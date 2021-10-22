Quarantine to be lifted in four weeks

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and Premier Wayne Panton at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): The Cayman Island Government will be allowing vaccinated travellers and visitors into the country without having to quarantine from Saturday, 20 November. The announcement was made by Premier Wayne Panton on Friday afternoon at a press conference, but it appears that the details of how this next phase of the border reopening plan will be managed have not been finalised.

With press questions severely curtailed and the rapid testing policy still not complete, the shape of the next step has yet to be articulated, though the premier said the goal was to reopen safely, minimising the impact on the health services.

Families travelling with unvaccinated children will still be required to quarantine for at least ten days. But adults who arrive with proof of a negative PCR test and a verifiable vaccine or people from countries with 60% or more national vaccination rates, such as the United States, can submit non-electronic documents from healthcare providers to verify their vaccines and go straight to their hotel or condo, or home in the case of residents.

However, how much visitor numbers will increase remains to be seen, as JetBlue’s twice weekly service from New York and the return of an Air Canada flight from Toronto on 4 December are the only confirmed additions to the existing flights by Cayman Airways and British Airways.

How tourists will be handled if they test positive during their stay has not been addressed and the necessary protocols surrounding the self-sanitation of taxis and buses carrying tourists have not been ironed out yet either. But the government believes the tourism sector will be ready by 20 November.

According to the Deputy Governor, the civil service is focusing on ensuring that its testing and isolation regimes will be able to cope and that the health services are increasing staff across all related areas, from testing to manning the flu hotline. Health Minister Sabrina turner also said that $1 million has been set aside to help people who are positive and required to isolate and prevented for whatever reason from getting paid.

Meanwhile, although rapid home test kits are going to play a critical role in the safe and successful return of tourism, the policy on how these tests will be managed has still not been finalised. Responding to CNS questions about the use of the test kits, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that officials were “burning the midnight oil on the rapid testing policy” because “we want to get this right”.

Dr Lee said the goal was to create an electronic solution for the reporting of results but he stressed that it will still be based heavily on trust. If government is going to succeed in keeping the economy going, people in their jobs and the schools open, the community must be honest and report the positive results, he said.

20,000 tests have been set aside for the schools, which will be delivered Monday when class resumes after the extended mid-term break. These tests will be fee of charge and passed on to parents so families can begin home testing students. The goal is to prevent the need for whole classes or other groups to isolate or schools to close when some students are positive, and to only quarantine those who have the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

An abstract plan about how the country is going to manage living with COVID-19, something Dr Lee said is already happening now, and how we will cope with the increased risk of spread of the virus with the end of travel quarantine was presented by the deputy governor and is expected to be posted on the government website this evening.