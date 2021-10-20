Still no route for Canadian mail from Cayman

George Town Post Office

(CNS): People wanting to mail cards and gifts to Canada this Christmas may be disappointed for the second year in a row because, despite efforts, the Cayman Islands Postal Service has still not been able to secure a postal route to the country. Mail going out to Canada has been suspended since the borders closed because it stopped commercial air services between the Cayman Islands and Canada. Officials from the post office told CNS that the US is still not accepting transit mail and it is struggling to find a solution.

The pandemic has played havoc with international postal services, and while the Cayman Islands has been able to send mail to the US and to London, CIPS has had to find ways of getting mail from other countries.

“Since it is the responsibility of the country sending the mail to identify transportation routes to the destination, we have explored multiple options to get mail to Canada and continue to explore these,” a CIPS spokesperson said. ” While Canada Post is routing their mail to us via European cities, we have been unable to get space on routes from London to Canada. We hope to resume the service before Christmas but don’t have a route as yet. The US is still not accepting transit mail.”

The spokesperson added, “At the moment we are awaiting confirmation from two partners, and will update the public as soon as this changes.”