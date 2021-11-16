Another COVID patient dies at HCCI

CMO Dr John Lee on Radio Cayman

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed that another patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The person was admitted to Health City Cayman Islands in East End as a result of other medical conditions and passed away early Monday morning, the CMO said during an appearance on Radio Cayman Tuesday.

Although the patient had tested positive for SARS‐CoV‐2, this was not the primary cause of their death. He said this was also the case with the patient who died on Saturday, and expanded on the premier’s report on the death in a video message on Saturday, when he said “the cause of death was unrelated to COVID-19”.

Clarifying how COVID deaths are reported, Dr Lee said, “In both of these cases… I understand that COVID will be listed as a cause of death. The way death certification works, you list the thing that brought somebody’s ultimate demise as number one, and then you go through all the other contributory factors, and it will be listed as one of the contributory factors, so it will be called a COVID death… The World Health Organization sets out how you should describe these things.”

Dr Lee explained that, for example, COVID-19 would not be listed on the death certificate of a person killed in a car accident who also happened to test positive for the virus “because it played no part in their ultimate demise”.

After ten weeks of the community spread in Cayman, which followed a period of no locally transmitted infections for more than a year, Dr Lee said that he hoped to see the positive numbers start to come down in the next few weeks. So far, he said, the hospital has been coping with the number of admissions without stressing its other services.

Fifty-five beds have been set aside across all three hospitals on Grand Cayman, which breaks down to 25 at the HSA and 25 Health City, with just a handful of beds at the Doctors Hospital, so that all the facilities could continue offering regular services, Dr Lee said.

Around 38% (about 20 people) of these beds currently being used for COVID-19 patients, which means that the health services were coping with room to spare. He noted that most of these patients are at the HSA and that staff were working extremely hard to take care of them.

Combined with a high vaccination rate and the broad adherence to prevention protocols, Dr Lee said that lateral flow testing was really helping, as it enabled people to isolate before they can spread the virus and prevent a surge that could over-stretch the hospitals.

Cayman has now had four deaths listed as COVID-related since the virus first emerged here in March 2020. No further figures had been confirmed at the time of Dr Lee’s radio appearance regarding the latest positive and active cases.

The vaccination clinic has now reopened following the arrival of a new batch of Pfizer vaccines from the UK. See the schedule here

See Dr Lee on Radio Cayman below: