminal negligience agin by cig and civil service.
on what planet does it make sense to mandate vaccines for expats but not for frontline civil servants(expat or caymanian)?????
wlecome to wonderland.
World Class Jerry! World Class!
It is amazing how often the headline is some variation on:
“Civil Service Drags Feet…”
They either don’t have the numbers on the vaccination among their workforce or they do not want to disclose it. Either way that is bad.
For thou but not for thee?
It’s not the expats you need to be worrying about.
You could have just left it at civil service drags feet.