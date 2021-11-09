678 new cases of COVID recorded over weekend

(CNS): An additional 669 people were found to be positive with COVID-19 over the weekend as a result of community transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as it continues is unrelenting spread through the Cayman Islands. Another nine travellers were also positive, making a total of 678 new cases since Friday from 3,696 test samples. The latest official figures, which were released just before noon on Tuesday, showed that as of 8am on Monday morning, there were 2,118 active cases of the virus across all three Cayman Islands, including 81 on the Sister islands, which is around 3% of the entire population.

Source: Ministry of Health (click to enlarge)

Officials said that as of 8am Monday, 832 positive results came via lateral flow tests since they were rolled out in the community last month. Fourteen people are in hospital, 12 of whom are unvaccinated, and while none are on ventilators, several are being given oxygen. Government has not said how many more of the 2,118 people who are currently positive are suffering symptoms of COVID-19.

To date, Cayman has recorded 3,354 cases of the virus since the first positive test back in March 2020, but 2,631 of those cases have been recorded in the last two months since the virus returned to the community with the first positive case on 8 September.

Public Health has confirmed that 2,785 people are currently in quarantine, which includes travellers who tested negative and members of households where people are positive and they are unvaccinated. This means that even those members who test negative are unable to use the lateral flow tests to continue going to work or school.

Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated for the first time inched up over the weekend by 166 to 57,074 people, or 80% of the estimated population 71,106. Currently, 54,838 people, or 77%, have had two shots, while 6,163 people have had a booster shot.

People in isolation in need of support can call the dedicated line on 946-3530

or the toll free number 1-800-534-3530, or email isolationsupport@gov.ky The support line is manned 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday. Out of hours calls will be forwarded to the Hazard Management duty officer.