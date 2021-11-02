Another suspect gunman turns himself in

Michael Lopez-Watler

(CNS): Michael Lopez Watler (22) from West Bay was arrested on firearms charges Tuesday after he turned himself into the Cayman Islands Detention Centre. The police issued a wanted notice for the suspect gunman last month in which they said he was considered dangerous. Watler is now in custody in relation to an ongoing police investigation connected to the spate of gang-related gun violence this summer.

He was wanted for questioning about two incidences of shots being fired in West Bay on the night of 10 July, one that occurred along West Church Street and another sometime later at a residence on Birch Tree Hill Road.