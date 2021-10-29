Virus outbreak linked to first North Side case

Check-in for COVID-19 vaccines at the Lions Centre

(CNS): The genomic sequencing of selected samples from community COVID-19 test results conducted since the re-emergence of SARS-CoV-2 last month have been confirmed as the Delta variant and they all appear to be closely related to the first community case reported in early September, according to Public Health. A woman in her 70s, who remains in hospital, and her son, both from North Side, were the first two people to test positive for COVID in the current outbreak.

A few days later the next case emerged at George Town Primary school. While there is no way to know for sure how the virus returned to Cayman after more than a year, in just over seven weeks we have gone from zero local transmission to 646 active cases, as of Thursday morning.

On the day that the virus re-emerged on 8 September there had been a total of 719 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Cayman since March 2020, largely from incoming travellers. Since then, however, we have seen an additional 935 cases in less than eight weeks. To date there have been 1,650 cases in the Cayman Islands, and this week alone there have been 447 cases reported in the community and just eight in travellers.

The Public Health Department reported Friday on the results of 1,845 PCR tests conducted up until 8am Thursday. Of those there were 153 community transmissions and one case in a traveller. There were no figures for the number of people in quarantine but it is believed to be well in excess of 2,000.

Officials were also unable to say how many people have symptoms and how many people are vaccinated. Government has not supplied any data yet to show the rate of breakthrough infections since the coronavirus re-emerged.

However, there are still just four people in hospital, including the first patient from September and another patient who is positive for COVID but was admitted for other reasons. Just two elderly people are currently admitted purely for COVID symptoms and they were previously said to be needing additional oxygen.

The rapid spread of the virus, despite the high vaccination rate, the deployment of various safety protocols, social distancing rules, mask mandates and a river of sanitizer, has taken a toll on public health.

The much anticipated policy to manage lateral flow testing was released by government on Friday evening (story to be posted shortly). Officials have said this allows for a different approach and reduces the impact of isolation of close contacts. In many circumstances, close contacts can be permitted to continue to operate in the community subject to undertaking daily lateral flow testing.

Meanwhile, as of Friday, 56,488 people, or 79% of the estimated population of 71,106, have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and 76% had completed the two-dose course. A total of 3,552 people have had a third, or booster, dose.