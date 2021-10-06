Rapid home COVID tests cleared for use

ACON Biotech Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test

Bioperfectus Technologies Novel Corona Virus Ag Rapid Test kit

Hughes Veritas Rapid Antigen Test for SARS-CoV-2

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee “has endorsed lateral flow tests for fast identification of positive cases” of COVID-19, according to a press release from government Wednesday. Three lateral flow tests have been initially identified for use by the HSA and guidance for purchasing the tests has been issued ahead of regulations that will be implemented to manage their use. Seen as a very useful tool for living with COVID, they will help avoid large numbers of people isolating for long periods unnecessarily.

The easy to use tests allow people to quickly check at home whether or not they are positive, enabling the public to remain aware of their own COVID-19 status, allowing them to move freely and offer a first line test to avoid going to healthcare facilities after potential exposure to the virus unless the home test proves to be positive.

“The SARS-CoV-2 rapid test kits, also known as lateral flow tests or antigen tests, are a positive step for the country,” Dr Lee said following the announcement that the tests have been cleared for use. “There have been significant improvements in the sensitivity and specificity of lateral flow tests, and we have seen that they can successfully assist in quickly identifying potential positives in the community.”

The HSA has picked three types of kits based on recommendations and proven outcomes as noted by the regulatory bodies at World Health Organization (WHO) and the UK Health Security Agency (formerly known as Public Health England). These tests are the ACON Biotech Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test, the Bioperfectus Technologies Novel Corona Virus Ag Rapid Test kit and the Hughes Veritas Rapid Antigen Test for SARS-CoV-2.

“While PCR tests remain the highest standard for accuracy and confidence, lateral flow tests provide the confidence to allow us to safely and successfully resume many activities that are impacted by the current Regulations,” Dr Lee said as he revealed thee formal introduction of lateral flow tests as part of the COVID control strategy.

HSA Medical Director Dr Delroy Jefferson said the HSA will incorporate lateral flow testing as part of the testing regime and will also provide validation for tests beyond the three kits identified. He said that vendors who are interested in having other kits considered are asked to liaise with the HSA to have them reviewed by the laboratory.

There are numerous rapid tests available on the market but there are variations in testing accuracy, quality and intended use claims. As a result, Public Health will only be endorsing certain types of tests as stated in the guidelines.

Premier Wayne Panton, who had revealed the plan to roll out rapid testing in Parliament, said the strategy remains the same: putting the health and safety of all people in our country as the highest priority.

“The rapid test kits will help to provide a level of reassurance for individuals as they go about their daily lives but also provides additional information to guide the policies this government is putting in place to protect us all,” he said. “I encourage all persons to familiarise yourselves with the personal safety steps and ensure that you have a preparedness plan in the event the virus reaches your household.

“Throughout the pandemic, personal responsibility has been a key factor in the suppression of COVID in our community. As we slowly resume travel and further open our borders, it is even more important for us to recommit to our individual responsibility to ensure the safety of ourselves and those we interact with through our daily lives.”

Panton also stated in the LA that importing the kits would begin right away, but there is no indication from officials when they will be available and whether access to the kits will be made free to members of the public, and if not how much they will cost. CNS has asked for more information and is awaiting a response.

For more information on safety guidelines and what you can do to be prepared, please visit the official site: www.exploregov.ky/coronavirus