Youth activist to be Cayman’s voice at COP26

Dejea Lyons

(CNS): Overseas territories and other small island states will have very little representation at COP26, the major climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which opens next week, despite being extremely vulnerable to the effects of a warming planet. But at least the Cayman Islands will have eco-warrior Dejea Lyons (18), one of the founders of Protect our Future, present as she will sit on the ‘Oceans Panel’ as the student representative for all of the UKOTs.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is critically important to the future of the planet, but scientists are already warning that efforts to stop the rate of global warming at 1.5°C (2.7°F) may already have slipped away.

The world’s track record on agreeing to bear the economic and political pain to make the radical emissions cuts needed to hit that goal has been poor. COP26 will be heavily focused on agreements to cut the use of fossil fuels, but regardless of the outcome of the summit, it is evident that far more ambitious commitments will be required to reduce climate change to protect the planet and ourselves.

The financial world is not being much help in protecting the planet either. Despite “attracting a wall of money”, capital markets are failing to price in climate risks due to policy confusion and a lack of clarity, according to a new global survey by KPMG, which asked: “Can capital markets help save the planet?”

The answer appeared to be no. “There is currently no clear line of sight between climate investing and its impacts. Green portfolios have not yet equated to a green planet,” said Anthony Cowell, co-author and Head of Asset Management, KPMG Islands Group.

So far, no jurisdiction has an established set of rules that properly integrate environmental and social costs into companies’ financial reporting, particularly in ways that can assist the price discovery of climate risks, the financial experts said. “The invisible hand of markets needs to be matched by the visible boot of governments,” said Amin Rajan, the report’s co-author and the chief executive of CREATE-Research.

Here in Cayman, the impacts of climate change are largely being observed through beach erosion and lost marine habitat. Sea level rise is of particular concern to all small island countries, and as we face an uncertain future as a result of that, cleaning up our own back yard will require seismic changes here, too.

The creation of the Ministry for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency and a government led by a committed environmentalist puts the islands in a better position than it has been for many years. But six months since the election the problems of COVID are delaying the rollout of new policies to make the change necessary to prepare for what we will face. To date there has been no “visible boot” from our own government.

The ministry has been working with Lyons as she prepares to participate in the panel, and Premier Wayne Panton congratulated the student activist, saying he was confident she was carrying the torch for our three islands to the critical conference.

“Dejea has demonstrated a passion for our environment in the Cayman Islands, as do I as premier and minister for sustainability and climate resiliency, a ministry that is dedicated to a sustainable and healthy environment for our future generations,” he said. “I am so very proud that Dejea is standing up, speaking out and demanding that the world acts to secure her future and those to come for her Cayman Islands and our sister United Kingdom Overseas Territories. Dejea will make an excellent ambassador when she represents us and other OTs at COP26.”

Ahead of her appearance on panel, “Our Vision for Healthy Oceans – Raising awareness, protecting our oceans and taking climate change action in the Overseas Territories”, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie met with Lyons over Zoom to discuss some of the challenges and strategies being considered here to tackle climate change and offer her support.

“Having young people’s perspectives is integral to the global conversation on climate change because it is literally their future that we hold in our hands,” said Ebanks-Petrie. “It was wonderful to meet such an intelligent young woman, passionate about making a difference. We wish her the best of luck as she meets with like-minded global peers and we look forward to learning what may come out of those discussions.”

Lyons was born and raised in Grand Cayman. She attended Prospect Primary and Clifton Hunter High, then graduated from the Cayman International School (CIS) in May 2021. The young activist is currently on an academic scholarship from the Ministry of Education, pursuing studies in Global Development and Sustainability at Bath Spa University in the UK.

She has an extensive track record of academic and extracurricular accomplishments. During her tenure at CIS, she served as vice president of Protect Our Future, championing various community initiatives.

“Since discovering my passion for the environment, I have been actively researching climate change and the impact that it will have on small island nations such as ours,” she said. “Sadly, however, once I became aware of these effects I quickly came to realise that hypotheses made by scientists have started to become a reality for our islands. This includes beach erosion, coral bleaching, stronger hurricanes and more. Witnessing these events occur has only fuelled my passion to help strengthen Cayman’s resilience against climate change, not only for myself, but for the future generations to come.”

Lyons said she was thrilled with the opportunity to represent the United Kingdom Overseas Territories at COP26.

“Not only will I be able to inform others on what the Cayman Islands has been doing to alleviate the impacts of climate change on our community but I will be able to listen and learn from experts and political leaders globally about their methods of resolving this global issue.”