Another COVID patient dies at HCCI
(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed that another patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The person was admitted to Health City Cayman Islands in East End as a result of other medical conditions and passed away early Monday morning, the CMO said during an appearance on Radio Cayman Tuesday.
Although the patient had tested positive for SARS‐CoV‐2, this was not the primary cause of their death. He said this was also the case with the patient who died on Saturday, and expanded on the premier’s report on the death in a video message on Saturday, when he said “the cause of death was unrelated to COVID-19”.
Clarifying how COVID deaths are reported, Dr Lee said, “In both of these cases… I understand that COVID will be listed as a cause of death. The way death certification works, you list the thing that brought somebody’s ultimate demise as number one, and then you go through all the other contributory factors, and it will be listed as one of the contributory factors, so it will be called a COVID death… The World Health Organization sets out how you should describe these things.”
Dr Lee explained that, for example, COVID-19 would not be listed on the death certificate of a person killed in a car accident who also happened to test positive for the virus “because it played no part in their ultimate demise”.
After ten weeks of the community spread in Cayman, which followed a period of no locally transmitted infections for more than a year, Dr Lee said that he hoped to see the positive numbers start to come down in the next few weeks. So far, he said, the hospital has been coping with the number of admissions without stressing its other services.
Fifty-five beds have been set aside across all three hospitals on Grand Cayman, which breaks down to 25 at the HSA and 25 Health City, with just a handful of beds at the Doctors Hospital, so that all the facilities could continue offering regular services, Dr Lee said.
Around 38% (about 20 people) of these beds currently being used for COVID-19 patients, which means that the health services were coping with room to spare. He noted that most of these patients are at the HSA and that staff were working extremely hard to take care of them.
Combined with a high vaccination rate and the broad adherence to prevention protocols, Dr Lee said that lateral flow testing was really helping, as it enabled people to isolate before they can spread the virus and prevent a surge that could over-stretch the hospitals.
Cayman has now had four deaths listed as COVID-related since the virus first emerged here in March 2020. No further figures had been confirmed at the time of Dr Lee’s radio appearance regarding the latest positive and active cases.
See Dr Lee on Radio Cayman below:
if something bad happens to my family, I will come after each person responsible.
Was this person vaccinated?didn’t noticed if he said she was
Ok, what if you are in a car accident and badly hurt but survive with life threatening injuries but die later testing positive for covid. Are we going to parse whether or not a person without the added stress of covid would have survived their injuries? Or do they have to die instantaneously in the wreck?
This is idiotic. It should only be counted if it is the primary reason for death.
From what I’ve heard, the number of beds is misleading because there aren’t enough doctors to deal properly with everyone (regardless of number of beds) and that the ER doctors are being pushed past their limit. Anyone tried to interview the ER doctors?
ER doctors and nurses, ICU doctors, nurses and technicians, Respiratory doctors and technicians…they all have different functions and expertise.
Sad which ever way it is put, with or from Covid
Rather ominous that the CMO indicated that deaths will now be reported, or has become the norm, not reported, other than as part of the occasional stats dumps.
Go get your vaccine.
How many cases does cayman have now? Or do i get the feeling they holding back?
Just asking for a friend 🤷🏽♂️
Vaccine clinic is open tomorrow, you should stop by.
Curious that Dr. John mentioned Bermuda. They have had 80+ Covid deaths in the recent past in a population of similar size with a vaccination rate a bit lower. Many of the people who have been dying in Bermuda were vaccinated and in contrast to Cayman, Bermuda took measures including a curfew to slow the spread. Is 80+ deaths what their ‘modeling’ is showing??
I notice that there was no claim from government that this most recent death involved a person who was not fully vaccinated. That will make it harder, but not impossible, for the profit over people folks to blame the victim.
My condolences go to the family of the person that has died.
Sadly the most recent two deaths are not likely to be the only deaths now that Covid has been allowed to spread without any effort to control that spread using the public health measures proven to be effective in other countries.
Very conveniently, this article left out the most important part for all you covid obsessors.
“In both of these cases, the people had a lot of other medical problems and were very sick and, in both cases, it was not unexpected that they passed”.
Would they still be alive without the complication of COVID ?
Idiot !
Very sorry to learn that another person has died.
Thank you Dr. Lee for confirming that Covid was a contributing factor in both of the recent tragic Covid deaths and for correcting the ridiculous myth spread by Covid deniers that if someone tests positive for Covid and then dies in a car accident or gets shot then their deaths would be recorded as Covid deaths.
“Covid was a contributing factor in both..,”
You don’t now that!
RIP.
“Dr Lee said that he hoped to see the positive numbers start to come down in the next few weeks.” If the cases only go downward after a surge, whynis UK and EU seeing a peak again?
“Lateral flow test was really helping”…really? I heard of some piece constantly showing negative on rapid test and positive on PCR. Lateral flow test doesn’t show positive unless the viral load is high and by then people are already infectious.
And now they say they won’t make separate death announcements – ok fine, but what is the Govt. doing towards prevention of the spread? Other than lateral flow kits, no measures absolutely, And is everyone required to so, even doing the lateral flow tests, and are they even reporting If positive without symptoms, and may be jut going around their daily routine.
My heart goes out to the families. Sincere condolences.
Is there any word on when we get another press conference? I thought they promised weekly, and now it’s been several weeks.
Also, still no numbers…(as of ~6pm Tuesday).
PACT promise = Not a promise
We need to toughen the rules for the unvaccinated in the Cayman Islands ASAP.
We have a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
If you’re fully vaccinated, how can anyone be a threat to you?
In an earlier post a poster was heaping praise on TCI’s courageous reopening. Just remember that those decisions come with a price: right at this time: TCI, 37 deaths; BVI, 23 deaths; Bermuda, 106 deaths.
Can Cayman realistically expect to escape? If reopening is what we are clamoring for, let us “screw our courage to the sticking place” to quote Shakespeare. It just doesn’t add up that we are going to come through this unscathed without some serious prevention measures.
And may I suggest we begin with the unvaccinated?
Who cares just let it spread for a other month and they’ll all get natural immunity. Calm down.
This is both narrow minded and a bit cruel. How many deaths are acceptable for your herd immunity Nirvana?
The vast majority of unvaccinated are children who are ineligible. My gosh can we ease up with the hysteria just a bit. Take thw necessary precautions and stay safe
Of course we should. Dr Lee mentions Bermuda getting their cases under control but Bermuda also implemented restrictions such as vaccine passports.
We need to fill up the Max-8s with them and send them to Austria.
This reminds me of the AIDS death count, currently at 35 million since 1981.
But not one died of AIDS directly, they died of other infections, as AIDS attacks the immune system.
The Government seems to be using the same method to prove no one in Cayman will die of COVID.
Like AIDS, COVID hastens death. Whether you are sick or well, ‘drowning’ with lack of oxygen is very sad.
Best comment in years.
If this person wouldn’t have died had she or he not been infected, how can covid not be the cause of death? They not to come clean and stop this BS.
I feel it is fair to say that this government is getting blood on their hands.
Would these people still be alive if it wasn’t for letting the virus willingly back on the island, by reducing the quarantine time to 5 days ?
.
It has nothing to do with the reduction of quarantine. All to do with people breaking quarantine, &/or arriving illegally on boats.
No because covid didn’t come from tourists it started in North side.
Oh please stop. What a stupid statement, these deaths are not he governments fault. Covid will be here in ten years, sadly some of the very vulnerable and some healthy unvaccinated will die. It’s unavoidable, you can’t ever stop community spread and it’s not government policy that contributed to these deaths, Cayman has no right to be an exception to the rest of the world. Get vaccinated and do your part to help stop spread. The border reopening won’t have any impact on the cayman death count. The only thing the government can and should do is mandate vaccines for caymanians in front line jobs and restrict unvaccinated from social settings.
More likely the unvaccinated census workers.
Ah, so now we get more details. It is confirmed that although these two poor souls were sick, having covid DID contribute to their deaths and will be on their death certificates. I suspect when a body is already under stress, having covid on top will only make their underlying conditions worse, make it harder for the body to deal with them, and ultimately lead to death.
How sad that these people may have lived longer and enjoyed more time with their families if it were not for covid. Their families must be devastated. What a horrible way to go.
The loss of a loved one is always terrible, but to have their death possibly brought forward by a preventable disease, carelessly let loose into our community when it need not have been, is an utter tragedy.
If a man has COVID, collaspes due to lung damage, breaks wrist on fall.
He is rushed to hospital and passes away.
Government will just claim another death, non covid related as he was admitted with a broken wrist and organ failure was due to that not covid.
So far 4 Covid deaths, 100% non-covid related.
if we unfortunately hit 50 deaths of people with COVID, government will claim they are all not related to COVID
Otherwise they will just look bad
The “remain calm” and “we are changing the way we report” to deflect as we are full steam ahead to our planned November 20 Phase 4 celebration! Profits over people!!!!
The most sincere condolences to this woman’s family and all who mourn her loss.
“broad adherence to prevention protocols” – how about a broad adherence to enforcement protocols? We’ve had a handful of cases prosecuted regarding breaches of quarantine, and we’re worried about prevention? Mitigation is now the active, logical action to focus on. Prosecute the offenders for breaking inarguable breaches, and provide better education seminars/flyers/posters for getting vaccinated, and protecting yourself. More people will die of COVID, this is a simple and unfortunate fact that for some reason seems to be newsworthy.
There are 20 locations in Florida that administer Monoclonal antibody treatments. Treatment is free and vaccination status does not matter. There is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider.
They should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis.
In clinical trials, monoclonal antibody treatment showed a 70% reduction in hospitalization and death.
For high-risk patients who have been exposed to someone with COVID19, Regeneron can give you temporary immunity to decrease your odds of catching the infection by over 80%.
There is an easier solution than using expensive monoclonal antibody treatments, just get vaccinated.
Nobody will force you to take monoclonal antibodies if you get sick from covid and you can. Why are you chirping about it? smh..
OK! Let’s start the “died from Covid” vs. “died with Covid” debate yet again so that we can try to diminish the fact that someone has died after they contracted Covid.
It’s all part of the plan. A nefarious one