The virus is coming so get vaccinated

Anonymous writes: We need to allow the virus to spread through the population in as controlled a manner as possible. The correct balance for this is to allow only fully vaccinated travellers (Unless Caymanian or Status Holders, if unvaccinated). The Human Rights Commission granted permission for the Government of the Cayman Islands to enforce a vaccine mandate for tourists and work permit holders.

This is NOT discriminatory against Jamaicans. There are many people here of multiple nationalities that have refused to get vaccinated. There are reasons many, until now, have refused vaccination. But I have bad news for you, my unvaxxed bretheren, This virus is going to one day find you.

Please do not think I am trying to drive fear. At this point, this virus needs to be embraced much like the flu and the common cold. It is one more virus that all of us have no choice to but to live with.

Blame China, blame governments, blame whoever you think is responsible. But DO NOT take your anger at mask mandates at the staff of the businesses you frequent or schools you send your children to. This virus, nor the mandates are their fault. Wear a mask, take extra precautions, give extra funding to the HSA, but do not blame the people who are there trying only to do their jobs.

With that out of the way, I appreciate the fact you do not trust the mRNA vaccines. I get that. Something like this has never been done before. But there has never been a virus like this before. Let me please share the evidence I’ve gathered arguing and researching all of the anti-vaxxer and anti-masker evidence I have found. These are the best reasons they have to not take the vaccine and both are supported by nothing but seemingly internet trolls on Facebook.

First, “Why should I take an ‘experimental’ vaccine that I do not know the long term effects.”

This is an absolutely fair question to ask. However, it is quite dated. We now have good data that shows people who are vaccinated make up the minority in hospitals worldwide. If you care to argue this point, keep in mind, I have very many sources showing better outcomes for the “experimental” group vs the “control” group. So when you say “I don’t want to take part in the experiment”, keep in mind, by not getting vaccinated you are automatically in the control group.

“I want freedom of choice! I want to choose which vaccine I get!”

You can’t even begin to comprehend how stupid and entitled that sounds. There are many countries begging for vaccines and they aren’t coming while Covid spreads through their communities.

“It took almost 14 days for me to be cured,” Kichine says. “There were a lot of caregivers that were infected, so I think that if there is a possibility to make a vaccine available, it will really ease us in our work.”

Source: Vaccine deserts: Some countries have no COVID-19 jabs at all

So, let’s conclude that long term effects are very likely rare, as all medical data on our Pfizer shot has shown no real long term effects. Generally, short term, rare side effects can include things like Myocarditis and Pericarditis. Data has shown that adverse reactions of this sort are very rare.

“One of the main objectives of vaccination is to protect against severe forms of the disease — an unvaccinated person has a more than 8 times bigger chance of getting a severe form if infected with COVID. Thus, in addition to reducing the severity and duration of the disease, vaccination also contributes to stopping the spread of the virus.”

Source: Vaccine fears, myths, and facts

Source: Pfizer Covid jab ‘90% effective against hospitalisation for at least 6 months’

Again, ask if me if wrong! I really dare you. I will respond to this post and point you out for the idiot you are. Vaccinations are simply from the Hippocratic Oath of doctors you are so quick to vilify: “I will prevent disease whenever I can, for prevention is preferable to cure.” It is far better to use a vaccine that prevents serious side effects from a virus that is known as a PANDEMIC.

The vaccines work and they will not harm you in most to all cases. As with any medication, there is a small element of risk but that risk is generally seen as to outweigh the good the medication does. You don’t know what’s in headache medicine, nor do you know what’s in your burger you get from Wendy’s. So why all of a sudden, all of you are PhD’s reading your dumbass articles from Mercola or Robert F. Kennedy Jr?

Please, for the love of God and all that is holy, please get the vaccine if you haven’t already. Cayman is not going to lock down again to protect you.