WP vaccine mandate passes with no PPM votes

Premier Wayne Panton addresses Parliament on Tuesday

(CNS): Government has passed the necessary bills required to mandate vaccinations for work permit holders without any support from the opposition PPM members. The vote fell straight down political lines, with all members of PACT supporting the additional condition on foreign workers and the opposition voting against, following the PPM’s new found skepticism about the efficacy of the vaccines.

Speaking about the bills in Parliament on Tuesday, Premier Wayne Panton said the mandate was an attempt to “push every button we can find and pull every lever we can find” in an effort to get as many people as possible vaccinated in the Cayman Islands so we can live safely with the coronavirus in the community.

“We are certain that the vaccinations reduce people getting sick and reduce death,” he said, pointing out that Cayman has not experienced a significant death toll from this virus as others have, but if that happened it would weigh heavy because this is a small country, so if people died it would not be about managing statistics because everyone would know them.

“While there is a lot of criticism about pushing vaccinations… I don’t think we should be apologising for trying to get the vaccinations as high as possible,” he said.

Panton said he was concerned that the country had become complacent, given our circumstances, and that was how the virus had returned to the community. But he did not want people to be complacent about the protection offered by the vaccine.

He said the source of the re-emergence of the virus has not been confirmed but it was most likely a quarantine breach, where a member of the community visited someone in isolation and brought the virus out with them. Its arrival, however, revealed that the country was not completely ready and the pause has given government time to address the gaps, he said.

Panton criticised the opposition for their recent adoption of a mixed message regarding the vaccine. He warned that the misinformation about it being experimental, which the opposition had implied, was dangerous and wrong. He accused the PPM of fearmongering and adding to the false narratives. He said that taking vitamins was not more important than the vaccine and the government was going to continue maximizing efforts to get everyone vaccinated for the simple reason that it stops people dying.

The premier stressed that the requirement for overseas workers was not about “them and us” or not caring about permit holders, and promoting the idea that this was divisive was wrong. “We are doing this for the benefit of this country,” he said, adding that it would enable the borders to open.

Once quarantine is dropped when Cayman reopens, the country will move from depending on quarantine to relying on the vaccine for safety, as there will be more COVID coming in through the borders.

Panton said that testing will play a role, too, with much more surveillance testing with the deployment of lateral flow tests. He said these rapid tests will help address the problem of too many people being in quarantine and eventually there will be no need to isolate anyone who is negative as they can test regularly. Panton said the tests should be approved this week and government will begin importing them and noted that the new testing regime will help to operate the schools safely.

But Panton said adjustments will need to be made as we manage COVID in the community and the vaccine mandate was part of the process of living with the virus safely. He said government believes a truly maximum vaccine rate will prevent anyone from getting seriously ill.

“We are living with COVID now and we are seeing the consequences and we are learning the lessons,” he said. “We are doing it and we are going to do it safely.” He explained the balancing act of reopening the country while minimising hospital admissions, and the “moon shot” was zero new deaths.