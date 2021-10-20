Secret beach access case coming to light

One of the beach access points that the Dart Group wants to move

(CNS): A long running legal case involving a dispute over public beach access rights on land owed by the Dart Group that has been heard behind closed doors up until now is emerging into the light after the courts ruled that the case should no longer be ex parte. Cayman Shores, which was behind the Kimpton Hotel development, has been fighting to close off at least four public access points along Seven Mile Beach that are close to the hotel and by Ken Dart’s own home near the West Bay Road tunnel.

The developer, one of a multitude of companies owned by Dart, had managed to keep the case out of the public gaze, regardless of its significance to the community. But despite the secrecy surrounding the court application by Dart, it was brought to the attention of the Concerned Citizens Group, local activists who have been long-time advocates for public beach access rights.

In 2019 they applied to the court to intervene on behalf of the people in what is clearly a public interest case. Since then they have since succeeded in being heard, but it has been a long battle to get to the point where the case is no longer being held behind closed doors.

However, on Friday the press and the public will for the first time have an opportunity to observe the case for themselves when issues relating to Dart’s challenge of a Registrar of Lands ruling denying the application to move the access points will be heard by Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale.

Originally four rights of way were in question, which are a combination of registered pedestrian and vehicular access points that were set aside at specific locations to benefit the Caymanian public many years ago. Dart has since withdrawn its application on two of these access points but it is understood that they are both still inaccessible to the public.

Despite the registrar’s denial, the local activists remain concerned that the previous government had amended relevant land and planning legislation to accommodate the interests of Dart and other developers along Seven Mile Beach. This, they say, has made it easier to change access points to benefit their projects and has opened up the opportunity for legal challenges even in cases where the access points are supposed to be set in stone.

A spokesperson for the activists said they believe this case is the “tip of the proverbial iceberg”. They believe the public must fight for access rights as they are being continually eroded through changes in regulations and, case by case, incremental waivers of the rules, resulting in the piecemeal removal of public access to the beach.

Judge Ramsay-Hale took over the cases in February 2021, when she approved the intervention by the Concerned Citizens and made the case an open one, lifting the ex parte status. The Public Lands Commission will also now be part of the court hearing in their role as official protectors of beach access rights.

This case is one of a number of ongoing legal fights regarding the increasing loss of beach access. The outcome will have implications for those cases, as well as the future of Caymanians’ rights to access the beach. The continued conflict created by the excessive beachfront development, where owners want to restrict and prohibit the people’s right to get to and use the beach, is now well documented and becoming a priority issue for many Caymanians.

While the case is now public, according to the court listings it is set to be heard in the judge’s chambers at 9:30am, which, given social distancing rules, could prove challenging. However, the local activists are urging people concerned about beach access rights to turn up at 9am, giving court officials time to find a way to accommodate the numbers.