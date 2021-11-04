Cayman must cut emissions, says Panton

Prince Charles and Premier Wayne Panton at COP26

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has one of the largest carbon footprints per capita in the world, which Premier Wayne Panton has said must be reduced. In a video call from the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the PACT Government leader pointed out that if countries like Cayman are going to press other governments to reduce their massive carbon footprints that will inevitably impact us, we have to do our part first. He said local emissions need to be cut by almost two thirds as soon as possible.

“Our per capita contribution to carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is about 12.4 tonnes and that is higher than many other big countries,” he said on the call with Donna Bush from CIGTV. “On a per capita basis, we need to reduce that down to… around 4.8 tonnes as quickly as possible.” He said we need the credibility of showing that we have done our share to be able to press the big polluters.

“We are the ones that are going to feel it first and we are the ones that are going to feel it most,” he said, stressing the importance of Cayman and other small nations being at the conference to have their voices heard. He warned that Cayman was in danger of losing our beautiful marine environment as the planet warms, which was unthinkable and the world had to find ways of making dramatic change.

Panton pointed out that while COVID-19 was a temporary crisis that needed to be tackled, dealing with the climate was an existential crisis and we could lose the opportunity to address the forthcoming disaster if we do not act now.

With the likelihood of COP26 concluding without any kind of real change, Panton said that in some ways there was a sense of hopelessness. However, the young people who are campaigning for change were inspiring, as were the representatives of indigenous people from Brazil who are pressing home the critical need to protect the natural world.

He also spoke about the Terra Carta Action Forum hosted by the Prince of Wales on Wednesday. This is a project targeted at the private sector and awards businesses for sustainable and green initiatives. Panton said that seeing hundreds of CEOs from major companies committing to reducing their carbon outputs to zero and pushing sustainability across their business gave him hope.

