Water Authority halts disconnections

(CNS): With hundreds of households currently in isolation as a result of the spread of COVID-19 through the community, the Water Authority has temporarily put a halt to the disconnection of customers behind on their bills. Given the challenging times, the government-owned company has said that to support vulnerable customers facing financial hardship because of quarantine, no one’s supply will be cut off over the next three weeks. This grace period will allow people to contact the authority and explain their situation.

All customers who have continuing financial difficulties and cannot make full payment are asked to contact the Customer Service Team to make arrangements for a payment agreement. Tenants are asked to discuss the matter with landlords in order to get approval. Officials asked those in isolation who are still in a position to make payments to do so online.