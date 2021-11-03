Cayman’s climate change risk to be assessed

Beach erosion at Regal Beach on Seven Mile Beach (from social media)

(CNS): Government has signed a deal with a UK-based environment agency to undertake a climate change risk assessment of the Cayman Islands. The project is being funded through the governor’s office and will be conducted by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas), a unit in the UK’s environment department, and local experts.

The agreement, signed by Premier and Minister for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Wayne Panton, will identify the risks, threats and opportunities posed by climate change for biodiversity, society and the wider economy to shape future policy. An evidence report will be produced by March next year and a final report in September 2022, officials said.

There is no doubt that the Cayman Islands, like all low-lying small islands, is on the front line when it comes to the impact of sea-level rise, but the country is vulnerable to other issues fuelled by climate change, such as ocean acidification. This assessment will identify what we could be facing and how we can deal with it.

Cayman’s per capita emissions are some of the highest in the world and significantly higher that the rest of this region, but they are a drop in the bucket compared to the collective global damage, so even if we were to reach net zero tomorrow, it would have little impact on our impending challenges unless the rest of the world makes a dramatic change.

Given that COP26 is unlikely to secure the dramatic change needed, Cayman’s economic survival depends on our ability to adapt to what is coming. Excessive coastal development is already putting the beach and existing properties at risk, and dealing with the existing oceanfront properties and curbing future development on the coast is essential.

So far, no changes have been made that might help mitigate the impact of coastal erosion and Cayman has been slow to protect its shoreline from erosion. The review, however, will help identify solutions to this and many other issues.

Panton said the agreement for the project was a major step forward towards building climate change resiliency for the country.

“COP26, the meeting that is happening right now in Glasgow with world leaders and scientists, may be one of the most significant gatherings of the century for our entire planet. The time for the nations of the world to take action to make meaningful cuts in greenhouse gas emissions is now,” he said.

“The future of our entire planet, but especially small islands like Cayman, depends on this. From a local perspective we also need to do our part both in terms of reducing our own emissions and, perhaps more importantly, taking urgent steps to ensure that we are in the best position to adapt to the wide range of impacts across all sectors of our community that will arise as a result of continued warming of the Earth.”

Panton said his government was grateful to the governor’s office for the connection with Cefas and providing the funding for the risk assessment, which will enable his ministry to bring the Climate Change Policy and Strategy up to date from the most informed position possible.

Over the next few weeks Cefas will begin its review of published evidence on climate change impacts here and in the Caribbean region as a whole. The March report will describe the current available knowledge on climate change impact risks that pose the greatest threats to communities and sectors in the Cayman Islands, such as fisheries, tourism, coastal infrastructure, agriculture, settlements and inland infrastructure, to identify an initial ‘long-list’ of risks and opportunities.

Cefas CEO Neil Hornby, who is currently attending COP26 in Glasgow, said the agency had undertaken similar exercises in other parts of the world and they were pleased to be able to support the Cayman Islands.

“Cefas scientists will work with experts in the Cayman Islands to prioritise the most important climate change risks. Once these risks have been identified, measures can be taken to reduce impacts on the environment and people of the Cayman Islands,” he said.

Outputs of the project will include the provision of a detailed evidence report, a stakeholder prioritization workshop and a final summary report aimed at policy makers and the general public. The workshop is scheduled for the second quarter of next year, and from that the overall priorities will be ranked by the most pressing risks.

The work will cost around CI$123,000, and Governor Martyn Roper said he was happy to have found the money for this important project.

“As the world meets to discuss climate change on a global scale, I am delighted to be able to facilitate the provision of £110,000 GBP in UK government funding towards this extremely important and urgent initiative to help build true climate change resiliency for the Cayman Islands which is supported by informed national policies,” he said.

“This forms part of the UK/Cayman Climate Change/ Environment Partnership Agreement which allows for collaboration in areas such as biodiversity, disaster resilience and renewable energy.”

While the work will inform policy and help Cayman’s technical experts work out how we will live in the face of increasing temperatures, food shortages, sea level rises, droughts and unstable financial markets, the final report will be a non-technical document that will be made available to the public.