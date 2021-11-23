Beach clean-up focuses on micro-plastics

POF and Leo Club JGHS volunteers

(CNS): Volunteers picked-up around 300 pounds of garbage, mostly micro-plastics, from South Sound beaches at the weekend in a new focus for the regular beach clean-ups. Plastic Free Cayman hosted the event at South Sound dock on Saturday, just as Cayman reopened its borders to visitors more than 20 months after the pandemic closed them down.

Sixty volunteers, from 5 to 70 years old, removed the usual assortment of rubbish but honed in on micro-plastics, which have entered our ecosystems at very high levels. Protect Our Future leaders, Thomas Dickens and Nic Corin, said it was slightly different from other beach clean-ups.

“Normally, we see a plethora of larger plastic items: bottles, bags, and shoes. Today, the challenge was picking up all the small micro-plastics. However, with all the volunteers we had, we still managed to get a significant amount of trash. This goes to show the real underlying issue, that plastic really is everywhere,” the young activists said.

Research shows that there are more than 150 million tonnes of plastic in our oceans today, with 8 million tons dumped each year. This is equivalent to a garbage truck dumping a full load of plastic into our seas every minute. Much of this litter turns into the micro-plastics, which wash up on shorelines and invade ecosystems and bodies.

National Geographic released an article in 2020 explaining that we ingest more than 40,000 micro-plastic particles each year, which can directly cause reproductive and development toxicity in all species, including humans.

With social distancing, plenty of hand sanitizer and masks, the volunteers hoped to showcase how community service can be carried out in a safe and effective way during the pandemic. .

Plastic Free Cayman clean-up coordinator, Carina Ecclefield, said it was an uplifting, well attended event that included the Lion’s Club, the John Gray Leo Club, Protect Our Future and Miss Teen Cayman, Asiah Thomas. “We had volunteers of all ages coming to help clean up. Every effort from our volunteers provides so much value for our island and we can’t thank them enough.”

The Plastic Free Cayman team continues to push for a national clean-up campaign and a plastic ban policy similar to what has been done in other nations around the world.

Just recently, Scotland approved a ban on plastic straws and polystyrene containers, which will come into effect in 2022. England is also beginning its consultation process to ban several key plastic items in the coming year. Last year the EU took a hard stance on several single-use plastic items, such as plastic cutlery, straws and plates, plastic bags, cotton buds, and polystyrene cups. These are also some of the most common items washing up on our shores.