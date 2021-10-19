Supermarket & food servers among 53 new COVID cases

(CNS): Forty-two new community transmissions of SARS-CoV-2 were recorded over the weekend along with 11 cases in travellers in quarantine, after more than 1,600 tests were carried out, pushing the current active cases of the virus to 226. In addition to a staff member at the West Bay Post Office, CNS has learned there were supermarket employees and servers from other food outlets among the 53 people testing positive over the last two days, as well as 19 more children.

Just two people with COVID have been admitted to hospital but well over half of those currently infected,136 people, have symptoms. No details have been given regarding the status of the two people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. While one is assumed to be the patient who was admitted on 8 September for other reasons, officials have said nothing about the condition or age of the latest individual.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, 14 of the new cases were in vaccinated people. He also revealed that genomic sequencing of eleven random samples taken from community transmissions and travellers from individuals with higher viral loads were all infected with the Delta variant.

Another 68 people got the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday and 119 people got their second. Booster shots, which are being offered to those over 60, healthcare workers and the clinically vulnerable, have been given to 1,136 people.

Meanwhile, although some families have been released early from isolation as a result of the rapid test pilot among those impacted by the school outbreaks, there are still 1,555 people currently in quarantine. 1,500 of them are not positive but isolating as a primary contacts of someone who is.

However, the HSA said Monday evening that more households will be able to join in the pilot tomorrow. Testing will take place again at the John Gray High School Gymnasium.

This testing is for ‘negative’ households only. Student households where someone is negative have been contacted directly by Public Health to schedule an appointment time for the entire household.

John Gray High School 7DJ (testing appointments 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm)

(testing appointments 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm) First Baptist Y1 (testing appointments 3pm – 4pm)

(testing appointments 3pm – 4pm) First Baptist Y4 (testing appointments 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm)

(testing appointments 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm) Clifton Hunter High School 9G3 (testing appointments 6pm – 7:30pm)

(testing appointments 6pm – 7:30pm) Clifton Hunter High School 9C3 (testing appointments 8pm – 9:30pm)

(testing appointments 8pm – 9:30pm) Other families who are in quarantine directly related to these classes (testing available 1:00 pm -9:30 pm)

