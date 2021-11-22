Caymanian woman wins CI$100k vaccine draw

Dawn Bodden, winner of the DMS prize draw, with Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, Adrienne Politowicz from DMS and Premier Wayne Panton

(CNS): Dawn Bodden, an executive with KPMG, has won the CI$100,000 vaccine prize draw sponsored by DMS. Bodden was handed her surprise giant cheque during a televised presentation on CIGTV Monday. Bodden said she had been invited to the GIS studio as a finalist but she had no idea she had won the big prize.

Bodden was one of over 53,000 people who were all entered into the prize draw by getting both vaccine shots or persuading someone else to do so. Adrienne Politowicz, spokesperson for the DMS Vaccine Drive shared a brief timeline of the vaccine process.

The DMS Vaccine Drive was first announced on 6 August, offering a grand prize drawing of $100,000 to a single recipient. Anyone who was Caymanian, a permanent resident or legally resident with a valid work permit and had been fully vaccinated through the Health Services Authority (HSA) were eligible and automatically entered into the drawing.

In addition, anyone who referred a loved one and submitted a completed referral card into a dropbox at the HSA Vaccine Clinics received an additional entry.

The drawing ended on 14 October, with a total of 53,595 eligible entries. 53,365 people had received the full course two-dose vaccination and 230 people received additional entries through the referral program. The HSA provided the verification of the full vaccination and finalist consent to participate in the drawing. DMS conducted the verification of the proof of residency and proof of address. A winner was then randomly drawn.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan announced the winner on Monday.