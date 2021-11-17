3,340 people currently infected with COVID-19

(CNS): The number of active COVID-19 cases soared again over the weekend with another 714 people positive for SARS-CoV-2 from a batch of over 4,000 tests, 40 of whom were travellers testing positive at the end of their isolation period. As of 8am Tuesday morning, there were 3,340 active cases of the virus and 3,956 people are currently in quarantine as the spread of the coronavirus shows no sign of slowing down just days before isolation restrictions are to be lifted for vaccinated travellers.

In the figures that were released 10pm Tuesday night, there were 21 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital but there are no statistics on how many more people are symptomatic but remain at home.

Faith Hospital confirmed that 60 of those 3,340 active cases were in the Sister Islands, with eight of those identified since Friday. There have been 105 total cases recorded in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, with 45 people now recovered. Out of the total number of cases in the Sister Islands, 55 were fully vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and 44 were unvaccinated.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed the death of two people at the weekend who had been admitted to hospital with other medical issues. There have now been a total of four COVID-related deaths in the Cayman Islands since the confirmed arrival of the coronavirus here in March last year.

Both of the deaths over the last few days are considered COVID-related because the virus is listed as a contributory factor for the cause of death on the death certificate. “In both of these cases, the people had a lot of other medical problems and were very sick and, in both cases, it was not unexpected that they passed,” the CMO stated while speaking on Radio Cayman on Tuesday.

He noted that death certificates list all contributory factors to a person’s death. However, if COVID-19 is completely unrelated to the death, it will not be listed as a cause or contributing factor. For example, if someone dies in a car accident and it is later discovered that the person was COVID-19 positive, the death would not be listed as a COVID-19 related death, as the infection played no role in the person’s death.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness pointed out in the latest report that, according to guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), a death due to COVID-19 is defined for surveillance purposes as “a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness, in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID disease (e.g. trauma)”.

The WHO guidelines further stipulate that a “death due to COVID-19 may not be attributed to another disease (e.g. cancer) and should be counted independently of preexisting conditions that are suspected of triggering a severe course of COVID-19”. The WHO COVID-19 death reporting guidelines can be found in full here.

The vaccination clinics, which were closed after supplies ran out last week, opened again on Tuesday. But as of yesterday morning, the number of people who have had at least one shot remained at 57,357 or 81% of the population.

