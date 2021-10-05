Saunders signals significant immigration changes

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders addresses Parliament on Monday

(CNS): Changes are coming to the point system and other parts of the immigration law to “make sure that Caymanians return to their rightful place”, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders told Parliament Monday, as he urged the opposition to “save their fighting”. Heralding policy changes that would put local people ahead of guest workers and responding to opposition criticisms about changes to the immigration law mandating vaccines for work permit holders and some categories of residents, Saunders said these changes were to protect Caymanians.

Following a peaceful rally on Saturday and a second protest outside Parliament before proceedings began Monday morning by those who oppose the introduction of any vaccine mandates for anyone, PPM Leader Roy McTaggart and his team, in particular the member for Red Bay, Alden McLaughlin, challenged the legislation as discriminatory, unnecessary and divisive.

But Saunders, who is the minister for labour, said that the aim was to protect local people as much as possible without mandating any vaccines for Caymanians. He questioned why people were so quick to oppose something that was for the benefit of Caymanians.

“The minute that you put something down that is for the benefit of Caymanians it becomes a problem in this country,” he said. “I am going to serve notice now… and when you see the changes that will be coming to the point system and other changes to the immigration law that will make sure that Caymanians assume and return to their rightful place in this country, I am going to tell you save your fighting for that time because that legislation is coming.”

Saunders said governments have a responsibility to preserve the life of their people and that Cayman could not make the mistakes made by other countries when it comes to the preservation of life.

He said that he had seen the protest emails that were circulating which criticise the government’s plans for the vaccine requirement because it would upset the balance between expatriates and Caymanians.

“Has anyone taken a look at the cost of land in this country or the land banking going on… the housing crisis? What balance are we talking about?” he asked, alluding to concerns that the requirement for foreign workers to acquire property in order to get points for permanent residency applications has fuelled an inflated market that has priced out local people.

Saunders stressed that Caymanians have the right to refuse the vaccination; therefore, in order to ensure that vaccination numbers are as high as possible, government must introduce the mandate for every single additional person who comes into Cayman.

When the borders reopen there will be more permit holders and the risk is that allowing in unvaccinated permit holders will bring down the vaccination rate, as there are pockets in some local communities where this is still low.

Saunders revealed that the contacting tracing in North Side following the first confirmed community transmission had revealed that only 60% of those tested in relation to that outbreak were vaccinated, illustrating the concerns that the numbers were still too low to risk reopening.

“This government needs to make the hard decision that every single person that comes inside here is vaccinated,” he said. “We need to be extra careful. Our goal here is to make sure we do not attend funerals for our people.”

But, he said, it was also important to reopen the borders, as he asked people to accept the fact that if we are to reopen successfully, the government had to take a differ approach.

The deputy premier stressed that vaccination worked but no local people would be forced to have the shots. However, that meant it was a bigger priority to make sure those passing through the country would have to be vaccinated.

He confirmed that committee stage amendments were being made to ensure that no Caymanian dependents were caught up in the legislation, which was aimed only at those choosing to come to work or reside here who could then choose to be vaccinated to stay.

Saunders pointed out that all visitors to Cayman are required to be vaccinated and many other countries have introduced vaccine requirements for their own citizens, especially in this region, such as Turks and Caicos, where people welcomed the mandates, given how many people have died there.

He said that because Cayman had been in a bubble for so long, not everyone is taking the pandemic as seriously as they should.

“We are talking about people’s lives,” he said. “The two primary defences that we have against this COVID-19 pandemic is vaccine and quarantine… If we are going to do away with quarantine to reopen this country, we need to make sure that the one primary defence we have, which is vaccination, is one of the most robust in the world… We are trying to do what no country that has reopened has successfully done.” He added that Cayman needed to learn from the mistakes from other countries.

Saunders noted that there are many Caymanians who cannot take the vaccine because of medical reasons or their age as well as those who choose not to take it, which is their right. But, he said, the government still had a responsibility to protect them, so everyone else coming in who does not have to be here should be vaccinated.

Saunders said that work permit holders are not that different from guests who come as tourists, in that they do not need to be here but choose to be.