Cayman Airways retires last two 737-300s

Premier Wayne Panton writes a farewell message on the nose of CAL’s last 737-300

(CNS): Cayman Airways bid farewell to its last two Boeing 737-300 jets last week as Captain Perry Panton and First Officer Geoffery Connolly flew the 25-year-old planes to the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, where they will be stored pending sale. CAL operated the 737-300 jets for three decades but it has now switched to the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, the model involved in two fatal plane crashes, thought to be caused by known software issues, causing the planes to be grounded worldwide.

However, these defects have now been fixed and the Max 8 aircraft have been cleared for flight by regulators in the US, UK and Europe, as well as the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI). CAL’s fleet now consists of the three Max 8 jets, as well as two Saab 340B+ and two Twin Otter aircraft operated by Cayman Airways Express.

In a release about the retirement of the last two 737-300s, Cayman Airways said that it now boasts the newest fleet in the Caribbean with three new Max 8 aircraft in operation. Despite the scaled down schedule, as tourism remains stalled in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cayman Airways has confirmed that, with the border restrictions being gradually eased, the airline will now need all three of the new planes.

However, given the circumstances surrounding the grounding of the planes, CAL remains in talks with Boeing regarding the fourth plane that CAL had originally committed to leasing.

Cayman Airways’ plans to replace the old planes with the new Max 8s two years ago stalled after that model aircraft was grounded around the world in the wake of the two catastrophic accidents, Lion Air Flight 610 on 29 October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on 10 March 2019, in which a total of 346 people died.

The local airline therefore continued to use the 737-300s, which became Cayman’s lifeline through the pandemic when CAL began its essential repatriation flights.

The first of the two planes that CAL has now retired flew its last passenger flight for Cayman Airways on 26 June, and the second on 17 May. Both flights were from Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman.

Before the last of the 737-300s to leave Cayman took to the air, CAL threw a farewell party at its hanger on 25 October at the Owen Roberts International Airport, where dignitaries and staff as well as members of government wrote goodbye messages on the nose of the aircraft.