Premier denies school break is overreaction

Premier Wayne Panton video message on extended mid-term break

(CNS): The sudden decision to close schools for the next two weeks, creating an extended mid-term break, was made in the interests of parents, students, teachers and principals and was not an overreaction, Premier Wayne Panton said in a video message Thursday. The decision to close government schools more than a week earlier that the scheduled half-term holiday, and the two high schools even earlier, was made because of the number of teachers in the high schools required to isolate as a result of the COVID-19 outbreaks and to prevent more staff being infected.

“We hope to reduce the risk of schools having insufficient staff to function safely and effectively,” Panton said. “We also hope to slow the spread amongst students in the school, given that our present isolation regime requires parents to isolate with their children, missing work, and in many cases for those more vulnerable families, additional support is required to sustain those families who are isolated.”

The premier accepted that families are finding this difficult and it is placing a strain on Public Health resources, as the team there continues to deal with quarantine for approved travellers and returning residents, as well as those isolating because of the community outbreaks.

“We did not make this decision to bring forward the mid-term break lightly but selected this option based on the current situation and our capacity to effectively operate both schools and the isolation and contact tracing mechanisms,” Panton stated. “I understand that this decision may be seen by some as an overreaction, given no advance notice to parents, students, teachers and principals. But in all honesty, we have made this decision in the interest of their own well-being.”

He said it was the best course of action to protect students and the faculty to try and slow the spread. “We all know that there is no ideal playbook, no one-size-fits-all solution to the management and control of COVID-19 and as such, we will continue to adapt our strategies to what is happening in our community.”

The premier also pointed to the arrival of the rapid test kits as an additional tool to manage community transmission and reduce the amount of people in isolation, though this figure has not been revealed for more than a week.

He said the civil service is finalising the national strategy for the use of the lateral flow tests. The plan is to deploy them in the schools after the mid-term break, easing up pressure on the PCR testing regime.

“No longer will students have to line up for hours to wait for a swab to get an indication of whether they are required to go into isolation,” Panton told the country. “This will also facilitate a shift in the Public Health isolation model for schools. The threshold for the number of positives in a class to initiate isolating the entire class, which currently stands at two, would change, as only students or staff who test positive would need to isolate. And lateral flow tests will allow for quick and efficient identification of positive cases.”

Lateral flow tests can be taken multiple times per week, giving results within 15 to 20 minutes as to whether an individual is potentially positive. Then that individual can get a PCR test to verify the result.



Panton described the current community transmission, which is largely impacting schools, as “painful and unplanned” and “of tremendous concern”, but said it should not surprise us. “The students in our school population are amongst the least vaccinated and ineligible to be vaccinated demographic,” he said.

While most children are suffering few ill effects and if they do they recover quickly, one very young child has been hospitalised and is one of two people who have been unwell as a result of COVID-19.

The unexpected re-emergence of the virus before the borders open, probably as a result of a breech in quarantine regulations, has presented government with an opportunity to test its systems and plug gaps. It is been apparent that the country was not ready to deal with the re-appearance of COVID-19, and the various departments are now scrambling to put in place the tools they need to manage the virus safely.

“The recent increase in community transmission, though not desired by any of us, has been a very useful test of our systems,” the premier said. “It has allowed us to clearly measure our level of preparedness, testing and response systems. And there are many lessons that have been learned, which we will continue to adapt.”

The community, he added, must learn to live with COVID by managing transmission, the capacity of public health and maximizing vaccine take-up.