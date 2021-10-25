Roper: Cayman taking different approach than UK

Governor Roper gets a booster vaccine

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has sought to reassure the community that the Cayman Islands Government is taking a very different approach to the one taken by the UK when it comes to opening up to tourists and dropping quarantine requirements for vaccinated guests in the face of the pandemic. While officials managing the plans surrounding COVID-19 have been taking advice all along from Public Health England (renamed the UK Health Security Agency) Cayman will not be lifting restrictions the way they have been removed across Britain. Roper said the approach here “differs very markedly from the more open policy followed in the UK”.

The UK has had one of the highest infection and death rates in the world since the very beginning of the pandemic and has struggled to get a grip on the spread. Even now, with one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, it appears to be facing another surge with a new mutation of Delta variant, AY.4.2 but known as ‘Delta Plus’.

While the percentage of people infected becoming ill or dying has fallen steeply because of the successful vaccination programme, the sheer number of people being infected every day is leading to a larger number of people becoming unwell and putting strain once again on the National Health Service.

In a statement released by his office following the press briefing on Friday evening, the governor said the CIG was taking a cautious and careful approach with significant mitigations in place.

The high vaccine take-up in the Cayman Islands combined with other mitigation factors, such as the roll-out of boosters, the use of lateral flow tests to detect and isolate positive cases, mask wearing, good hand hygiene and social distancing measures, are all crucial to the “new normal” and how to live with COVID safely, he said.

“We may see more cases but the science gives us confidence that when combined all these measures will contain the spread of the virus and prevent the overwhelming majority of us from getting seriously ill or dying. It is therefore reassuring that only two people are in hospital with COVID. Both are doing well and we send them our best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

The governor stressed the importance of the booster in helping the community cope with increased infections and said another 11,000 doses were due to arrive in the second half of November, or sooner if necessary.

“As we move towards a new normal of living with COVID, each of us needs to assume personal responsibility for protecting everyone in our community by following the public health regulations and guidelines. The majority of us have done that outstandingly over the pandemic. We need to step up even more now,” he said.

Roper gave his support for government’s decision to lift quarantine restrictions in four weeks time to vaccinated visitors who have tested negative. He said the time had come to move forward with reopening and live with the virus.

“We can no longer stand still because the costs – economic, social mental health – are mounting and will only rise further if we remain stuck. But we have to move forward as safely as possible,” he said. “We are as well prepared as anywhere in the world to take this next step.”