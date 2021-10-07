Suspect home invader arrested and bailed

(CNS): A 27-year-old man from East End who was arrested on Monday in connection with a home invasion in North Side last week has been bailed, police have said. The man was picked up by police near his East End home and questioned in relation to a violent burglary on 30 September, in which one man at the Frank Sound home was injured. The burglar had broken into the house in the early morning hours.

After the residents awoke to find the someone in their home there was a fight, in which the occupant was hurt. The home invader then fled.