Cayman ready to open despite high COVID cases

Premier Wayne Panton at Thursday’s press briefing









(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton said at Thursday’s press briefing that he remains concerned about the “unprecedented levels of community transmission of COVID-19” and urged people to follow the rules to reduce the spread of the virus. As at 8am Thursday, from 1,357 PCR tests, another 206 people had tested positive for SARS-CoV2, just one of whom was a traveller.

There are now 3,673 active cases of COVID-19 with 5,098 people in isolation, a figure the premier said was difficult to bring down, even though more than 1,400 of them have not tested positive. But despite the challenges relating to the pandemic, he said Cayman was ready to open.

“The coming weeks will be pivotal,” Panton said during the press briefing held to confirm the details of Phase 4 of the border reopening plan. “We are embarking on a journey to reopen our economy and our borders to visitors after almost two years of significant closures.

“All of this while we continue to manage unprecedented levels of community transmission of COVID-19 and work to protect our healthcare and education systems so that our economy can remain open. For many, this move to Phase 4 has been eagerly awaited… There are others for whom there is anxiety.”

He said this phase moved the opening on cautiously in a responsible and informed way, but he noted there was no easy way to deal with this issue as the virus was resurging all over the world, with new waves of infections even in places with high vaccination rates.

Given this, if the government kept waiting for the right moment for Cayman to “emerge from our cocoon into a world where… COVID no longer exists, we may never again welcome tourists back to our shores”, he said.

He accepted that the risk of people becoming sick or dying was going to increase but the high vaccination rate will prevent most people from getting seriously ill if they are infected. But he urged businesses to follow the protocols, rules and regulations to contain the spread, as he was “deeply concerned about the current level of transmission” and said everyone needed to avoid high risk behaviour.

While there have been more hospitalizations he said those in need of care are able to receive it and the hospitals planning and preparations are delivering care. He added however, that people who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic makeup the majority of cases.

The number of hospitalizations has risen in line with the significant number of people who have been infected. As of Thursday morning, there were 20 COVID-19 patients in hospital, only one of whom is on a ventilator.

However, during the press briefing Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee noted that since the “start of this crisis” when this outbreak began, more that 40 people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 have been treated and discharged.

The CMO confirmed that the health services are keeping a close eye on the impact of COVID-19 on the allocated 55 beds. Right now around 36% of that capacity is being utilized, four beds in Health City Cayman Islands and the rest in the Health Services Authority.

Dr Lee also revealed that the arsenal that doctors have to help treat patients was boosted today with the arrival of Ronapreve, a drug made up of monoclonal antibodies, which has proved to be successful in reducing hospitalization for vulnerable people who are immunosuppressed.

Meanwhile, on the Sister Islands all 52 of the current active cases are in Cayman Brac, where just one additional person was found to be positive in the most recent batch of results. To date, there had been 106 cases recorded in the Sister Islands, with 54 having recovered. Out of the total number of cases in the Sister Islands, 55 were fully vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and 45 were unvaccinated.

The vaccination programme has now also resumed and 57,558 people (81% of the population) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 55,352 (78%) have completed the two-dose course. In addition 8,170 people (11%) have had a booster shot.