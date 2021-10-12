ReGen has finalised EIA terms

Artist’s rendition of ReGen facilities and GT landfill

(CNS): The proposed ReGen waste-to-energy facility, which will be burning most of Grand Cayman’s garbage when it is finished, has taken a step forward with the completion of the terms of reference for the environmental impact assessment. Despite allegations last week by the opposition that government had missed a key deadline in the contract negotiations, putting the project in jeopardy, the Dart team was at the Health Conference this weekend outlining the current status of the project and how it will cut emissions.

After the opposition made its accusations, Premier Wayne Panton released a statement on Friday stating that the dump deal with Dart, known as the ReGen project, was not dead. However, he said his government was not rushing into an agreement without assessing the sustainability of the contract that the previous government had signed right before the election campaign.

Richard McAree, Dart’s environmental social governance programme manager, gave a presentation about the project on Saturday, titled ‘Clear the air’, in which he spoke about the work to date, what’s happening right now and what the facility will offer in terms of cleaner air and better waste management.

McAree said that ReGen will transform how the country handles its waste and significantly cut Cayman’s emissions while generating around nine megawatts of energy from burning trash. That energy will also replace energy from diesel, adding to the right side of the emissions balance sheet.

Once the remediation of the existing landfill is complete, the project will cut of greenhouse emissions by about 23,000 tonnes per year, which comes from cutting the gases that come from decomposing rubbish, he explained.

He said that government and Dart are still working on the financial close for the project but the ToRs for the EIA were ready, which was an important step. When the EIA studies are done, the statement is expected to go to public consultation early next year, he said.

Thomas Ferrara, one of the scientist contracted by Dart to assess the impact on air quality, explained how the waste-to-energy facility will work and control air pollution. He said the process happens inside the sealed, controlled facility, which cuts emissions by preventing the rubbish from rotting outside. Instead, it is combusting in a controlled environment inside the plant.

The emissions from burning will then be filtered and scrubbed before they are released from the stack, and the plant is expected to meet EU emissions standards. He said the assessment will examine what will go into the facility, how the waste will be processed and the emission scrubbing so they can predict what effect the facility will have on the air in the surrounding area.

Given the current situation, the prediction is that the plant will have significantly less emissions that those currently coming off the dump.

Rosalind Flavell, another air quality consultant working on the EIA, outlined a number of studies that have been undertaken in the UK regarding the impact of waste burning facilities on human health. She said that Public Health England has concluded that modern, well run waste-to-energy facilities present no risk to human health.

The WTE facility is only one part of the ReGen project, as Dart is also promising an education programme designed to reduce the amount of waste we produce, to then reuse what we can, recycle where possible, including scrap metals, and compost before burning what is left.

The deal is a public private partnership and negotiations over the financial side, including what CUC will pay for the energy the plant generates, has taken more than four years and is still not resolved. Dart was selected in October 2017 as the preferred bidder to construct the rubbish burning plant and take on the wider waste management challenge.

In a Facebook post after releasing the official statement on Friday, Panton said the project was progressing but added that his government “did not intend to make any hasty or half-informed decisions”.