WP vaccine mandate passes with no PPM votes
(CNS): Government has passed the necessary bills required to mandate vaccinations for work permit holders without any support from the opposition PPM members. The vote fell straight down political lines, with all members of PACT supporting the additional condition on foreign workers and the opposition voting against, following the PPM’s new found skepticism about the efficacy of the vaccines.
Speaking about the bills in Parliament on Tuesday, Premier Wayne Panton said the mandate was an attempt to “push every button we can find and pull every lever we can find” in an effort to get as many people as possible vaccinated in the Cayman Islands so we can live safely with the coronavirus in the community.
“We are certain that the vaccinations reduce people getting sick and reduce death,” he said, pointing out that Cayman has not experienced a significant death toll from this virus as others have, but if that happened it would weigh heavy because this is a small country, so if people died it would not be about managing statistics because everyone would know them.
“While there is a lot of criticism about pushing vaccinations… I don’t think we should be apologising for trying to get the vaccinations as high as possible,” he said.
Panton said he was concerned that the country had become complacent, given our circumstances, and that was how the virus had returned to the community. But he did not want people to be complacent about the protection offered by the vaccine.
He said the source of the re-emergence of the virus has not been confirmed but it was most likely a quarantine breach, where a member of the community visited someone in isolation and brought the virus out with them. Its arrival, however, revealed that the country was not completely ready and the pause has given government time to address the gaps, he said.
Panton criticised the opposition for their recent adoption of a mixed message regarding the vaccine. He warned that the misinformation about it being experimental, which the opposition had implied, was dangerous and wrong. He accused the PPM of fearmongering and adding to the false narratives. He said that taking vitamins was not more important than the vaccine and the government was going to continue maximizing efforts to get everyone vaccinated for the simple reason that it stops people dying.
The premier stressed that the requirement for overseas workers was not about “them and us” or not caring about permit holders, and promoting the idea that this was divisive was wrong. “We are doing this for the benefit of this country,” he said, adding that it would enable the borders to open.
Once quarantine is dropped when Cayman reopens, the country will move from depending on quarantine to relying on the vaccine for safety, as there will be more COVID coming in through the borders.
Panton said that testing will play a role, too, with much more surveillance testing with the deployment of lateral flow tests. He said these rapid tests will help address the problem of too many people being in quarantine and eventually there will be no need to isolate anyone who is negative as they can test regularly. Panton said the tests should be approved this week and government will begin importing them and noted that the new testing regime will help to operate the schools safely.
But Panton said adjustments will need to be made as we manage COVID in the community and the vaccine mandate was part of the process of living with the virus safely. He said government believes a truly maximum vaccine rate will prevent anyone from getting seriously ill.
“We are living with COVID now and we are seeing the consequences and we are learning the lessons,” he said. “We are doing it and we are going to do it safely.” He explained the balancing act of reopening the country while minimising hospital admissions, and the “moon shot” was zero new deaths.
See Panton’s address to Parliament on CIGTV below (set to start at his address in part 1 and continuing at beginning of part 2):
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
A Letter to Our Caymanian Leaders:
There comes a time when even the most quiet, unknown, insignificant person must speak. I’m not great, I don’t hold a high position, wealth, or status. I’m not a politician, nor a physician, nor a government official. I’m only a mother, a neighbor, a daughter, a wife, a friend. That is all I can come to you as. Who I am. Merely a person, speaking to you, another person who I hope has the qualities that I know God has given us all – compassion, courage, hope, love, and kindness to our neighbors.
I watched the debates yesterday, and what I saw made me hang my head low. What the Opposition says is a fact. When the vaccine was developed, the world hoped that it would halt this pandemic in its tracks. However, nearly nine months (January 2021) into the deployment of the vaccine, we have robust data that confirms without a doubt, that the vaccine does not prevent contracting SARS-COV-2 nor does it prevent transmission. Indeed, recent scientific literature, including a cross-country analysis of 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States (1), shows that populations with higher vaccination rates have equivalent or higher case rates than those with low vaccination rates.
(https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10654-021-00808-7)
If the intent of mandating the vaccine on a specific class of people is to prevent the spread of SARS-COV-2 to the local population, then this mandate may result in the opposite. SARS-COV-2 is contracted (possibly at higher levels) and thus transmitted (possibly at higher levels) by vaccinated individuals. To say this information is hard to comprehend, and hard to accept, is an understatement. We all put our hope in this vaccine. However, data does not care about hopes, it merely states what is and what isn’t. Mandating that a large group of people must have the vaccine to remain in Cayman, to “protect” the Caymanian people will indeed, result in the spread of the virus at a greater rate.
I have an unending, undying hope in the courage and honesty of men. Therefore, I hope, when the leaders of the government see this new data, with results from around the world, that they will acknowledge the fallacy of the mandate and look for new and better solutions to protecting the vulnerable within our beautiful islands.
However, I must admit, I’m frightened that the true reason for this mandate may not be the protection of Caymanians, but for something else entirely. This is exemplified by many of the cutting remarks made during the government leaders’ speeches. It was with shame that I listened to leaders mock visitors, expats, and work permit holders for the fear of losing their homes or their jobs if they do not submit to the will of the government concerning this mandate. I’m raising a boy, and I pray to God that he never mocks another human being for their fear of losing their home, their livelihood, or the friendships they have created because they do not want to submit to a medical treatment that they have decided is harmful to their person (rightly or not). The leaders said that they have given a choice, submit to the vaccination or leave. They say this is a choice.
My heart aches for the individuals forced to make this choice. Especially when data proves that vaccination does not prevent contracting or transmitting SARS-COV-2. There is no reason for it. Only reason against it. We have reached nearly 90% vaccination of the entire eligible population. What more? What else? Will we truly become a society that tears each other down, that forces submission, that mocks others, and encourages division? When someone cries, “Please! I do not want it, it is against my religion, it is against my beliefs, it is harmful to my person. Please, it will hurt me,”will we truly become those who say, “I do not care.”
I said that I came to you as a mother, a neighbor, a daughter, a wife, a friend. That is all I am. I hope these words reach you, and that they don’t come too late. Although, in God, nothing is too late. We can always see that we have taken the wrong path, have the courage to admit our faults, and forge ahead in a new direction. Are we not all human beings? Are we not all deserving of compassion?
I believe in you. I believe in your ability to acknowledge the new data, to understand that it is time to set aside differences, to rise above resentments and fears, and to embrace the qualities that God has given us – those of kindness, compassion, understanding, and humility.
To force another to your will, to demand submission, to give a choice that forces someone to leave their home, their career, their community or betray their conscience and accept something they do not want, to oppress, yes to oppress, is this what you want to be remembered for? A decision made in fear, in resentment, in pride, in ego, these are not decisions that prove to be right. Rather, it is decisions made purely from hope, courage, reason, and love. I know you have these qualities within you.
Passing this mandate and forcing the vaccine will not stop the spread of SARS-COV-2. That is clear and unquestionable.
You all have the opportunity to be some of the greatest leaders that Cayman has seen. You can do so by setting aside differences, laying down grievances of the past, and invoking humility, courage, and compassion for all. Please, show the world that our beautiful islands are a nation of people who lead not with base emotions of fear or pride or subjugation, but with reason, courage, and love for all people, for all neighbors, for all alike and not alike.
Move forward, work to bring in the Phase 3 clinical trial new anti-viral medicines currently under consideration for emergency approval. Work to find employment opportunities, shore up the damage this long closure has caused. Bring hope to our islands. Bring jobs. Bring community. Bring a common bond. You claim to be giving a choice “vaccinate or leave”. You also have a choice. You can choose to inspire, or you can choose to continue down this path of oppression, fear, and division. I dream of the day, perhaps today, that you choose the right path, withdraw this mandate of folly and oppression. Maybe you’ll say I’m a fool to dream. But without dreams, humans would still be in the dark, on their knees. Instead, we stand, on our feet, looking at the heavens, dreaming of better days, of a time when we respect each other, care for each other, love each other, as if we are all brothers and sisters, no matter where we are from. Please, make my faith in you come true. I believe in you and I believe in your goodness.
For goodness sake, how many times: vaccinations REDUCE the transmission of SARSCoV2 due to a reduced viral load, and significantly REDUCE the symptoms and the possibility of death. A Government must do all it can to protect its citizens, including the ex-pat community. This is the right decision based on all the evidence of the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine. Take the shot or take home your unnecessary risk and the risk you pose to the sensibly vaccinated people of Cayman.
Already booking our re-location to U.K.
see yaaa 🙂
will you be having a yard sale soon?
1:23pm FROM GOV.UK.. To help you out on your move! Cheers mate!
If you are not fully vaccinated
This is what you need to do if you do not qualify under the fully vaccinated rules for travel to England.
Check this section of this guidance to see if you qualify as fully vaccinated.
Before you travel to England – not fully vaccinated
Before you travel to England you must:
take a COVID-19 test – to be taken in the 3 days before you travel to England
book and pay for day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 tests – to be taken after arrival in England
complete a passenger locator form – to be completed in the 48 hours before you arrive in England
Read more about taking a COVID-19 test before you travel to England.
When you arrive in England – not fully vaccinated
After you arrive in England you must:
quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days
take your pre-booked COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8 – you must book these tests before you travel
If you are in England for less than 10 days, you need to quarantine for the time you are here. You need to book day 2 and day 8 travel tests. You only need to take the tests if you are still in England on those days.
Excellent – well done. Now let’s open up & get on with our lives.
Excellent news.
It’ll save some people from their own foolishness, if not, they’ll be clogging up hospitals elsewhere.
totally meaningless if not applied to civil servants.
welcome to wonderland where nothing makes sense.
“push every button we can find and pull every lever we can find” Really?! How?! If they were doing that, they would mandate public servants get vaccinated.
100% had they been the party in power they would have introduced and passed this bill.
Here is where I stand and I think from a commonsense stand point the majority should stand:
1. Work Permits – I have no issue with a vaccination being added to the list of things needed. We have Police Records and HIV test and this is simply another. It deals with the changing times.
2. Work Permit Renewals – FUNDAMENTALLY I have no issues with this also so long as two things happen:
a) The business is given 30-60 days to either convince staff to get vaccinated and if not then replaced.
b) In the case where a new permit is taken out to replace an employee then an expedited approval process so long as we are happy with the prior permit.
3. Caymanians (Public & Private Sector) – This is where I start to have issues. We are trying to protect Cayman but we don’t expect Caymanians to participate? Having a hard time swallowing that pill. How can I expect something from someone that I myself won’t do? People argue “open up, living with Covid is the new normal”. It would be, if we all vaxed up.
Frankly, I am tired of stupidity and I am even more tired of double standards. Why MUST I fire someone and send them home for not getting vaccinated but I can’t with another because he/she is a Caymanian but does the same thing?
I agree completely with 1 and 2 but not with 3. We need a more complete mandate.
exactly. If the legal underpinning is that this “helps protect Caymanian lives” then so would mandates for front line health workers, tourism workers, cab drivers etc. The same logic applies.
I’m all for mandating it for permit holders. But we should also be mandating for certain jobs/roles etc regardless of immigration status.
How many teachers in the schools are Caymanian (generation or not) and unvaccinated???
When you look at the areas of community spread it’s pretty obvious which sector of the community is ignoring quarantine protocol.
This is great news! PPM should be ashamed of themselves for not putting Cayman first and politicizing the pandemic. No one really believes that they wouldn’t have done the exact same thing if they were in power.
Now let’s get to work on a vaccine passport for non-essential businesses.
If he wanted to get the most people vaccinated as possible wouldn’t he mandate vaccines for the largest single group…Caymanians? Oh wait…he wants to side step science and sound reasoning for votes…
12.02pm Caymanians stopped being the largest group in this country in the late 90’s. You obviously don’t know the difference between us and the nationality that outnumber everyone else.
What happens for people who got myocarditis from the vaccine? Will they be forced to get boosters?
Or is this just mandating first vaccine.
Well, the slippery slope has started. There’s no going back anymore. Everyone not with the government will soon be against it and in the interest of ‘public safety’ freedoms will need to put on hold until the government says its okay for you to have them.
If Mr Panton really want to ” Push Every Leaver ” Why not mandate for all citizens?
Also Mr Paton you are a Premier because we ate a British Overseas Territory, If we where a Country as quoted you would be a Prime minister right?
PPM would have done the same thing. Don’t kid yourself
So now we can be 100% sure in the coming months that the hospital capacity, ventilators and spread of COVID, as well as quarantine breaches (because vaccinated soon won’t have to quarantine), will all be down to Caymanians not expats, as they will be the only unvaccinated ones. That clears that up at least.
This is only for new permits and renewals, anti-vaxxers who still have months or years left on their permit aren’t affected.