Raccoon on the run from Republix
(CNS): A raccoon that was apparently trapped in a shipping container from the United States and delivered to Foster’s Republix Friday morning is on the run in the district and people are warned to stay clear of the animal as government officials try to catch it. The wild animal was one of two racoons that appear to have stowed away in the container but escaped when it was opened at the supermarket earlier today. One was caught immediately but the second remains on the loose, and officials warn that the animal could be dangerous to both people and pets.
“It may be tempting to try and pet a wild animal but we are warning the public not to do so as the raccoon could be carrying diseases such as rabies, and are known to be aggressive,” a representative from the Department of Agriculture stated. “Raccoons are nocturnal are attracted to food waste and garbage. Residents in the area are asked to report any sightings… to the Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.”
Because the animals were eating food in the container during the journey from the US, the rest has all been thrown away.
The DoA is working in conjunction with Department of Environment and Department of Environmental Health to capture the animal.
Anyone who sees the racoon can call the DoA Veterinary Services at
916-5435 or 947-3090 or call 911
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Just more bandits coming toCayman. Already masked up.
Bring in the regiment!
People are stupid. These things carry rabies and they’re very destructive. We have been a rabies free country. Can you imagine a rabid pack of wild dogs? This can get out of hand very quickly.
Dispatch the Iguana Cullers to kill it
I love how when anything a little unexpected happens in Cayman Chicken Little comes out to play. “The sky is falling, the sky is falling!”
It’s a raccoon folks, not a boat load of dutty foreigners, everything will be fine.
It’s all fun and games until rabies is let loose in the Cayman Islands.
I hope they caught the female.
They are going to love it here!
“Does someone need a hug….. I just wanted a hug”.
Please report sightings! God forbid this is a pregnant female and we have to deal with another disease-bearing pest on top of the iguanas! A raccoon with rabies may attack your pet or child .. we have to trap it ASAP!
Oh good Lord, now we’re importing more pests from America!!
Our luck, the single one which escaped was a pregnant female!!
If it is a pregnant female surely it could use one of our local abortion clinics…oh, maybe not. We’re like Texas here!