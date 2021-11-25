Cabinet approves extension to pension holiday

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders

(CNS): The suspension of the mandatory requirement for employers and workers in the private sector to pay into a pension scheme has been extended again. In a press release from government on Wednesday, officials said that, in accordance with the National Pensions (Amendment) Act 2020, a Cabinet Order has extended the national pension holiday for an additional three months, until the end of March next year, as part of the continued COVID-19 recovery plan.

Labour Minister Chris Saunders, when in opposition, had predicted that the allowed withdrawal from pension funds last year and the continued freeze on contributions had created a hole that would need to be fixed. But this week he said extending the holiday on payments was essential to the pandemic recovery plans.

In October last year, when still on the opposition benches as an independent member, Saunders, who is now the PACT Government’s deputy premier and finance minister, presented a motion to parliament to establish a committee to examine the pension regime. However, it was rejected by the Unity government, and it is not clear if, as the current minister responsible for the private sector pension regime, he is planning to establish such a committee.

Speaking about the decision this week to extend the holiday, he said it would provide ongoing financial relief for employers and employees.

“This government is of the view that the continued suspension of pension contributions is essential to the recovery process and will continue to provide businesses and workers with the financial relief needed as we continue through the phased implementation of our economic recovery plan,” he added.

However, he had previously said that members of Parliament were “duty bound to fix” the challenges created by both the withdrawal and the freeze, given the hole it was leaving in already inadequate funds. Saunders also said on the campaign trail that he would prioritize addressing the problems surrounding the current pension regime if he was elected.

Last year the Unity government introduced the freeze on mandatory payments and provided a window of opportunity for people in the private sector to withdraw a flat amount of CI$10,000 and then a further 25% of any remaining funds from their pensions to get them through the COVID-19 lockdown and ongoing border closure.

Over CI$400 million was taken out of pensions as a result, with around 71% of people taking the full amount. This is going to create significant problems for future governments in the coming years as they will need to prepare for the retirement of hundreds of people who will have almost no pension provision.

While the suspension of the obligation to pay into the schemes will now continue beyond 31 December for at least three months, voluntary pension contributions can still be be paid by either the employee or the employer. The order extending the pension holiday is confined to the private sector and does not apply to the civil service or government companies and authorities.