CAL adjusts loads to allow return to La Ceiba

Cayman Airways at ORIA (from CAL social media)

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has resumed flights from Grand Cayman and La Ceiba, Honduras, which were interrupted after the Goloson International Airport (LCE) was suddenly downgraded in relation to its safety operations preventing CAL’s Max 8 aircraft from landing there at full capacity. But CAL has now limited passenger loads to B737-300 aircraft levels on the new planes to enable them to return to Goloson with the weekly flight.

A release from the airline said that it had conducted an assessment of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements for Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Service in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI).

“This assessment has led to several CAACI-approved operational adjustments by Cayman Airways which maintain the required levels of safety, and includes limiting passenger loads to traditional B737-300 aircraft levels when using the larger B737-8 aircraft.,” officials said.

The service resumed last Thursday and currently operates weekly with nonstop flights.