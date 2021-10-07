Red Bay latest school to catch COVID

Red Bay Primary School

(CNS): Another eight students tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, including the first from Red Bay Primary. The rest of the cases were students at John Gray and Clifton Hunter high schools. Another adult in the community also tested positive but public health officials did not say what connection, if any, this adult had to the current cases. Just one traveller due to leave quarantine was also positive among the batch of 772 results revealed today.

The total number of active cases remains steady at 128, with 60 people showing symptoms of COVID-19. With the exception of the patient who tested positive for the virus almost a month ago when she was admitted to hospital for other health reasons, there are no COVID patients in the hospital.

The total number of cases to date in the Cayman Islands since March 2020 is 930.

Government has still not released the number of people in isolation, and while the quarantine period for close contacts who are fully vaccinated is being cut to ten days with a negative test on exit, there are still dozens of households in isolation in connection with the cases across at least ten schools, as well as and those who had been on board a pleasure boat where one man tested positive after a screen test ahead of travel.

But the impending arrival of rapid test kits may reduce the need for close contacts, especially class mates of positive children and their families, to isolate if they are able to test regularly and remain negative.

Meanwhile, just 57 people got their first shot over the last day, as the surge to get vaccinated has waned recently. Since the beginning of October only 233 people have come forward for their first shot, even though the number of active cases jumped from 68 to 128 over the same period.

According to the latest vaccination numbers, 55,433 people, or 78% of the population, has had had at least one dose while 52,632, or 74%, have had two. So far 166 vulnerable people have had a booster shot.