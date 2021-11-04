Cayman must cut emissions, says Panton
(CNS): The Cayman Islands has one of the largest carbon footprints per capita in the world, which Premier Wayne Panton has said must be reduced. In a video call from the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the PACT Government leader pointed out that if countries like Cayman are going to press other governments to reduce their massive carbon footprints that will inevitably impact us, we have to do our part first. He said local emissions need to be cut by almost two thirds as soon as possible.
“Our per capita contribution to carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is about 12.4 tonnes and that is higher than many other big countries,” he said on the call with Donna Bush from CIGTV. “On a per capita basis, we need to reduce that down to… around 4.8 tonnes as quickly as possible.” He said we need the credibility of showing that we have done our share to be able to press the big polluters.
“We are the ones that are going to feel it first and we are the ones that are going to feel it most,” he said, stressing the importance of Cayman and other small nations being at the conference to have their voices heard. He warned that Cayman was in danger of losing our beautiful marine environment as the planet warms, which was unthinkable and the world had to find ways of making dramatic change.
Panton pointed out that while COVID-19 was a temporary crisis that needed to be tackled, dealing with the climate was an existential crisis and we could lose the opportunity to address the forthcoming disaster if we do not act now.
With the likelihood of COP26 concluding without any kind of real change, Panton said that in some ways there was a sense of hopelessness. However, the young people who are campaigning for change were inspiring, as were the representatives of indigenous people from Brazil who are pressing home the critical need to protect the natural world.
He also spoke about the Terra Carta Action Forum hosted by the Prince of Wales on Wednesday. This is a project targeted at the private sector and awards businesses for sustainable and green initiatives. Panton said that seeing hundreds of CEOs from major companies committing to reducing their carbon outputs to zero and pushing sustainability across their business gave him hope.
See the full video call below:
Whilst I applaud the zeal Mr Premier Sir, this statement is vapid much like that for the COVid plan. Break down the carbon footprint, – what is it, vehicle emissions, cows, diesel power or could all the concrete be the most significant contributor as you back away from your election stand about development ? Stop being Mr Vague Mr Premier as it won’t matter what you say if you find yourself out of office before you start. 😵💫
Good initiative but our contribution to the global problem is relatively insignificant. Besides, we can’t even protect our mangroves properly, have proper planning laws that prevent beach erosion or protect mangroves. Why don’t we start there. These things are under our direct control and aren’t problems we have been able to solve yet we are talking about helping to solve a global problem.
Scotland is COVID 19 Free?
I don’t see any mask or social distance here
I guess Covid-19 is now becoming prejudices
Please hold for Richard Hew
This whole thing about going carbon free sounds peachy but the reality is that socialists have been pushing this for their own agenda in the last few years. The useless United Nations recently said of the world reaching historical records of pollution and heat, creating terror of biblical proportions and so the activists who live like royalty, spending and wasting tax money who only benefits their friends who run “alternative energy” programs that has been a total disaster and pushing inflation to levels not seen in 20 years. The reality is that with Covid pollution fell in the last year and the hurricane season even was below mild.
There is no alternative energy that is as cheap and reliable as fossil and coal. Now Europe and US have a energy crisis for such policies and bad politics. China had same problem and is back burning coal.
Rather than starting small by addressing the pollutants of plastic containers and improving recycling, these politicians and their friends are cashing out with trillion of dollars bills that will only benefit them but the world.
Until they don’t start breaking the problem by as much as possible to tackle it with reasonable solutions, this whole thing is a charade.
Incentivize behavior through removing the duty on solar panels, electric vehicles, charge stations and replacement batteries. Another example would be to make LED light bulbs affordable. Make CUC a participant in residential solar generation rather than an obstacle. If you can’t go green for the same or less cost as fossil, few will pay the difference.
You will be selling that gas guzzling boat then?
Wayne believe he got the power, when really it’s CUC who does.
Politicians better stop talking BS then and start listening to the recommendations of your scientific advisors in relevant departments. Besides all that hot air constitutes a significant emission.
I see no other Premiers for the overseas territories or crown dependencies in attendance at COP21.
At least Cayman appears to be leading on this front👍🏽
Others dealing with the pandemic crisis that is before us now
Put glasses on
COP21?
No because they are at COP26. Where is COP21 being held?
Mask and social distancing for thee, not for me.
While I applaud any effort to reduce our carbon footprint, if the threat of human extinction doesn’t move the ‘big’ countries to resolve the issue then Cayman reducing its carbon footprint certainly won’t. To say that we need to cut ours by two-thirds before we begin to speak to bigger countries about theirs is really not fair or practical. The fact is that when considering carbon footprint and the global impact, the per capital comparison is woefully inadequate. Cayman’s actual total carbon dioxide contribution is paltry compared to most other countries on the planet. I would encourage the government to better join forces with the rest of the region to address this issue as one voice because our total contribution to the problem is small, therefore our total contribution to the solution will also be small and of little effect. However we will be the first impacted by rising sea levels caused by the lack of serious movement on this issue by the larger countries that want to see us put our money where our mouths are while they continue to ignore the problem.
We don’t really care what the little specks do.
Terrific Wayne.
Might I suggest immediate plans for solar installations on the roofs of all large government buildings.
All duties should be temporarily waived on panels and batteries etc.
There is going to be a significant downturn in the construction industry in a couple of years. To coincide with that, please start plans now to arrange for solar arrays to be installed in all government car parks. Incentives can be given to help with the installation of similar solar farms above car parks of other entities (schools, offices, churches). It might even provide an income stream, does not require the use of additional land, and will help greatly in achieving your aims.
Planning should require solar/energy efficient design as part of its deliberations.
I will be delighted if these statements translate into QUICK action. Rooftop solar is such an obvious thing for every house in the Cayman Islands. Let’s see if this government, and our Premier, can get CUC and Offreg on board, and provide government incentives (duty waivers, planning concessions etc) for green initiatives.
Start with all the hot air Wayne.
Fix the damn dump.