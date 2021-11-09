678 new cases of COVID recorded over weekend
(CNS): An additional 669 people were found to be positive with COVID-19 over the weekend as a result of community transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as it continues is unrelenting spread through the Cayman Islands. Another nine travellers were also positive, making a total of 678 new cases since Friday from 3,696 test samples. The latest official figures, which were released just before noon on Tuesday, showed that as of 8am on Monday morning, there were 2,118 active cases of the virus across all three Cayman Islands, including 81 on the Sister islands, which is around 3% of the entire population.
Officials said that as of 8am Monday, 832 positive results came via lateral flow tests since they were rolled out in the community last month. Fourteen people are in hospital, 12 of whom are unvaccinated, and while none are on ventilators, several are being given oxygen. Government has not said how many more of the 2,118 people who are currently positive are suffering symptoms of COVID-19.
To date, Cayman has recorded 3,354 cases of the virus since the first positive test back in March 2020, but 2,631 of those cases have been recorded in the last two months since the virus returned to the community with the first positive case on 8 September.
Public Health has confirmed that 2,785 people are currently in quarantine, which includes travellers who tested negative and members of households where people are positive and they are unvaccinated. This means that even those members who test negative are unable to use the lateral flow tests to continue going to work or school.
Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated for the first time inched up over the weekend by 166 to 57,074 people, or 80% of the estimated population 71,106. Currently, 54,838 people, or 77%, have had two shots, while 6,163 people have had a booster shot.
People in isolation in need of support can call the dedicated line on 946-3530
or the toll free number 1-800-534-3530, or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
The support line is manned 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
Out of hours calls will be forwarded to the Hazard Management duty officer.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.
Why isn’t Opposition saying anything about the current COVID situation in the community? Have they also been bought out?
Why aren’t people protesting the lack of any restrictive measure to control the spread?
And we are trusting people to do the LFT tests at home and to report if positive. How many are actually doing it, especially when it is necessary for them, and how many are NOT reporting the positives, lest they need to,isolate.
People need to calm down with the hysteria. We have an extremely high vaccination rate, the hospitals are not backed up and no one is getting severe symptoms.
This is actually going really well if you look at the hospitalization rates vs. any other country.
Is the re-opening posse, happy now.
We had it so good, I thought we were so blessed and protected.
The current government is responsible for this chaos.
Caymanians need to stand up and demand actions.
This was done on purpose to accommodate business.
Reducing isolation to 5 days gave the virus an opportunity.
They should personally being accountable.
Id my child gets suck and dies, I know we’re to find them .
Willingly created chaos by your government.
Wait for the first child to pass. Horrible.
Makes perfect sense that we’re being forced to catch it now. Can you imagine the jumping up and down if the tourists came THEN we all started catching it? People would be demanding that we shut borders immediately.
The wishy washy protocol and lack of preventative action by CIG make it pretty obvious this was the plan.
Yes exactly. Total inaction now from PACT to avoid future protests to close the borders. And guess we do know where the instructions are coming from!
PACT just letting this one rip and see what happens.
I can’t see the tourists flocking here when we’re topping danger lists!
No. The public are letting it rip. Likely unvaccinated and Caymanians not following the rules. Vaccinated visitors on Nov 20 are no risk. You are.
We don’t care. We will be there when the quarantine and the rest of the useless restrictions are gone.
I’m on my way 12/1. Unless you start wuarantining again.
Instead of bringing in restrictive measures to curb the spread, PACT is hell bent on bringing in the tourists without quarantine. Makes sense, of course – NOT!
Seriously – what difference does it make at this point? Cayman is crawling with Covid. Many people who have it don’t care and are knowingly walking around while being infected. If anything, we should warn tourists at the airport that they’ll probably catch Covid here.
I have heard some people saying if they find out anyone in their family is Positive, they won’t tell anyone, and the rest of the family will just go about doing their business without evening doing the LFT. Imagine how many such people might be out there doing the same, and spreading the infection. It may make sense if the employers and schools make the people do the tests in front of them or on video.
Welcome to the Covid Islands, where money and good times are all that’s important.
What I find totally amazing is how the community isn’t up in arms with the Govt etc regarding these absolutely appalling numbers.
It’s a total shambles and everything is out of control- it’s a disgrace and National embarrassment.
Lee needs to have his OBE taken back !
The Govt is doing nothing.
All we hear is the pathetic narrative that ‘it was inevitable’ – NO it wasn’t! Not like this . Look at NZ, Australia etc… a little outbreak and they had a snap one week lockdown to curb things….
Our useless immature Govt have done nothing.
The media, too, must have PACT sympathies a they’ve not pushed back at all…
You want to be safe.?..then lock yourself down.
Compass is part of the Cabal
And no doubt they will open the borders and AL Thompson will sell out of shovels so fast.
Listen im all for normality but this is anything but normality right now.
People are going to get sick. I mean SICK
Not vaccinated, and I’m doing just fine. Riding out the storm. Proud of my natural immunity status 🙂👍🏽
You’re doing just fine, but have you contracted Covid yet? There are always some people who do in fact have “natural immunity” to particular infectious diseases. Are you really willing to risk your life that you’re special?
J. L. You also proud to be chronically stupid too?
Because of turkeys like you we are in the mess we are in today.
Blame the spread on the high vaccine rate. Every country with a high vaccine rate normally ends up with an outbreak.
How?
Natural immunity status hey J.L. -, where can I sign up to be tested and hopefully get stamped for that ?
Thank you 3:57 for limiting what else I could have said
Yes , you can ride out the storm beautifully here, just don’t plan on travelling ANYWHERE . Enjoy your stay.
I don’t really care how many people have symptoms. Just like I wouldn’t be interested in how many people have a bad cold or flu. The only ones of concern are the ones in hospital. And it seems most of them weren’t vaccinated. Not much government can do to help them at this point. If they choose not to listen that’s their prerogative.
GET VACCINATED!!
why?
We are #ReadytoOpen and Cayman tourism is finally featured prominently in the world news again! Let the tourists come!
Oh… wait a minute:
Get boosters+
Israel beat the Delta outbreak via mass booster program, we must do the same if we want this to get under control.
Stat safe and get your booster if it has been 6 months since your 2nd dose.
I’m gonna just pull around a trolley with an IV bag full of booster.
I wouldn’t calling it beating Delta, it was totally out of control and their worst outbreak yet DESPITE being 80% vaccinated as a country at the start.
That being said, get vaccinated to increase your likelihood of mild symptoms.
Eh, Cayman should never be in this position.
We were being featured in news articles about the little country that stood up to Covid and now we’re in the news (New York Times) for being the worst. Talk about snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Well done CIG!
This is because of a very weak and no back bone government.
Oh my, would you ever calm down people. LAteral Flow tests are known for mistaking Covid with a strong cold. If you’re +’ve on a lateral flow, ask yourself are you dead? If not, calm down and just check your symptons. Are you running a 103? 99.999% of you are not.
if you really think you’re struggling for normal breath or something worse than a mild headache or similar, then call for a PCR test and see.
But most of you +’ves simply have a cold
Calm down. Please. This is insanity what you’re doing to yourselves. Go for a walk. Smoke a doobie. Anything. Calm down.
You don’t appear to know shit, Sir. Please don’t project your opinion as fact. The LFTs test for the SARS-Cov-2 antigens and nothing else. Inform yourself.
https://www.exploregov.ky/lft-policy/what-lateral-flow-test-results-mean
It seems that every person who attended a Cocktail Week event has Covid. That’s not very good marketing/PR for Jacques Scott or the participating establishments.
Yes, attending such events at a time when cases were rising! They’re still testing positive, and in denial of how they got it (“must have been somebody at work”).
Amazingly, some of these morons are already making plans to go out and socialise madly once they’re given the all clear, because they’re feeling invincible.
Watch out for them!
So much for the +19 months of closed borders ,quarantining & restriction’s. ” We will show the World ” .
We are showing the world right now – 2,100+ active cases and zero deaths because of the high vaccination rate. Cayman is the poster child for showing vaccinations work. I’m sure we’ll eventually have some deaths, but I think the rate will be very low compared to other places – and they’ll be mostly unvaccinated adults over the age of 40 (the age group that makes up 97.6% of deaths in the U.S.). Most at risk are those over 60 (85% of all Covid deaths in the U.S.).
What a time is was! The golden months. Staycations and Gatsby living to now the real Alcatraz. Never had to worry about quarantine unless you were traveling, and now? Well, may the odds be in their favor for negative PCRs just in time to jet away.
We were showing the world, then this woke bunch lost their grip and failed to enforce quarantine measures against their friends. Thanks Mac as well.
It’s shocking that CIG is not doing anything to slow the infection rate. Capacity limits, mandated social distancing in restaurants, a curfew from 1 – 5 am, and vaccine passports could all be tried before things get worse.
You mean we should do all of that because 2,104 people out of 2,118 have mild flu?
Can’t fix stupid.
To be fair, capacity limits are technically in place.
vaccine passport is the obvious one….but they are obviously afraid of their own local anti-vax peeps…
Not sure what the point of curfews are and in particular one from 1am?? As it is only a few bars are open until 2am anyway.
If you wanted to make a difference restrict indoor capacity in restaurants and bars and mandate social distancing.
At this point it’s too late for that anyway. By the time they get around to doing that we’ll have peaked in terms of number of cases per day anyway.
You can’t make this stuff up. The only thing that’s going to make them act is when the hospital hits about 30 people, which at this rate will be in 2 weeks.
We’re vaccinated.. that’s all you need. Back to your regular programming.
Don’t forget the COP Byrnes storm troopers to yank a few innocent motorbike riders to the ground.
Fine some innocent women $1400 for swimming on a deserted beach , that’s going to stop the spread – Obviously.
Where did the graph come from?
My quick maths say: It’s Friday then, then Saturday, Sunday what?
3 days by me count. 669 divided by 3 is well over 200/day. So where is that on the graph?
Even if there are four days in the count it would be 167 per day and THAT WOULD STILL BE THE HIGHEST POINT ON THE GRAPH!
I’m shocked and embarrassed, shocked and embarrassed.
Can the Minister of Finance please do di maths and inform what he tinks da COVID numbers are?
Last time I heard the Minister of Finance speak he said $50m was not material to the budget so rather not hear him speak ever again.
As Scooby-Doo used to say – Ruh Roh!
Test positivity is up over 18% now. That is also know as f’n bad…
In fact it is probably 20% or more in the community if we back out the travelers who are testing at far lower rates.
Most place would have closed bars and indoor dining by now etc. etc.
Instead we have Wayne of Marl Road trying to explain away not wearing a mask in Scotland because “everyone was vaccinated”, “a lot of testing was going on” and my favourite “the ceiling was so high it was almost like being outdoors”.
Either he is stupid or he thinks the voters are stupid. Maybe both.
Also said he came back after 3 days because he was needed here and couldn’t be away so long. No sh!t dumbo, you couldn’t figure that out before you left?
I couldn’t make it through the whole interview but he did say he was starting to get concerned about the community spread. So they might have to add some restrictions. You don’t have to be too smart to have realized that the time for restrictions was back in October.
But to all the “cabal” people please don’t blame this on reopening. We should be doing that in a sensible manner, unfortunately Wayne, Dr. Lee and the rest of the brain trust are not inspiring much confidence in this happening.
Firstly, if you’re vaccinated you’re unlikely to have serious symptoms. Secondly, whether or not you are vaccinated, you are going to get Covid at some point (if you haven’t had it already without knowing). Lockdowns made sense (at least to a point) before the vaccines were available. Now we just need to get on with life as normal.
Will you say that when the hospital is full? Which is going to happen within a month.
How do we control that?
You don’t have a choice, chief. Normal isn’t an option until we get through the wave. Like it or not.
Agreed except for this: Now we just need to get on with life as normal.
We should not be acting as if things are normal. Precautions should still be taken. “Normal” for the entire world is going to take at least two more years (unless you consider all these testing and mask requirements when travelling normal.)
Lot’s of pretty pictures, no actual updates to the critical pieces (looking at you TravelCayman)
With 2,100 confirmed active cases, and assuming that around 25% to 33% of actually infected people have gotten tested, there is likely perhaps around 8,000 in Cayman currently infected. So very likely at least 1 in every 10 people have a current active infection.
The confirmed cases are as of end of Sunday night, so more confirmed cases will be tallied in last couple days.
We are in the heat of it folks!
Assuming, perhaps, very likely all encouraging words when doing statistical analyse or in this case – guessing 🙄
Even worse, assuming only 1% are being tested that means 210,000 in Cayman currently infected. With a 100% death and disability rate, it’s clear why bodies are piling up in Cayman’s streets. Sad
Troll.
8,000 infected and only 14 in the hospital? Definitely good news!
Thanks CNS! … for the needed and extra information. Would it be possible to find out the main age range for the hospitalizations on your next follow up?
CNS: We can ask.
You have to love CNS’s enthusiastic resilience 😂
CNS – can you please also ask how many of the unvaccinated hospitalized have underlying health issues? Last week Dr Lee had mentioned the 2 who were vaccinated and 8in the hospital had underlying health issues. Why couldn’t it be true also for the unvaccinated? Can unvaccinated not have underlying health issues? May be that was the reason they couldn’t get the vaccine in the first place.
It is far higher than that, I think. I know two people sick at home fighting a “bad cold.” Is it Covid? Probably, but they aren’t going to get tested. They are staying home though.
Nobody in their right mind would voluntarily test given current government overreach.
Unless they would rather work from home and stay clear of the zombies.
Or not work from home!
#worldclass
Holly Smokes!
At this rate we will al be infected by Christmas. I wonder how many times can 1 person get Corona before it really affects the system?
I think you need more bottles of Corona than 1 before you are affected? Maybe having a lime in the bottle exacerbates the affect it has on you? 🤷♂️
That’s the idea, I think. Once the resident population has all had COVID – and mostly survived because of high vaccination rates – tourists will no longer pose a threat to us. We will be the world first place to kick Covid’s butt. We are sending Covid into isolation.
I think that’s got to be right. Wouldn’t surprise me if Gov / the Gov medical team / the Governor understand that with the high vaccination rate it’s best to just let Covid burn through the community (it’s probably been here all along, but noone was testing). Once the panic is over and the penny drops for the public that Covid is now an endemic disease, then we open up. The political situation here may be complicated by the fact that a vocal number of the tiny electorate may be quite happy being isolated from the rest of the world.
Get vaccinated, otherwise a few of you denial experts won’t be around to downvote these kind of comments.
Well….slightly over 99% of us will. So I would not hope for too much.
We have 80% of the population vaccinated. Right about now the main issue is that the vaccinated (many and the government isn’t saying) are testing positive and in mandatory isolation and not being released until they test negative even though symptom free, for some that is well over 21 days and a month for others. Vaccinated to still be locked up and forgotten.
We on a new chapter, eh.
Yes, when covid runs rampant.
A week and a half past the peak already. #science
Madness. Shortly to become Murder and Mayhem (OK, technically probably only Manslaughter and Mayhem, but Murder rhymes better).
Get a grip.