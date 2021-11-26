Cayman gets extra holiday for Queen’s 70th Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II

(CNS): Residents in the Cayman Islands will get an additional holiday next year to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne. With numerous celebrations planned for the British monarch’s Platinum Jubilee, Cabinet has agreed to add Friday, 3 June 2022, as a public holiday over the Queen’s official birthday weekend, as well as Monday, 6 June, which will give people four days off school and work to join in the events.

Roper delivered the news on Friday morning during his short Throne Speech to Parliament ahead of the budget address. He revealed that a committee has already been established to plan the celebrations.

Roper said there will be a concert, fireworks, district events, a beacon lighting, a car and airshow, as well the regular birthday party at Government House. There will also be a parade starting at that location and a ‘Plant a tree for the jubilee’ initiative for children.

“I am sure we can all agree that Her Majesty is a truly extraordinary monarch, admired throughout the world for her selfless service, and I know there is great affection for Her Majesty here in Cayman,” he said. “I am delighted to announce that Cabinet has agreed that we will have a long holiday weekend next June… to hold a wide range of activities to celebrate this momentous milestone.”