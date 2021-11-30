Census over 80% complete six weeks in

(CNS): Having passed the six weeks mark, officials from the Economics and Statistics Office say that the fieldwork part of the Census 2021 is more than 80% complete and enumerators are doing their best to get to the remaining households that have not yet been counted. But the onus is also on members of the public to make sure they take part in this national exercise as it is an offence to refuse to answer the census questions and all non-compliant households will be referred to the Legal Department for enforcement under the Statistics Act in due course.

“We seek the public’s continued cooperation in conducting the census so that we meet the mandates of the Statistics Law,”said the ESO Director and Head of the Census Team, Adolphus Laidlow. “We are urging all those who have not yet participated to provide the information required so that the Islands can obtain the most accurate data possible.”

Census data provides important statistics about the Cayman Islands that will be used in every walk of life for the next 10 years but notably for the development of these Islands by both the public and private sectors.

“It will also inform about Planning and Infrastructure Development, Women Health and Fertility, Agriculture, Fishing and Food Security, Security and Crime Prevention, Life Expectancy and Quality of Life Indicators, Environmental usage and protection, Economic Development and Jobs Creation, Traffic Models Development for the Road Infrastructure, and Hazard Management and Disaster Mitigation. All residents of these islands benefit from this data,” Laidlow said.

Personal information provided is confidential under the law, so it is also a punishable offence attracting equally stiff penalties for the authorities to reveal any individual’s information. “People can be reassured that the information they provide will be treated with the utmost confidence. Only generic and aggregated information will be released in the census report when it comes out next year,” the director explained.

The census exercise is mandatory under the Statistics Law and Regulations and non-compliance makes people liable for possible prosecution. For instance, not cooperating with the enumerators or requests in their data gathering is a punishable offence. If proven to be in breach of the mandatory requirement to answer the census questions under the Statistics Act, a person will be deemed to have committed a criminal offence, and upon summary conviction is liable to a fine of up to $5,000.

Residents who have not yet taken part are now urged to contact one of the census offices or call the census hotline 516-3329 or ESO Office 244-4602 to make sure they are counted.



