Public Health struggles to manage COVID cases
(CNS): Government is struggling to report the daily COVID-19 cases and details because Public Health is swamped by the amount of people needing to be tested, as the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads rapidly through the community. In today’s results, which were not released until 8:20pm, 1,350 PCR tests have been conducted since the last report on Tuesday and of these 126 were positive. Three were in travellers and the rest were community transmissions, but how many of them were vaccinated has not been released.
Because of the pressure on Public Health there has been a change to the system so that positive PCR test results as well as negative results will now be sent via email.
Figures released Wednesday evening revealed that there are currently 521 active cases and four people in hospital. The number of people who are symptomatic was not available, nor was there a breakdown by island. However, there were indications on social media that there are more than a dozen cases on Cayman Brac and several more schools recorded cases on Grand Cayman.
Despite reassurances by government that staffing levels have been increased and government was prepared and able to tackle an increase in the spread of the virus, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said in a video message that Public Health is struggling with the growing number of cases. He said it was becoming too difficult to call everyone with positive results and explain the protocols relating to isolation. Instead, they will now be emailed with the results and the information that people need.
There is still no published lateral flow test policy, so households with one positive case with any unvaccinated individuals, including children, will have to isolate for two weeks, while families with at least one positive case where everyone is vaccinated will need to lockdown for ten days. Dozens more people were locked down today as a result of a positive test and the entire port authority was forced to close because a number of employees tested positive and the rest of the staff had to get tested.
The number of people in isolation has not been released, though it is now expected to be in the region of 2,000, given that in addition to travellers, multiple family members are required to isolate even where just one family member tests positive.
Dr Lee said the number of positives is rising sharply now, which is a concern but most people who are vaccinated will “sail through” with only minor symptoms that can be managed with just paracetamol. But he urged everyone to be prepared and to stock up with food, water and other essentials, given the possibility of being asked to quarantine because of a positive test in their household.
Despite plans to open the borders to tourists in just over three weeks, the sudden and rapid surge in cases here has seen Cayman jump from Level 1 to Level 3 on the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 travel alert warning.
The vaccination clinic reopened Tuesday and an additional 124 people got their first shot while 106 got their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
To date, there have been 113,448 COVID-19 vaccinations given in total in the Cayman Islands. Of these, 56,365 (79% of an estimated population of 71,106) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 54,136 (76%) have completed the two-dose course. Additionally 2,947 (representing 15% of those over the age of 50) have had a third or booster dose.
Age group breakdown for first doses, of which 49% are female:
See Dr Lee’s latest video message below:
People in isolation in need of support can call the dedicated line on 946-3530
or the toll free number 1-800-534-3530, or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
The support line is manned 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
Out of hours calls will be forwarded to the Hazard Management duty officer.
Anyone with flu symptoms is urged to stay at home in the first instance and contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline or your general practitioner to speak to a health professional about those symptoms before visiting the flu or testing clinic.
Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 345-947-3077 or 345-925- 6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
Callers will be screened for travel history and advised on what to do next.
Where do we see the press release where this information is put out? There is nothing on exploregov.ky nor the gov.ky/news.
“Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said in a video message that Public Health is struggling with the growing number of cases.“ If they are struggling with just doing the increased amount of tests, what did PACT mean by they are ready to meet everything related to COVID in the community when the borders open? They are failing miserably even before we reach there. Not only it would be chaos after 20 November, PACT would just not be able to handle managing. COVID spread in the community.
If they are sensible, they would start putting some restrictive measures NOW before it goes out of hand and is unmanageable. Wake up PACT!
This is what profits over people looks like. Government could have slowed this right down by using simple public health measures but they followed the money and not the interests of their constituents.
Only 4 dead have been reported in Bermuda for the first 3 days of this week so the way things are going here we are still in the running.
From 0 to 521 active cases in a flash! That is way above the threshold for being put on the CDC list of the most dangerous countries for tourists to visit. Let me guess – that was part of the plan too.
I’ll take a stab at a guess that Dr John Lee wishes it was January 2022 about now.
Public health is clearly under resourced and not ready for what is happening let alone what is going to happen when PACT drops quarantine and we get a flood of Covid from infected tourists.
Second shot and booster kicked my butt, can’t imagine getting this for real. Stay safe out there!
At least Dr. John is giving good prep advice for the rest of the re-opening plan. Everybody should lay in food, water and essential medication as it seems likely that with the current level of mismanagement everybody will get infected very soon. and don’t forget the toilet paper!
If they are struggling now, heaven help us when there are 50 or more Covid patients requiring hospitalization, and unvaccinated nurses start testing positive. There has been plenty of time to prepare. We have been promised they were ready. Where is the disconnect?
We have politicians with no relevant experience overriding all known public health protocols and still unable to find the word ready in a dictionary.
Well done PACT. 7 weeks ago we had no Covid. We currently have about 1% of the population with known Covid and about 4% of the population in isolation/quarantine in a highly vaccinated country. PACT is definitely doing what no other government has managed to do so quickly.
This is government demonstrating its readiness and capacity prior to opening the country to infected tourists. One of the highest infection rates on the planet at the moment.
Government has had months to put in place measures to control this type of outbreak. They have failed utterly.
So a week on from the “We are absolutely ready” press conference it is clear that government has no idea what ready even means.
Dr Lee breaking down six weeks after Wayne’s statement and pretty much saying ‘we’re still not ready’. Cabal people what do you think, you’ve been pretty good at this so far 🙄
ps – I’m up for reopening but this looks to be shaping up to become a disaster 🍿
Cabal people say – its all about the Benjamins baby.
Any word on the booster eligibility starting next week? Nothing updated on HSA site. Hopefully open up to plus 40s or 45s.
I would have expected the over 50 booster rate to be higher. If 99% of over 50s got the first two jabs when there was no spread, got to get your boost while there is rampant spread for the first time. A significant percentage of the Cayman population will be exposed to the virus in the next 6 weeks — equip your bodies as best you can.
(I went last Thursday later in the morning. Zero line up. Go for it!).
I went today. Many people lined up. Only 3 nurses giving vaccine doses. It took quite a while but I am glad that eventually I got through.
It’s toilet paper time
This is simply because WE are not following the guidance given by the health officials. Mask, hand hygiene, and distance. Let’s not blame others for our mistakes.
Most of the problem is down to government not implementing vaccine mandates, mask mandates, capacity restrictions on high risk indoor activities or anything else that competent government all over the planet have already implemented!
At this point, it is so prevalent that it will take a miracle for us all not to get it in the next two months. We might as well have tourists come since we’ll be the ones giving Covid to them!
The plan is to have everyone infected before the tourists come. We can’t have the tourists bothered by funeral processions can we.
We have to flatten the curve quickly. There is no way our healthcare systems can deal with prolonges spread at anything like these rates. Offices need to be closed. Indoor dining needs to be tightly restricted. Vaccine passports need to be implemented, now! If these things are not done without delay there appears a real risk of a collapse of healthcare with consequential unnecessary deaths and untold suffering. Oh, and by the way, Hurricane Season is not done yet. Just imagine what happens if thousands of us get together in shelters in a couple of weeks time. This is not a time for dithering.
Public Health has no business trying to manage all the cases. Their remit is to treat the handful who have more than a lozenge and a box of tissues can help.
Says the public health expert – Not
Very sad what’s happening to theses Islands now. When we had it so good for a long time
Totally agree but that is what happens when government’s priority switches from people to the wallets of a few.