Teenage girl missing for over a week

Isabella Grant

(CNS): Police are trying to local 16-year-old Isabella May Grant, who absconded from her home in Bodden Town, where she was last seen on Monday, 18 October, at about 6pm. Police said they are aware that she has been in contact with family members, but have been unable to verify her whereabouts. Isabella is described as tall, of slim build, with light brown complexion, dark brown curly hair, and brown eyes. Officers are encouraging the girl to return home or attend the nearest police station immediately.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.