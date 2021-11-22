CBC carries out mystery raid at GT port

(CNS): Customs and Border Control (CBC) say they are not commenting on the results of a “high visibility, joint agency risk based operation” that was led by the agency and took place overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning, in which containers and other cargo were searched at the port in George Town. Officials issued a short statement confirming the raid but described it only as part of the “CBC’s strategic and operational mandate” to concentrate on risks, presumably related to contraband, and to assess areas of elevated risks.

The operation included officers from various CBC sections, including their K9 and Narcotics sections, as well as officers from the RCIPS and WORC. Their focus was placed on both imported containerized and non-containerized cargo, officials said in a short, vague statement.

Suggesting that there had been a certain urgency to the raid, the CBC said it “recognised the importance for all parties to work in unison to ensure the operation took place as quickly and efficiently as possible while maintaining the required safety protocols for all agencies involved”.

There was no indication if any investigations are ongoing as a result of the raid or if anyone has been arrested.