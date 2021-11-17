Average daily COVID cases increased to over 200

Deputy Medical Officer of Health Dr Eryka Simmons

(CNS): Acting Director of Primary Healthcare Dr Eryka Simmons, who is also the deputy medical officer of health, revealed that last week the positive cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman increased to an average of 202 per day, up from of 178 during the previous week. Delivering the weekly video update from the Public Health Department on COVID-19 data trends for the week of 7 to 13 November, Dr Simmons said that there were 1,413 new cases, up from 1,251 the week before.

The gender divide was nearly equally divided with 51% of cases in women. The ages of positive cases ranged from two months to 96 years, with an average age of 31 years.

While the virus has been spreading through the schools, children under the age of 18 accounted for one quarter of the cases (354), and just 17 were over the age of 70. Dr Simmons noted that the majority of people infected with the virus were in the workforce.

The statistics also show that 67% of new cases were unvaccinated, 31% were fully vaccinated, 3% had received one shot. Dr Simmons did not break down the vaccinated/unvaccinated ratio for cases in adults and children, but with a very high vaccination rates for all ages here, which is over 90% for adults, it is notable that two thirds of new cases are in unvaccinated people.

There were no details in this latest trends report of the hospital admissions.

Dr Simmons urged residents to continue with personal prevention measures to reduce the ongoing community transmissions.

“In the context of wide community transmission, Public Health is advising enhanced vigilance in prevention strategies,” she said. “If you are isolated or quarantined, you may still prevent ongoing transmission if you adhere to the recommendations. Wear your masks, use hand sanitiser and practice physical distance where possible.”