Safety issues still stalling CAL’s La Ceiba flight

Goloson International Airport

(CNS): The Goloson International Airport (LCE) in La Ceiba, Honduras, has still not increased its Category 6 safety grade, despite assuring Cayman Airways that measures were being put in place to facilitate today’s scheduled flights, the airline has said. As a result, Thursday morning’s jet flight KX882 was canceled and once again the national flag carrier will be using the small Saab 340B+ aircraft as a rescue flight for passengers stuck in Honduras. All affected passengers will be notified directly and rebooked.

Last week the LCE airport issued an official Notification To Airman (NOTAM), with no prior notice, effectively downgrading the airport’s operational capabilities to Category 6 with immediate effect, which meant that Cayman Airways was not able to operate its Boeing 737-8 jet aircraft into that airport.

Roatan airport has also been downgraded to Category 6 until 7 December. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requires Category 7 or higher for CAL’s B737-8 fleet to fly into any airport.

Affected passengers can call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 or 800-2791-9422 (toll free in Honduras). Cayman Airways is currently working with authorities to determine requirements as it relates to PCR testing.