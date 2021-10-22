Raccoon on the run from Republix

Racoon (file photo)

(CNS): A raccoon that was apparently trapped in a shipping container from the United States and delivered to Foster’s Republix Friday morning is on the run in the district and people are warned to stay clear of the animal as government officials try to catch it. The wild animal was one of two racoons that appear to have stowed away in the container but escaped when it was opened at the supermarket earlier today. One was caught immediately but the second remains on the loose, and officials warn that the animal could be dangerous to both people and pets.

“It may be tempting to try and pet a wild animal but we are warning the public not to do so as the raccoon could be carrying diseases such as rabies, and are known to be aggressive,” a representative from the Department of Agriculture stated. “Raccoons are nocturnal are attracted to food waste and garbage. Residents in the area are asked to report any sightings… to the Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.”

Because the animals were eating food in the container during the journey from the US, the rest has all been thrown away.

The DoA is working in conjunction with Department of Environment and Department of Environmental Health to capture the animal.