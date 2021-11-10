$10k fines extend to COVID testing under new rules

(CNS): New regulations to control the new lateral flow testing regime, which have replaced isolation requirements for verifiably vaccinated travellers, extend the $10,000 fine first rolled out under the COVID-19 rules for breaching quarantine to people who fail to take a test on the stipulated days during the first ten days for after arrival.

The updated COVID rules now in effect require people to test on day two, five and ten. But if they fail to take a test at one of the more than two dozen locations now offering lateral flow testing and have their cards verified, they face the prospect of the same hefty fine that previously applied to breaking quarantine rules, including possible jail time.

The new rules also include the reintroduction of instant fines or tickets for not wearing masks or breaching social distancing rules. The Control of COVID-19 (Travel) Regulations 2021 and the Control and Management of COVID-19 (No 2) Regulations 2021 were published late Friday.

They set out the new requirements relating to the testing regime, as well as compliance with directions from the medical officer of health, social distancing and mask wearing and other protocols designed to curb the current outbreak of the virus that has seen almost 5,000 people infected with COVID-19 in Cayman since 8 September.

The revised rules remain in effect until 15 January.