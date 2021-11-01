1 in 18 people in Cayman infected with coronavirus

(CNS): The number of people in the Cayman Islands currently infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus has reached a new high of 4,047, which is one in eighteen people, much higher than in the UK, where it was estimated last week that one in 60 people were infected. It is evident that the measures being deployed to curb the spread are not having much effect, though because of the high vaccination rate, most infected people are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms.

However, there are now 23 people in hospital with COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, which means that over 41% of the beds set aside for COVID patients are occupied and at least one person is on a ventilator.

There are currently 4,115 people in the Cayman Islands in isolation and unable to go to work or school.

With the borders opening on Saturday government has launched a new public awareness campaign about living with COVID-19. Officials said the aim officials is to promote best practices surrounding the risks associated with COVID-19, the latest policies, regulations and official updates.

“Returning to what we call a ‘normal life’ requires a daily commitment to practice the safety measures which have been in place since the start of the pandemic and adjusting how we engage in our chosen activities,” said Premier Wayne Panton as the campaign was launched.

“This campaign will provide helpful information that will reiterate the best ways for us to stay informed and stay healthy. I encourage the Cayman Islands community to stay informed with official information, and please be responsible citizens and residents of this country by adhering to the safety measures in place,” he added.

Despite efforts to urge people to take precautions against spreading the virus, over the weekend another 559 positive cases were recorded from the 3,005 tests carried out between 8am Friday and 8am Monday. Six of these positives were in travellers who were due to exit isolation and not any of the new arrivals, who took their first lateral flow tests yesterday.

The total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 is now 6,091, and over 5,300 of which were recorded in the last eleven weeks. During that time four COVID-19 positive patients have died.

As of 8am on Monday, the situation on Cayman Brac was considerably improved. According to reports from Faith Hospital, there are now just 21 active cases of the virus there, with just one COVID-positive individual identified in the previous 24 hours. To date, there have been 107 total cases recorded in the Sister Islands, with 86 having recovered. Out of the total number of cases in the Sister Islands, 55 were fully vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and 46 were unvaccinated.

So far, 57,779 people (93% of those over the age of 12 and 81% of the total population) have now had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 55,611 individuals (90% of those over the age of 12 and 78% of the population) had completed the two-dose course.

Boosters are still being taken up by medically vulnerable people, front-line workers and anyone over 40 who finished the vaccine course at least six months ago, bringing the triple vaccinated up to 9,334 people, or 13% of the total population.