Rapid test policy should cut need for isolation

(CNS): The government has finally unveiled its COVID-19 lateral flow test (LFT) policy, which sets out how and when they can be used. The do-it-yourself tests give a reliable result within 20 minutes and are very easy to use. Asymptomatic people will be able to find out quickly if they are infected and avoid speculative isolation after exposure. Those who are negative will not need to isolate, even if they have come in to contact with a positive person, since they will be able to test every few days, putting an end to the increasingly unsustainable isolation policy.

Introducing the policy has been described by government officials as a game-changer when it comes to living with COVID.

The rapid home tests have increased in accuracy, and a recent University College London study found that LFTs are especially good at detecting people most likely to spread COVID-19 and positive results can be trusted. LFTs are more than 80% effective at detecting any level of COVID-19 infection and likely to be more than 90% effective at detecting who is most infectious when they use the test.

“While PCR tests remain the highest standard for accuracy and confidence, LFTs which meet the specifications for approval for use in the Cayman Islands can allow for a different approach which will reduce the impact of isolation of close contacts,” the policy document states. “In many circumstances, close contacts can be permitted to continue to operate in the community subject to undertaking daily LFT surveillance.”

As the guidelines on using the tests were rolled out Friday evening, Premier Wayne Panton said the tests will bring clarity for parents, students and the wider community.

“These guidelines are designed to offer some supportive information and direction in what can be a very challenging and disruptive time for families by advising parents, children, family members and the entire community on what steps to follow when a member of your household either tests positive for the virus that can cause COVID-19 disease or is a primary contact of a positive case,” Premier Panton said.

“COVID-19 spreads rapidly, and can cause societal disruption and severe strain on healthcare systems. The government’s introduction of lateral flow tests will assist in quickly identifying positive cases via a more scalable and accessible option which does not create additional pressure on the healthcare system, while also limiting the number of people having to go into required isolation, which is less disruptive for the community.

“People still need to earn a living and children still need to access education services, even as we do our best to stay safe and learn to live with the virus,” Panton added. He explained that the tests kits are being made available to parents and guardians via schools to test their children at home twice per week. The tests can be administered on Monday or Thursday mornings or the preceding nights.

Positive results should be reported to Public Health but students with negative results can attend school while those who are positive must isolate. Their parents should contact the child’s school to report the absence and Public Health to arrange for a PCR test.

The premier encouraged parents of students enrolled in both private and government schools to embrace the simple testing process, which, although not mandatory, is strongly recommended by Public Health and is an important community health measure.

“I am urging all parents and staff to utilise the opportunity for at-home screening testing to protect the health and well-being of our children, teachers and fellow students, their families and the entire Cayman Islands community,” he said. “The testing process is quite simple. In fact, most of the older children will be able to administer their own tests themselves.”

According to the policy, those who test positive will be required to report the result and isolate in accordance with the guidance given by public health. Other members of the household who test positive must also isolate, but where people in the family are negative they will be able to go to school or work as long as they continue getting negative daily test results.

Once a person is confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, however, they must still isolate for 10 days if vaccinated and 14 if not, even if they produce a negative LFT before the last day.

The results of any positive tests must be reported to Public Health in accordance with the Public Health Act (2021 Revision) because SARS-CoV-2 is a notifiable disease which is required to be reported to the medical officer of health as soon as someone is aware of a positive result or a potential case.

Where employers introduce the reporting of results as part of their company policy, it is recommended that they conduct a comprehensive assessment of any legal issues and ensure that the policy is carried out in a manner that is compliant with the Data Protection Act (2021) and its requirements for the storing and processing of sensitive personal data relating to the health of the employees.

Positive results for COVID-19 can be reported via the special web portal that has been created for that purpose on the government website here. Those who do not have access to the internet should contact their local healthcare provider or the Flu Hotline, 1-800-534-3530, to report a positive result and seek advice on the best next steps. See the full policy document here or in the CNS Library. View the rapid test demo video below: