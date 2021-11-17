Average daily COVID cases increased to over 200
(CNS): Acting Director of Primary Healthcare Dr Eryka Simmons, who is also the deputy medical officer of health, revealed that last week the positive cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman increased to an average of 202 per day, up from of 178 during the previous week. Delivering the weekly video update from the Public Health Department on COVID-19 data trends for the week of 7 to 13 November, Dr Simmons said that there were 1,413 new cases, up from 1,251 the week before.
The gender divide was nearly equally divided with 51% of cases in women. The ages of positive cases ranged from two months to 96 years, with an average age of 31 years.
While the virus has been spreading through the schools, children under the age of 18 accounted for one quarter of the cases (354), and just 17 were over the age of 70. Dr Simmons noted that the majority of people infected with the virus were in the workforce.
The statistics also show that 67% of new cases were unvaccinated, 31% were fully vaccinated, 3% had received one shot. Dr Simmons did not break down the vaccinated/unvaccinated ratio for cases in adults and children, but with a very high vaccination rates for all ages here, which is over 90% for adults, it is notable that two thirds of new cases are in unvaccinated people.
There were no details in this latest trends report of the hospital admissions.
Dr Simmons urged residents to continue with personal prevention measures to reduce the ongoing community transmissions.
“In the context of wide community transmission, Public Health is advising enhanced vigilance in prevention strategies,” she said. “If you are isolated or quarantined, you may still prevent ongoing transmission if you adhere to the recommendations. Wear your masks, use hand sanitiser and practice physical distance where possible.”
She the full video on CIGTV’s YouTube channel below:
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
I really hope the governments failure to take action on this uncontrolled spread isn’t going to result in us all being locked down for the holidays. Countries with a lot lower infection rates are taking action.
Based on Bermuda’s numbers, this would appear to equate to as many as 80 deaths downstream this wave, provided it does not get worse. Do our authorities believe our experience is going to be dramatically different? If so, why?