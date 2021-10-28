Public Health struggles to manage COVID cases

CMO Dr John Lee

(CNS): Government is struggling to report the daily COVID-19 cases and details because Public Health is swamped by the amount of people needing to be tested, as the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads rapidly through the community. In today’s results, which were not released until 8:20pm, 1,350 PCR tests have been conducted since the last report on Tuesday and of these 126 were positive. Three were in travellers and the rest were community transmissions, but how many of them were vaccinated has not been released.

Because of the pressure on Public Health there has been a change to the system so that positive PCR test results as well as negative results will now be sent via email.

Figures released Wednesday evening revealed that there are currently 521 active cases and four people in hospital. The number of people who are symptomatic was not available, nor was there a breakdown by island. However, there were indications on social media that there are more than a dozen cases on Cayman Brac and several more schools recorded cases on Grand Cayman.

Despite reassurances by government that staffing levels have been increased and government was prepared and able to tackle an increase in the spread of the virus, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said in a video message that Public Health is struggling with the growing number of cases. He said it was becoming too difficult to call everyone with positive results and explain the protocols relating to isolation. Instead, they will now be emailed with the results and the information that people need.

There is still no published lateral flow test policy, so households with one positive case with any unvaccinated individuals, including children, will have to isolate for two weeks, while families with at least one positive case where everyone is vaccinated will need to lockdown for ten days. Dozens more people were locked down today as a result of a positive test and the entire port authority was forced to close because a number of employees tested positive and the rest of the staff had to get tested.

The number of people in isolation has not been released, though it is now expected to be in the region of 2,000, given that in addition to travellers, multiple family members are required to isolate even where just one family member tests positive.

Dr Lee said the number of positives is rising sharply now, which is a concern but most people who are vaccinated will “sail through” with only minor symptoms that can be managed with just paracetamol. But he urged everyone to be prepared and to stock up with food, water and other essentials, given the possibility of being asked to quarantine because of a positive test in their household.

Despite plans to open the borders to tourists in just over three weeks, the sudden and rapid surge in cases here has seen Cayman jump from Level 1 to Level 3 on the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 travel alert warning.

The vaccination clinic reopened Tuesday and an additional 124 people got their first shot while 106 got their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, there have been 113,448 COVID-19 vaccinations given in total in the Cayman Islands. Of these, 56,365 (79% of an estimated population of 71,106) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 54,136 (76%) have completed the two-dose course. Additionally 2,947 (representing 15% of those over the age of 50) have had a third or booster dose.

Age group breakdown for first doses, of which 49% are female:

See Dr Lee’s latest video message below:

See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here. For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at

communications@hsa.ky See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.

People in isolation in need of support can call the dedicated line on 946-3530

or the toll free number 1-800-534-3530, or email isolationsupport@gov.ky The support line is manned 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday. Out of hours calls will be forwarded to the Hazard Management duty officer.