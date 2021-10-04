Premier offers support in wake of Bay Islands fire

Fire in the Bay Islands (from social media)

(CNS) Around 2,000 people on the cay of Bonacca in the Bay Islands, Honduras, have been affected by a devastating fire that tore through the area on Saturday morning destroying over 200 homes and buildings. The Cayman Islands has close historical ties to the area and Premier Wayne Panton has offered support as the community attempts to rebuild. A Cayman Airways cargo flight to the area is being organised to transport supplies and donations that people began collecting over the weekend.

“Caymanians maintain close kinship and strong cultural links with the Bay Islands as many Bay Islanders and Caymanians share a common heritage and multiple family ties. Many of our friends and relatives in Bonacca have watched as fire destroyed their homes and earthly possessions,” the premier said.

Offering his heartfelt sympathies to all those impacted, he said that the Cayman Islands was ready to offer assistance.

“As the Cayman Islands community is known to do, it has sprung into action via churches, service clubs, businesses and individuals to collect aid for those affected,” Panton said. “On behalf of the government, I pledge to assist the people of Bonacca and one of our first steps will be to organise a cargo flight by Cayman Airways to transport supplies and donations collected for the people of Bonacca to Juan Manuel Galvez International Airport in Roatan.”

Further details are expected in connection with the flight.