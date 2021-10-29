Virus outbreak linked to first North Side case
(CNS): The genomic sequencing of selected samples from community COVID-19 test results conducted since the re-emergence of SARS-CoV-2 last month have been confirmed as the Delta variant and they all appear to be closely related to the first community case reported in early September, according to Public Health. A woman in her 70s, who remains in hospital, and her son, both from North Side, were the first two people to test positive for COVID in the current outbreak.
A few days later the next case emerged at George Town Primary school. While there is no way to know for sure how the virus returned to Cayman after more than a year, in just over seven weeks we have gone from zero local transmission to 646 active cases, as of Thursday morning.
On the day that the virus re-emerged on 8 September there had been a total of 719 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Cayman since March 2020, largely from incoming travellers. Since then, however, we have seen an additional 935 cases in less than eight weeks. To date there have been 1,650 cases in the Cayman Islands, and this week alone there have been 447 cases reported in the community and just eight in travellers.
The Public Health Department reported Friday on the results of 1,845 PCR tests conducted up until 8am Thursday. Of those there were 153 community transmissions and one case in a traveller. There were no figures for the number of people in quarantine but it is believed to be well in excess of 2,000.
Officials were also unable to say how many people have symptoms and how many people are vaccinated. Government has not supplied any data yet to show the rate of breakthrough infections since the coronavirus re-emerged.
However, there are still just four people in hospital, including the first patient from September and another patient who is positive for COVID but was admitted for other reasons. Just two elderly people are currently admitted purely for COVID symptoms and they were previously said to be needing additional oxygen.
The rapid spread of the virus, despite the high vaccination rate, the deployment of various safety protocols, social distancing rules, mask mandates and a river of sanitizer, has taken a toll on public health.
The much anticipated policy to manage lateral flow testing was released by government on Friday evening (story to be posted shortly). Officials have said this allows for a different approach and reduces the impact of isolation of close contacts. In many circumstances, close contacts can be permitted to continue to operate in the community subject to undertaking daily lateral flow testing.
Meanwhile, as of Friday, 56,488 people, or 79% of the estimated population of 71,106, have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and 76% had completed the two-dose course. A total of 3,552 people have had a third, or booster, dose.
See LFT policy and Guidance for Halloween Activities in the CNS Library.
This is exactly what one would expect from this virus. It has an R infection value of 5 to 8. No surprise here. Luckily most of of population is vaccinated, they should sail through this with only minor symptoms. Young people similarly should have little or no serious illness. I cannot fathom why our Government is acting like this is Ebola and locking down negative persons for weeks and months. This is nonsense.
North Side variant bobo!
Well duh. Cos you really needed to gene sequence samples to figure that one out!
The elderly woman went into the hospital for another reason and due to protocol was tested for covid and bingo, positive. This started everyone in the community who had been suffering allergies, sinus infections, the sniffles all summer panicked and went and got tested. Bingo. Positive for covid. Covid has been in the community all along, at least all summer, but most likely all along, but because all have been told no covid in the community it was covid free, everyone ignored the sniffles, sinus infections and allergies. Now, everyone is in a panic and getting tested. The community spread is because people are not wearing masks, not social distancing and gathering in crowds.
And the fine and imprisonment will go to????
We are doomed, must go on lock down. Roy help us please!
Will the guys running drugs from Jamrock get charged with manslaughter when we have the first fatality?
Pretty sure they ain’t the ones sticking around to play dominoes.
Don’t worry, nobody (other than Skylar) is going to be charged for quarantine breaches.
Dozens have been caught, but they all had important friends or they themselves were important.
PACT/UDP way of doing business Wayne..?
Can the paranoid idiots who keep blaming the five day quarantine please shut the hell up now?
At least we got ganja though.