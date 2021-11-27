Cabinet restricts travellers over Omicron variant

ORIA arrival area (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has introduced travel restriction from nine countries in southern Africa and one in Europe in light of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, which has been named Omicron. The countries affected are Belgium, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

According to new regulations issued Friday night, anyone who arrives here from, or has travelled through, these countries within the 21 days preceding their arrival in the Cayman Islands, must undergo PCR testing within 24 hours of arrival, and must also complete a quarantine period of not less than 14 days.

Travellers from these countries already in the Cayman Islands must also complete a 14 day quarantine.

People who have been in contact with someone who has travelled from or through the banned countries, including any other occupants of a private residence where they may be quarantining, must follow the instructions of the medical officer of health concerning testing and quarantine.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Omicron, which was first reported in South Africa on 24 November, as a variant of concern, given the multiple mutations recorded by the scientists in South Africa who identified this variant.

By Saturday morning suspected cases of the latest and worrying variant of SARS-CoV-2 were also being investigated in Germany, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. The virus has also already been detected in Hong Kong and Israel.

Countries around the world began announcing travel bans and restrictions on Friday in response to the variant, which scientists have warned could be the worst and most infectious strain of the virus to date.

The South African foreign ministry issued a statement on Saturday strongly criticizing the travel bans, which it said were punishing the country for “excellent science” that should be applauded. Instead international governments were “punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker”.

Public Health experts around the world are determining how effective the current COVID-19 vaccines are against this new strain and how fast it spreads.