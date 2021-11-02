2nd man arrested for GT shooting incidents last month

(CNS): A 20-year-old George Town man was arrested on Wednesday, 17 November, in relation to two shooting incidents that took place in separate locations early on the morning of Monday, 11 October, the RCIPS said. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of unlicensed firearm and later bailed. This is the second arrest that has been made in relation to these incidents. A 29-year-old man from West Bay was arrested two days after they occurred and charged on 15 October with two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence.

According to the original police report, shots were fired at two locations in George Town on 11 October. The first incident occurred just after 1:50am at Pedestrian Plaza on Shedden Road in the vicinity of Printers Way. The second incident was reported to the police just before 2:15am and took place at The Strand off Canal Point Road.

These two incidents closely followed a firearms incident in West Bay around 1:10am that same morning. The RCIPS Firearms Response Unit responded to a 911 call about shots being fired in the area of Finch Drive. When officers arrived at the location, two unattended vehicles were found with what appeared to be bullet holes.

Detectives continue to encourage anyone with information about gun crime to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the RCIPS website, or by using the mobile app.