Premier offers support in wake of Bay Islands fire
(CNS) Around 2,000 people on the cay of Bonacca in the Bay Islands, Honduras, have been affected by a devastating fire that tore through the area on Saturday morning destroying over 200 homes and buildings. The Cayman Islands has close historical ties to the area and Premier Wayne Panton has offered support as the community attempts to rebuild. A Cayman Airways cargo flight to the area is being organised to transport supplies and donations that people began collecting over the weekend.
“Caymanians maintain close kinship and strong cultural links with the Bay Islands as many Bay Islanders and Caymanians share a common heritage and multiple family ties. Many of our friends and relatives in Bonacca have watched as fire destroyed their homes and earthly possessions,” the premier said.
Offering his heartfelt sympathies to all those impacted, he said that the Cayman Islands was ready to offer assistance.
“As the Cayman Islands community is known to do, it has sprung into action via churches, service clubs, businesses and individuals to collect aid for those affected,” Panton said. “On behalf of the government, I pledge to assist the people of Bonacca and one of our first steps will be to organise a cargo flight by Cayman Airways to transport supplies and donations collected for the people of Bonacca to Juan Manuel Galvez International Airport in Roatan.”
Further details are expected in connection with the flight.
Category: Latin America, Local News, World News
You are so right Primere need look after his own first. This family had a big house fire trying to get some help 4 months now and no one reply back to the family . No help for Caymanians, So sad…
Agreed Premier need to need look after his own first. If your house burn down they don’t even care no help for us Caymanians. I know someone with a big fire disaster from been trying to get some for over 4 months no one replied to the family….so sad..
The authorities were selling donations from cayman after hurricane mitch i was told from credible people who live there? Why?
Cayman helps other Islands after Disaster hits them, so its good to help the people of Bonacca, they have many family ties with Cayman
They better give because they will not be asking for help when fishing boats start arriving here and their pirates disembark in to these rich Caymans!
Unvaccinated
Wow, hope your house never burns down..
It was a disaster waiting to happen.
Bet no one from Bonnaca will help me if it does.
Wayne need to worry about his own people starving as a result of his panic driven policies first.
Oh for crying out loud..this government has and continues to give to those in need…and in fact to some “not” so in need.
Get past your negativity please!