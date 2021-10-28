Tourism audit to assess labour needs and skills

Barman at the Kimpton hotel

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism is taking part in a Caribbean-wide online survey on labour needs and skills in the tourism market. The Regional Human Resources Development Knowledge and Skills Audit for the Tourism Industry has been commissioned by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and funded by the Caribbean Development Bank. The survey is being administered by A-Z Information Jamaica Limited and local participation will facilitated by the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism. The data collected will be fed back to each country, which will assist in the goal to develop a skilled tourism workforce.

“A primary focus for the Ministry of Tourism and Transport is ensuring that our workforce has the necessary skills for the industry,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan. “By working with the CTO for this audit, we will gain valuable data to identify gaps and further invest in our people. I encourage all relevant members of the industry to take the time to complete these surveys as your participation will assist the government in improving our tourism product.”

The audit is a series of surveys targeted at different areas of the industry. The first survey is the General Establishment Survey that forms the primary data collection portion. It should be completed by owners, CEOs, managing directors, general managers or human resources managers in the tourism industry, including those who are self-employed. This first survey is available until Monday, 1 November.

People in the Cayman Islands can take part in the survey by visiting the DoT website. Over the course of the next four weeks, other surveys will become available for completion.

Tourism Director Rosa Harris said the department “is dedicated to supporting our tourism workforce and collaborating with our regional partners to investigate opportunities for our people through research. We will use this information to further inform our decisions as we continue to develop our national tourism training opportunities.”