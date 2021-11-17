3,340 people currently infected with COVID-19
(CNS): The number of active COVID-19 cases soared again over the weekend with another 714 people positive for SARS-CoV-2 from a batch of over 4,000 tests, 40 of whom were travellers testing positive at the end of their isolation period. As of 8am Tuesday morning, there were 3,340 active cases of the virus and 3,956 people are currently in quarantine as the spread of the coronavirus shows no sign of slowing down just days before isolation restrictions are to be lifted for vaccinated travellers.
In the figures that were released 10pm Tuesday night, there were 21 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital but there are no statistics on how many more people are symptomatic but remain at home.
Faith Hospital confirmed that 60 of those 3,340 active cases were in the Sister Islands, with eight of those identified since Friday. There have been 105 total cases recorded in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, with 45 people now recovered. Out of the total number of cases in the Sister Islands, 55 were fully vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and 44 were unvaccinated.
Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed the death of two people at the weekend who had been admitted to hospital with other medical issues. There have now been a total of four COVID-related deaths in the Cayman Islands since the confirmed arrival of the coronavirus here in March last year.
Both of the deaths over the last few days are considered COVID-related because the virus is listed as a contributory factor for the cause of death on the death certificate. “In both of these cases, the people had a lot of other medical problems and were very sick and, in both cases, it was not unexpected that they passed,” the CMO stated while speaking on Radio Cayman on Tuesday.
He noted that death certificates list all contributory factors to a person’s death. However, if COVID-19 is completely unrelated to the death, it will not be listed as a cause or contributing factor. For example, if someone dies in a car accident and it is later discovered that the person was COVID-19 positive, the death would not be listed as a COVID-19 related death, as the infection played no role in the person’s death.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness pointed out in the latest report that, according to guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), a death due to COVID-19 is defined for surveillance purposes as “a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness, in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID disease (e.g. trauma)”.
The WHO guidelines further stipulate that a “death due to COVID-19 may not be attributed to another disease (e.g. cancer) and should be counted independently of preexisting conditions that are suspected of triggering a severe course of COVID-19”. The WHO COVID-19 death reporting guidelines can be found in full here.
The vaccination clinics, which were closed after supplies ran out last week, opened again on Tuesday. But as of yesterday morning, the number of people who have had at least one shot remained at 57,357 or 81% of the population.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.
For mental health support, call the Mental Health Helpline on 1-800-534-6463 (MIND)
Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.
If you are positive for COVID-19, seek help if you develop symptoms or if existing symptoms worsen by calling the Flu Hotline on 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077.
For emergencies, such as difficulty breathing, call 911.
Lots of natural immunity building up.
This PACK Government seems to have a new strategy which is let it run, and hopefully we will get to herd immunity without too many deaths. They however failed to inform us of this change in policy. #pisspoorcommunication from
A “pisspoorgovernment
We (and no country) can ever get to herd immunity with this virus as vaccinated can catch and pass on COVID (although less likely than unvaccinated), and previously infected can get reinfected.
An endemic disease that will remain the human population.
Vaccines, boosters and soon to come oral antiviral pills should make the infection fatality rate comparable to influenza.
That is the best case scenario. I hope that you are right.
In the mean time the current strategy of allowing everyone to get infected is only going to lead to avoidable deaths.
You people can bitch, moan, rate and debate as much as you like, the truth is at this point the large majority of the population will live by their own COVid rules foregoing minor inconveniences. It’s a simple fact of human nature/life, – need an example, check out what’s going on in New Zealand along with Jacinda Aderns plunge in popularity and then tell me our own Govt isn’t watching desperate not to add, but for a break in the news cycle.
With full community spread, testing of asymptomatic people is a waste.
The CDC will have to create a new level for Cayman soon – LEVEL 5 – go there only if you want Covid. We’ll get plenty of tourists from red states – the ones who still think Covid is all a hoax to control the population.
It is very sad that this tiny place in the water governed by a bunch of lunatics really believe that they are God sent people of hearth. We all know it is a beautiful place with nice beaches but nothing else. It is not God chosen place, it is just another island like plenty others around the world. The virus is everywhere, it is killing people everywhere, no need for explanations or trying to convince people that it is special place to be. Wake up and take a temperature of the world. We are all in it together, no one is exclusive. Either we are all special or no one is. That is the reality of life on earth. Sorry for typos
God Bless you all. Much love.
Probably will give pause to tourists looking to start arriving on Saturday. COVID is everywhere in Cayman now.
If you book a seven day stay here, and test positive on your exit PCR test, you and your travel companions will then be locked up in a hotel room for at least 10 days.
I hope that you are right about fewer tourists arriving. We really did not need the 40 Covid positive tourists discovered over the weekend.
Don’t Need an exit PCR to leave Cayman for USA….Just saying!
Rapid Antigen is fine for US entry and can be done online from your hotel.
You all travel to the UK and the US and covid numbers were raging and it didn’t stop you. Why should it stop us? Just make sure to be vaccinated, wear a mask, social distance and stay out of large crowds.
Most of us would prefer it if people would delay travel. Our limited medical resources are under strain already. Please come another time.
Anyone coming here should have contingency plans! It is one thing to be locked up in your own home (with all of your stuff), versus 10 days locked up in a small Westin hotel room. I’d go bonkers!!
I understand the need to reopen but it seems like we should be implementing some restrictions to get covid cases under control. Vaccine passports, a late night curfew and capacity limits could be tried. Better than what we are doing now.
Vaccine passports won’t do anything but further hurt businesses in Cayman. Especially when unvaxxed and vaxxed people alike have been paying money for their services this whole time keeping them afloat to the best of their ability.
Immediately lock down Cayman, no one in or out for at least 30 days.Immediately put Honorable Alden, Honorable Seymour and Honorable Roy in charge of the country as they know how to deal with this massive outbreak. It was so refreshing to hear Honorable Seymour on the radio this morning, he gives us hope.
You must be joking? The donkey jesus man?
YUP. spend more time addressing community spread and less time bitching about tourists
If you think any of that would work here, I feel sorry for you.
This will maintain our #1 position in the world (link below, half way down the page). The NY Times figures do not reflect the updated stats mentioned in this story.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-cases.html
We’re #1. We’re #1. PACT is the best!
Do not allow unvaccinated people to fly on Cayman Airways between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.
Why not? Whether your are vaccinated or not, if you are negative then you are negative. Meaning you do not have the virus, meaning you cannot transmit it…as you don’t have it. So why shouldn’t someone who is negative travel between the islands? Quit with the ridiculous fear mongering.
Homer – as has been posted a thousand times on CNS alone, the virus has an incubation period of 14 days so a recently infected person could test negative and then fly to the Sister Islands to infect what is a highly vulnerable population.
Only a baya would write such a damn fool comment.
As we are no longer following a COVID elimination strategy, government needs to catch up here. First of all – eliminate the exit PCR tests. People should not be locked up in excess of 14 days. It is universally accepted elsewhere that you are not contagious around by the 10 day mark. It is also widely accepted that getting a negative LFT after being COVID positive means you are no longer contagious. PCRs are known to pick up on dormant virus and when you combine that with the HIGHER THAN NOMRAL detection rate at which Cayman is running the PCR machine, it results in too many people being held captive/prisoner for no actual risk to anyone. This madness needs to stop!!! People who are positive should be told to isolate for 10 days and take an LFT. If negative, get on with your life.
Your comment is scientifically illiterate but I grant that from recent decisions it almost appears that Covid elimination has been dropped in favour of sacrificing disposable people.
Get vaccinated people before the new COVID variant arrives from UK.
Be smart people.
105 Cases recorded in the Sister Islands
55 fully vaccinated.
6 partially vaccinated.
Total of this group – 61
61/ 105 = 58.09%
So of the group infected, almost 60% were completely vaccinated.
CNS: In order to make sense of the statistics and not just come up with meaningless numbers (which is what you have done), you have to factor in the vaccination rate, which in the Sister Islands is upwards of 90%. To explain, if the vaccination rate was 100% then you would expect 100% of cases to be in vaccinated people. This would not mean that the vaccine effectiveness is nil. So, what is notable from the SI stats is the disproportionately high rate of unvaccinated cases.
We already know that breakthrough cases are possible. The question is whether the vaccine is keeping these people safe from serious illness or death. With a booster shot, the effectiveness of the Pfizer shot is around 92%.
Agree with you analysis CNS. However, what might be interesting, and should be easy with the smaller more isolated grouping on the Sister Islands, is to look at either the 60 persons still infected, or the 45 that have recovered and see what percentage of those were fully vaccinated. If the vaccinated recover at a faster rate than the unvaccinated, that would offer some proof of the efficacy of the vaccine.
Only 60,000 or so more cases and we’ll be good.
For 6 months then we can all get it again with the added advantage of possible Long Covid each time. Yeah PACT!
Good for 6 months then we can all get it again with the added advantage of possible Long Covid each time. Yeah PACT!
you/it will never be good.
even in some magic way if we had 100% of people vaccinated at the same time….you would still see widespread infection and some deaths.
do the maths.
40 travelers testing positive at the end of their isolation?!
Wait, the reopen Cayman gang said travelers wouldn’t be a risk? Looking forward to seeing this explained away with the hot new talking point making the rounds “are you vaccinated?” to create scapegoats for their agenda
fully vaccinated travellers wouldn’t be a significant risk was what they said. We don’t know the vaccination status of these travellers
Shhhh! – you will call into question the entire profits before people agenda!
Football stadiums are full in the US, as are hockey and basketball arenas. Deblasio announced no crowd restrictions this year for Times Square New Years Eve.
In other words, time to move on.
We don’t care about the states. They are not Cayman, they can afford to have thousands of deaths, they have hundreds of hospitals. We don’t.
Only the cabal would advocate that the country with the highest per capita death rate in the world is the best example to follow.
However … people have to have proof of vaccination in order to attend public sporting events or enter restaurants in some places in North America.
Unless you count being vaccinated as a crowd restriction.
Important question: When people arrive in Cayman on or after the 20th do they need to purchase their own lateral flow tests or will they be handed out at the airport upon arrival? There doesn’t seem to be any clarity about this on any site that I have seen, and this would seemingly affect quite a few people.
If you are expecting clarity you are traveling to the wrong destination.
I know that you can still get Covid if vaxxed, but I have to wonder how many of those who have it were vaxxed over 6 months ago?
So many unknowns still. But I do think the vaccine is working thankfully and hope all those that still chose not to change their minds.
I see in the Compost that PACT is working to get the field hospital ready by the end of the year. On the basis of past performance that suggests that the Covid peak will be about a month before that.
So, you mean round about now then….yup wouldn’t be surprised. World Class and all that.
Thank you CNS for publishing the information on what is counted as a Covid related death. Too many Covid deniers have been trying to minimize Covid by discounting deaths, like the 2 recent deaths, in which Covid is a contributing factor.
Hardly.
So using the Sister Islands as a microcosm study we can confirm that you have a better chance of contracting Covid if you are fully or partially “vaccinated”. “There have been 105 total cases recorded in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. Out of the total number of cases in the Sister Islands, 55 were fully vaccinated, 6 were partially vaccinated (Total -61) and 44 were unvaccinated. Should we continue to “Follow The Science”?
CNS: Yes, you should follow the science, but first you have to understand the science. The population on Cayman Brac is older and there is also a high rate of diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension, etc, which would make people vulnerable to breakthrough cases. If those people were vaccinated, then the vaccine may well have kept them alive.
What is notable in an incredibly highly vaccinated population is the disproportionately high number of unvaccinated cases. To explain, if the vaccination rate was 100% then you would expect 100% of cases to be in vaccinated people. This would not mean that the vaccine effectiveness is nil.
I’m pretty sure you already know the answer and it is very gracious of CNS to explain this so politely.
If you really don’t understand the underlying point, there is very little hope for you.
Otherwise you must feel the need to make this kind of anti-vax argument for your own strange reasons. If you are successful in even influencing one more person not to get vaccinated that is a shame.
What a silly statement. The vaccination rate is around 80%, so if you have 1000 people, and 200 COVID cases.. of those say 100 are vaccinated an 100 are unvaccinated…
That would mean 12.5% of vaccinated got COVID and 50% of unvaxed got COVID.
You can;’t compare your ’55 and 44′ numbers and then say vaccinated more likely to get it! You have to factor in the vaccination rate Absolute numbers of cases will always be more vaxed when you have 80 per cent of people vaxed!
Your totals of 61 vaxed and 41 unvaxed show that the vaccine works.
Good explanation. Unfortunately it takes more than basic math and logic to convince those whose !Q and shoe size are the same.
Further to CNS statement, assuming you can’t comprehend it. if there are 2500 people in CB and 80% are fully vaccinated that means that there are 55 people out of 2000 that tested positive (2.75%) versus 44 out of 500 which is 8.8%. Additionally I don’t know if we can say that CB is 80% vaccinated. I would speculate that the rate is much lower over there, if anyone has the stats please post link
Good job cabal. 14 days please. Also please have a 3 week lockdown and allow employees the option of working from home.
No need for lockdowns and quarantine for vaccinated We have 80 percent vaccinated and plenty of capacity spare with the hospitals and field hospital. Why would we lockdown? Can understand locking down unvaccinated but not everyone.
lock yourself down.
Well done PACT. The lack of any measures to slow the spread of the virus is working. Lets get the number even higher by importing more Covid soon OK.
we should only be counting the number of people on ventilators or in hospital.
meanwhile…cig is being criminally negligent by not enforcing scoial restrictions on the unvaxxed. they need to be protected and we need to stop them getting covid so our health service is not over-run.
None of us need or want your protection. It would be criminally negligent to stop perfectly healthy people from partaking in normal daily activities based on your ignorant fear. We are getting on with life as should you. I swear no one is living in more fear than you vaccinated lot. Get a grip. Borders are opening and we are about to join the rest of the world with getting on with life.
Okay so this is the second time in the last couple days I’m reading the break down of the vax vs unvaxxed positive cases in the Brac. Where is the same break down for Grand Cayman? Have I missed this or are these stats not available?
CNS – Any word on what their models say? If we are anything like Bermuda the collateral damage from this “safe” reopening, the one we have long been promised the government is ready for, appears unacceptable. Is it really fair that their modeling is being kept from us? Are they afraid that they may be accused of knowingly sacrificing Caymanian lives on the alter of (unnecessary) commercial expedience.
And why the hell is it going to take another 6 weeks before we have a field hospital again!
CNS: No, they haven’t made and models public and very much doubt that they would.
Pretty sure they can’t actually staff the Field Hospital and it is more like performance art…
And why the hell is it going to take another 6 weeks before we have a field hospital again!
You can’t have field hospital construction interrupting Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas play rehearsals, etc.
Thank you CNS. I wonder what their reasons would be for not telling us. Especially given their promise to be open and transparent. It’s not like lives are at stake or anything. People First!