Quarantine to be lifted in four weeks
(CNS): The Cayman Island Government will be allowing vaccinated travellers and visitors into the country without having to quarantine from Saturday, 20 November. The announcement was made by Premier Wayne Panton on Friday afternoon at a press conference, but it appears that the details of how this next phase of the border reopening plan will be managed have not been finalised.
With press questions severely curtailed and the rapid testing policy still not complete, the shape of the next step has yet to be articulated, though the premier said the goal was to reopen safely, minimising the impact on the health services.
Families travelling with unvaccinated children will still be required to quarantine for at least ten days. But adults who arrive with proof of a negative PCR test and a verifiable vaccine or people from countries with 60% or more national vaccination rates, such as the United States, can submit non-electronic documents from healthcare providers to verify their vaccines and go straight to their hotel or condo, or home in the case of residents.
However, how much visitor numbers will increase remains to be seen, as JetBlue’s twice weekly service from New York and the return of an Air Canada flight from Toronto on 4 December are the only confirmed additions to the existing flights by Cayman Airways and British Airways.
How tourists will be handled if they test positive during their stay has not been addressed and the necessary protocols surrounding the self-sanitation of taxis and buses carrying tourists have not been ironed out yet either. But the government believes the tourism sector will be ready by 20 November.
According to the Deputy Governor, the civil service is focusing on ensuring that its testing and isolation regimes will be able to cope and that the health services are increasing staff across all related areas, from testing to manning the flu hotline. Health Minister Sabrina turner also said that $1 million has been set aside to help people who are positive and required to isolate and prevented for whatever reason from getting paid.
Meanwhile, although rapid home test kits are going to play a critical role in the safe and successful return of tourism, the policy on how these tests will be managed has still not been finalised. Responding to CNS questions about the use of the test kits, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that officials were “burning the midnight oil on the rapid testing policy” because “we want to get this right”.
Dr Lee said the goal was to create an electronic solution for the reporting of results but he stressed that it will still be based heavily on trust. If government is going to succeed in keeping the economy going, people in their jobs and the schools open, the community must be honest and report the positive results, he said.
20,000 tests have been set aside for the schools, which will be delivered Monday when class resumes after the extended mid-term break. These tests will be fee of charge and passed on to parents so families can begin home testing students. The goal is to prevent the need for whole classes or other groups to isolate or schools to close when some students are positive, and to only quarantine those who have the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
An abstract plan about how the country is going to manage living with COVID-19, something Dr Lee said is already happening now, and how we will cope with the increased risk of spread of the virus with the end of travel quarantine was presented by the deputy governor and is expected to be posted on the government website this evening.
See the full press briefing below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
They should move the boosters down to 40 or 45 years old now. I got mine yesterday morning and there were no lines at all at the Lions Centre. Definitely capacity to do more.
Pretty obvious this has nothing to do with public health and everything to do with the pressure groups. They were already boasting a November opening before govt announced it. Panton is a fake and couldn’t give a crap about public health. Here we are with escalating covid cases and throwing the doors open. Why not end the quarantine right now for all the families in quarantine? Makes no sense.
Wayne categorically stated that he would give the country a month of notice. This is not a month of notice.
Active cases starting to accelerate. Link below. Mirrors Bermuda late August. Let’s see if we make it to four weeks without explosion. Better fax rate than Bermuda and Bermuda didn’t have boosters in August. Fingers crossed.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/cayman-islands/
Standby for the selfish upper middle class and chamber of commerce cretins who do not give a damn what happens to the poor and downtrodden as long as they get to enjoy themselves
Supposing we as Caymanians travel and when we test to return test positive. How do we get home?
Get vaccinated
I don’t think too many people will be honest about the self tests. First of all, you can simply put the swab in the solution without putting in your nostril. Guaranteed negative every time.
Or if do get a positive you just don’t report it and throw away the test.
People are just not going to want to subject their entire household to 14 days of quarantine.
We all learned something during this episode, about the things we will agree to do (as citizens, as a nation) and about the things we will not do again. I (for example) will not quarantine again. I bought a home in the Turks and Caicos during this episode and we will visit in November returning on November 21. I still love Cayman but the leadership here is not as good since the election. The communication is poor – the decisions are poor. If we go back to mismanagement and closures, I am sorry to say but we are moving family, employees and people to the Turks. I am in financial services and we can work with Miami and Nassau and Turks rather than suffering through quarantines for my people. The lesson to government is it needs to decide if they want to work with or against the business community. Do we love it here? Yes. Do we want to go? no. Are we going to pull up stakes and transplant if the government shows us it can’t run this Country? 100% yes. Sad and unnecessary but the leadership of these Islands drove us to the precipice as a nation. I hope they get the message that money and people are mobile and if they make the quality of life so poor by restricting the movement of people then those people will take their business elsewhere.
Placating? At this stage, seeing is believing.
But what about Bermuda, Singapore, my right to not take the vaccine, my stipend, the evil business community and the microchips? Just kidding… this is great news.
We will all get a booster by Christmas, ahead of the UK (on an age by age timeline basis) who are graciously providing the vaccines, and we really will be well protected.
The recent community outbreak has actually been a good thing – no one in hospital and allows the government to move on conscience free.
Does nobody think of the children?
In other news, Bermuda reported only one new Covid death today providing the opening needed for Cayman to go with the current plan and beat them before the end of the year.
I am double vaccinated and will get my booster next week. There are a lot of ridiculous points in what was announced today not least of which is the announcement that they are making compliance with public health measures voluntary. When and where has that ever worked.
I am also saddened by prospect of wearing masks everywhere, giving up going to restaurants and meeting with friends, just so some hotel owners and developers can get richer. PACT sold us out.
How in God’s name can anyone trust these cretins to manage the opening safely if so many of the vitally important protocols have not been “ironed out” yet? This is like announcing the commencement date of a complex construction project when the plans are largely incomplete and the planners have no idea what they will look like.
The problem is people are not wearing masks, be it inside places of employment (I work in GAB and half of the staff so not have on a mask, they are coughing and sneezing and congrugating in small groups chatting face-to-face….no mask), allot of businesses are allowing persons in without masks even on public transport where you are packed like sardines. How can you feel safe when we are not open and this is happening from now? It will only get worse. I have medical reasons and am immunocompromised. No one is looking out for people like us.
Apparently they missed the lesson that in the Covid context trusting people to do the right thing is a daft idea.
Hotel owners and developers 1- Cayman people 0
During the press briefing the Premier talked about the fact that we have community transmission of the delta variant without addressing who and what decisions resulted in us being in that position. The information from the press briefing that was meaningful and useful could have been issued in a press release. The most useful part of these press briefings is when they take questions from the press and if they are going to limit that part then these briefings then they are of limited value to the public.
Fantastic news. Nice to see Cayman catching up with the rest of the world, albeit a year later.
I think that we would be better off turning Covid control over to the raccoon that got loose at Republics. At least the raccoon gave the impression that it knew what it was doing.
UK Today
“The UK Health Security Agency today announced the offshoot of Delta, known as AY.4.2 has been designated a variant under investigation due to it becoming increasingly common in the UK.”
The Deputy Governor mentioned “gap analysis”. What they should be focusing on are the gaping holes that will lead to an explosion in Covid cases:
1 – Government stated that they will accept as “vaccinated persons” anyone who has only had 1 dose of any Covid vaccine at any time. That is no different from accepting people who are not vaccinated at all.
2 – There was no vaccine mandate announced for high traffic areas like bars and restaurants. Countries that have somewhat minimized death rates have put vaccine mandates in place and closely limited indoor occupancy. An example of this is Singapore.
3 – They will use the ‘honour system’ for lateral flow testing. That makes as much sense as an ‘honour system’ for bank withdrawals. Some will abuse that approach and infect and kill others.
4 – There was no mention of any requirement for Covid insurance for tourists meaning that the Cayman public will bear the cost of sick tourists while the hotel owners take the profits from hotel rentals.
Not impressed.
I too dislike that these minister panelists windbag for 1.5hrs and then rudely cut off the vital question period. I never need to hear from Sabrina Turner or Franz Manderson ever again. Even Simon Boxall as monitor was interfering and cutting into questions. Who appointed him MC and why? Appalling. The whole meeting should have been 30 mins tops with time for questions. We don’t need to see your getaclue bulletpoint PowerPoint Franz, and we don’t need to hear about the application forms for a new handout regime Sabrina.
How does this work for a tourist with a CDC card? Do we book a flight and hope that they accept what we have for documentation or do we submit our CDC card, wait for approval (and to whom?) and then book the flight?
Not many options for flights, so please, this step is important.
We should not be welcoming foreigners until our own children can come and go from the island without 14 day quarantine. I will not forget this.
This is wonderful news. Just wish the last few things were finalized so that my family (all have booster shots) would be able to book flights. Without these things ironed out, we are still in the waiting process. We would like to travel over Christmas, so time is of the essence. We only have CDC cards. THANK YOU for getting rid of the quarantine period as we only have 7 days to travel. Long time visitors to your shores.
Be safe.
Be careful with us.
Thank you!
Thanking your masters for freedom.
Everyones going to catch covid at some point, vaccinated or not.
You’re welcome, and hope you enjoy the holidays while the poor here face pestilence so you can have a great holiday
Hope no one dies before November 20. It is really time to open up.
Judging by the trajectory of Covid in other countries that have opened with higher vaccination rates and more stringent controls in place than were announced today, it seems quite likely that we will have Covid funerals by Christmas. The politicians need to start working on the eulogies.
No doubt the dislikes are from the ‘open at any cost’ crowd who are indifferent about people dying.
About Time!
Welcome to 2021!
It’s Covid Time!
Hell yeah! Totally ignore rising cases in the UK! It’s time to party!
I am so happy your wallet is happy now
The focus must be on the early treatments, preventing COVID progression to the level requiring hospitalisation. Not a word about it.
COVID is airborne, sanitising is fine but washing hands and wearing face masks in a shared taxi would be sufficient.
I suspect that not a word was said about early treatment as that concept is not on their radar. Either that or the CITA scripts they read did not mention it. On second thought those 2 options are the same.
Everything seems to be about Pfizer “too big to fail.” All other remedies is not aligned with the Uk’s narrative, so we can only watch 🙁
Just get vaccinated and you will be fine.
Pestilence soon come. Basing a policy on “we trust people to be honest about tests” is akin to believing the Brooklyn Bridge is for sale and that Arizona is on the Pacific Coast, which it will be once Mother Nature retakes the global coasts and islands like this one.
The future you see isn’t written in stone, Flagg, but I can’t help being concerned that your vision isn’t valid.
We apparently — in our vigor to welcome the world — believe that somehow OUR operations will result in a different outcome than virtually ALL the rest of the world.
They made a great announcement today…but they are still overthinking the plan. We are past the days of constant testing and quarantining.
Personal choice from day 1 should have been the plan.
I too, enjoy the taste of leather boots