Civil service drags feet on vax mandate for expats

Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Although many public servants are on the front line of efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19, dozens are still unvaccinated. However, there is no sign of a vaccine mandate for expatriate government employees working in healthcare, border control, education and other support services. Government has said it will not implement a mandate for Caymanians in the private or public sectors.

But after changing the law to require all work permit holders to be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 before new or renewed permits are approved, the government had hoped that the same mandate would be rolled out for contract and non-Caymanians across the public sector.

Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon said at last week’s press briefing that the proposal for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate was under review but the civil service was also trying to persuade its employees to get their shots.

“We are actively reviewing policies that would be necessary to give effect to a vaccine mandate for non-Caymanian civil servants that would be aligned to the national policy that has already been adopted for work permit holders,” she said. “Otherwise, the emphasis continues to be… public education for our civil servants, including our front-line employees, as well as continued priority access to vaccines and bespoke vaccine clinics.”

McField-Nixon said that the vaccine levels across the public sector were high, though she did not reveal the actual percentage of public sector workers who have not yet been vaccinated against this coronavirus. She also implied that the idea of forcing contract workers to get their shots might not happen.

“Our vaccine levels within the civil servants are high and continue to climb… including on the front lines,” she said. “The policy consideration right now is looking at whether we would be matching the mandate that already exists for work permit holders in the private sector.”

Premier Wayne Panton recently said he hoped that the civil service would adopt the policy to help increase Cayman’s vaccination levels, given the increasing spread of the virus.

Public concerns remain over the decision not to roll out a vaccine mandate for everyone in front-line jobs, especially healthcare and education. The vaccination rate among healthcare workers is said to be well over 80%, the rate is thought to be lower for other very public facing staff. Reports suggest that at Customs and Border Control, less than 70% of the staff have had their shots.

While there are understandable calls for vaccine mandates for front-line workers, a considerable number of people still oppose vaccination mandates for a variety of reasons, including anti-vaccination conspiracy theories and religious objections.