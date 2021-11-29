2021 public spending $186 million over budget

Finance Minister Chris Saunders presents the 2022-2023 Budget

(CNS): Government was supposed to have spent no more that CI$764 million over the last twelve months, but largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, public spending has soared. As of 25 November, the finance ministry was predicting that by the end of the year core government spending will have exceeded $950 million, some $186 million over budget.

However, the operating deficit for central government for 2021 is much lower and is expected to be around $29.7 million, given the increase in revenue, as well as expenses, which has offset the worst of the additional spending. But when government authorities and companies are placed in the equation, the entire public sector is in the red to the tune of almost $84 million.

Collectively, the statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs) have run losses of more than $54 million, which is well over the original budgeted deficit of less than $17 million. This hole was originally expected to have been easily covered by an anticipated core government operating surplus at the end of this year of almost $75 million.

The news of the impending deficit comes after the third quarter audited results still showed government running a surplus at the end of September. But it appears the pandemic-related spending has adsorbed the record-breaking revenues that will be collected in 2021. Government will have earned some $82 million more than expected, but this is not enough to plug the hole created by COVID-19’s impact on the public purse.

The overall result is that for the first time in several years, the pandemic has driven the government to fall foul of the Principles of Responsible Financial Management, requiring the UK to step in to approve next year’s budget, which is also set to product a deficit.

However, Finance Minister Chris Saunders told his colleagues in Parliament on Friday that the UK had given the government approval for both the $29 million deficit for 2021 and the CI$15 million deficit budgeted for next year, given the situation relating to the pandemic, the fact government has cash in the bank, a low debt ratio and will be back in the black by 2023.

Despite the losses, this forecast operating deficit is still $69 million less that the PACT government, when they were first elected to office, had predicted could be the case by the year end, Saunders said.

“Starting out with the prospect of an operating deficit is not the most preferable financial result to be facing a new government,” he said. “Admittedly it has posed some challenges for the PACT government and has required us to refocus some of our planned goals and commitments,” he added, noting that a deficit was a breach if the public finance law.

“The United Kingdom is aware of the likely deficit for the 2021 financial year but has not sought in any way to control the government’s budget because it understands the deficit… is realistic in a global pandemic and has given is support,” Saunders told Parliament, adding that PACT was committed to prudent management of public finances as well as delivering on its promises to the people.

Deficit earnings were fuelled by import and stamp duties as well as revenue from the financial services sector, mitigating the shortfall from tourism, but Saunders said that it was the pandemic that was undermining the finances.

COVID-19 expenses account for some $115 million in spending that was not budgeted for when the 2021 spending plan was drawn up by the last government. The stipend alone has cost the public purse around $60 million, testing and Travel Cayman cost over $47 million, while another $2 million was spent on benefits for the vulnerable and $5 million for businesses.

Tropical Storm Grace ran up a bill of over $10.5 million that had not been budgeted for, and government has also given away an additional $23 million in public cash to charities and NGOs doing social work in the community.

He said the losses by the SAGS are led by the airports authority, which is expected to lose $28 million, and the Cayman Turtle Centre, Expected to lose $10.7million. The Health Services Authority and the Port Authority are both set to run deficits of more than $7 million. CINICO and Cayman Airways will lose over $3 million each.

But even though these authorities are losing money, they were necessary for the “Cayman miracle to work”, and while they have inbuilt challenges, they provide essential services and were economic enablers, Saunders said.

However, with a cash balance at the end of this year of CI$304 million, which is CI$20 million more than originally forecast, the final deficit will be covered and government remains compliant will all the other requirements of the law. Saunders said like all countries, Cayman had suffered as a result of the pandemic and there would be new challenges ahead in 2022 and 2023.